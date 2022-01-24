Monday News, January 24, 2022

Patchy Black Ice is possible thru mid-morning, especially in shaded areas.

January is Sanctity of Human Life month. Check out a LIST of (local) Pregnancy Care Centers on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

Tax (filing) season officially begins TODAY (Jan 24). But don’t be in a rush to file. Accountants stressing to take a second look to make sure all documents are in order. Typically, you want to wait until the early part of February unless you are 100% sure you have these items when you file. Filing tools at www.irs.gov https://www.wxii12.com/article/pandemic-continues-to-influence-tax-season/38856934

Job Alert: “Do you want to learn how to save lives and make a difference in your community and get paid while you do it?” Guilford County E-M-S is hiring. Students in its “first-ever” EMT Academy Class will receive full-time pay and benefits while learning to be an EMT. Read more about requirements on our website (wbfj.fm) click on News. www.GovernmentJobs.com/Careers/GuilfordNC/

When will ‘omicron’ reach its peak? The short answer: “…likely mid-February for most states,” suggests Anthony Fauci, top doctor at the National Institutes of Health. “…if you look the patterns in South Africa, in the U.K. and in Israel, they have peaked and [are] starting to come down rather sharply. Some states, particularly in the South and West, have seen an increase in Covid infections despite falling infection rates in other areas of the country, where vaccination levels are higher.

https://myfox8.com/news/coronavirus/when-will-omicron-reach-its-peak-fauci-says-likely-mid-february-for-most-states/

At-home COVID tests have been difficult to come by due to the recent surge.

Now, you should be able to order free at-home COVID-19 test kits from the federal government at www.covidtests.gov Note: One order per address!

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2022/january/white-house-soft-launches-covid-19-test-request-website?

`REMINDER: Please DO NOT go to the ER for a COVID-19 test.

Check the News Blog for an expanding listing of sites offering Covid testing and vaccines.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

Fire at the beach: A 3-alarm fire at Ocean Lakes campground in Surfside Beach damaged 11 units early Sunday morning. Two of the damaged structures were destroyed. The best news, no serious injuries were reported. Three people were displaced by the fire and are being assisted by the American Red Cross.

The cause of the fire is under investigation. https://myfox8.com/news/watch-3-alarm-fire-at-ocean-lakes-campground-in-surfside-beach-damages-11-units-no-serious-injuries/

And the award goes to… Roads & Bridges magazine has named the Green Street Pedestrian Bridge over Salem Parkway (in downtown Winston-Salem) the #2-ranked bridge in North America for 2021. The award was won by the engineering company H-D-R, which worked with the joint venture of Flatiron Construction and Blythe Development Company on the Business 40 renovation project. https://journalnow.com/news/local/green-street-bridge-in-winston-salem-gets-national-recognition/article

College Hoops

Wake Forest hosting Boston College this evening at the Joel. Tip off at 6pm.

(This is a rescheduled game from December…)

The Deacs coming off a BIG win over the Tarheels on Saturday! www.godeacs.com

A Greensboro pastor is asking for his church’s ‘bell’ back?

Fox 8 reporting that the ‘church bell’ at Grace Baptist Church on Fairfax Road in Greensboro was stolen on Wednesday night. JR Gossett, interim pastor with Grace Baptist on Fairfax Road, is puzzled. “What is someone going to do with a church bell? The only thing parishioners could figure was the thieves might sell it for scrap metal.”

*Surveillance video from last Wednesday night shows a gray four-door sedan backing up to the bell. Two people get out, unbolt the bell, tie a rope or chain around it and drag it away! *The church would be willing to “forgive and forget” (turn the other cheek) if they can get their bell back. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/thieves-steal-bell-from-grace-baptist-church-in-greensboro-we-can-buy-a-new-bell-but-it-wont-be-that-bell/

(Pennsylvania) During Saturday’s 20th annual Teddy Bear Toss, hockey fans with the Hershey Bears threw more than 50,000 stuffed bears onto the ice – for charity.

And they broke a world record on Saturday.

*Every year, the AHL affiliate for the Washington Capitals in Hershey, Pennsylvania holds a charity event for more than 25 local organizations. Fans are encouraged to bring their new or gently used stuffed animals to the game, and after the first goal is scored, to throw them onto the ice. After the seemingly endless monsoon of plush toys comes to a halt, they are collected, counted and donated. “SCORE” one for charity…

https://brobible.com/sports/article/hershey-bears-teddy-bear-toss-record/?

Give a Kid a Coat campaign continues through February 12, 2022.

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem is distributing donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30 to 10am).

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=bloodcrisis&med=referral&source=cbs&campdesc=2022

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

Registration is now open for “THRIVE” Homeschool Conference!

Happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE.

Don’t miss Early Bird prices! https://www.nche.com/thrive/