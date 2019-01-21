Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, January 21, 2019 

Monday News, January 21, 2019 

Verne HillJan 21, 2019Comments Off on Monday News, January 21, 2019 

Like

COLD WEATHER AND YOUR BATTERY

Did you know your battery becomes less effective when the temperature drops below 32°? Be prepared: Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old…  SOURCE:  AAA of the Carolinas

 

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day…

Today is a Federal holiday, most schools are closed, as well as banks and the post office. *In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill marking the third Monday of every January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, becoming the first federal holiday honoring an African American. *In Atlanta, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park has been closed due to the partial government shutdown, but a grant from the Delta Air Lines Foundation will open the park through Feb. 3.

*BTW:  King was assassinated in April 1968 on a motel balcony in Memphis.

 

Assisting the homeless community through ‘City With Dwellings’   

Info meeting next Monday, January 28, 2019 at noon.   Learn how you can make a difference in the lives of individuals in our community struggling with the crisis of homelessness. Sign up online: https://goo.gl/forms/8UPToPbjTV5K5Y382

 

Buyer Beware?  A man arranging to buy a cellphone from someone at the Hardee’s on East Clemmonsville Road in southern Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery on Sunday afternoon. Richardo Rivas-Vasquez had arranged to buy the phone on the “Let Go” app, a popular app to buy and sell used items. The suspect then fled the scene in a silver late model Pontiac Grand Am. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/man-who-arranged-to-buy-cellphone-instead-gets-robbed-in/article_7cebc1a5-d903-5c48-9e77-57f83f1ecea1.html

 

A tow truck driver died Saturday evening after being hit while loading up a vehicle on Hwy 268 (Bypass), west of Elkin.  Benny Sprinkle, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene.  The wreck is still under investigation…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/tow-truck-driver-killed-near-elkin-is-identified/article_291c9a0b-80f0-5107-b68e-7224519d9006.html

 

UPDATE: The Forsyth Invitational golf tournament is moving to the second weekend in August. The tournament is being moved to later in the month in August so it doesn’t bump up against the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

This year’s Forsyth Invitational will be held Aug. 9-11 at Reynolds Park and Pine Knolls, with the final round at Tanglewood Park.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/columnists/john_dell/forsyth-invitational-golf-tournament-moving-to-second-weekend-in-august/article_13f1e9cd-8031-5df5-b5f9-b93a42620707.html

 

Visiting the Big Apple is a bargain right now? Starting today through early February, New York City will be at its cheapest thanks to a new initiative called NYC Winter Outing.

*For the first time, NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week will take place at the same time – resulting in some of the lowest hotel rates of the year, plus shopping sales, theater, restaurant and sightseeing deals. Details…  https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2019/01/17/new-york-discounts-restaurants-broadway-attractions/2602875002/

 

NFL: The LA Rams vs The New England Patriots will meet in Super Bowl 53

                 Both teams won their divisional games in OT yesterday! 

  *The BIG Game / Super Bowl 53 –  Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta, 6:30pm on CBS

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostReal ID: What you need to know about the 'Gold Star' NC driver’s license
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

LIST: Pregnancy Care Centers – Supporting life in our Community!

Verne HillJan 21, 2019

TIPS: Preparing for Winter Weather

Verne HillJan 21, 2019

Remembering MLK: Area events planned

Verne HillJan 21, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
23
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 23 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 23 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
Jan
24
Thu
6:30 pm WBFJ Christian Skate Night @ Skateland USA (Clemmons)
WBFJ Christian Skate Night @ Skateland USA (Clemmons)
Jan 24 @ 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm
Cost: $5.00 (includes skate rental) Come out and skate to all your favorite tunes you hear on WBFJ! 336.721.1560 Register to win an Amazon Echo!!!  
Jan
25
Fri
all-day “Game Plan” Men’s Conference (Li... @ Crossover Community Church (High Point)
“Game Plan” Men’s Conference (Li... @ Crossover Community Church (High Point)
Jan 25 – Jan 26 all-day
The conference is a live simulcast from First Baptist Church in Woodstock, Georgia and broadcast at Crossover Community Church (High Point) Conference Schedule: 1/25 @ 5:30pm & 1/26 (8:00am-12:30pm) Guest Speakers: Pastor Johnny Hunt, Jeremy[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes