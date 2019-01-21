Monday News, January 21, 2019 

COLD WEATHER AND YOUR BATTERY

Did you know your battery becomes less effective when the temperature drops below 32°? Be prepared: Take advantage of ‘free battery checks’ at local auto supply stores, especially if your battery is over 3 years old… SOURCE: AAA of the Carolinas

Today is Martin Luther King Jr. Day…

Today is a Federal holiday, most schools are closed, as well as banks and the post office. *In 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed a bill marking the third Monday of every January as Martin Luther King Jr. Day, becoming the first federal holiday honoring an African American. *In Atlanta, the Martin Luther King Jr. National Historical Park has been closed due to the partial government shutdown, but a grant from the Delta Air Lines Foundation will open the park through Feb. 3.

*BTW: King was assassinated in April 1968 on a motel balcony in Memphis.

Assisting the homeless community through ‘City With Dwellings’

Info meeting next Monday, January 28, 2019 at noon. Learn how you can make a difference in the lives of individuals in our community struggling with the crisis of homelessness. Sign up online: https://goo.gl/forms/8UPToPbjTV5K5Y382

Buyer Beware? A man arranging to buy a cellphone from someone at the Hardee’s on East Clemmonsville Road in southern Winston-Salem was the victim of an armed robbery on Sunday afternoon. Richardo Rivas-Vasquez had arranged to buy the phone on the “Let Go” app, a popular app to buy and sell used items. The suspect then fled the scene in a silver late model Pontiac Grand Am. No one was injured during the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-727-2800.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/man-who-arranged-to-buy-cellphone-instead-gets-robbed-in/article_7cebc1a5-d903-5c48-9e77-57f83f1ecea1.html

A tow truck driver died Saturday evening after being hit while loading up a vehicle on Hwy 268 (Bypass), west of Elkin. Benny Sprinkle, 59, was pronounced dead at the scene. The wreck is still under investigation…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/tow-truck-driver-killed-near-elkin-is-identified/article_291c9a0b-80f0-5107-b68e-7224519d9006.html

UPDATE: The Forsyth Invitational golf tournament is moving to the second weekend in August. The tournament is being moved to later in the month in August so it doesn’t bump up against the Wyndham Championship in Greensboro.

This year’s Forsyth Invitational will be held Aug. 9-11 at Reynolds Park and Pine Knolls, with the final round at Tanglewood Park.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/columnists/john_dell/forsyth-invitational-golf-tournament-moving-to-second-weekend-in-august/article_13f1e9cd-8031-5df5-b5f9-b93a42620707.html

Visiting the Big Apple is a bargain right now? Starting today through early February, New York City will be at its cheapest thanks to a new initiative called NYC Winter Outing.

*For the first time, NYC Restaurant Week, NYC Broadway Week and NYC Must-See Week will take place at the same time – resulting in some of the lowest hotel rates of the year, plus shopping sales, theater, restaurant and sightseeing deals. Details… https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/2019/01/17/new-york-discounts-restaurants-broadway-attractions/2602875002/

NFL: The LA Rams vs The New England Patriots will meet in Super Bowl 53

Both teams won their divisional games in OT yesterday!

*The BIG Game / Super Bowl 53 – Sunday (Feb 3) in Atlanta, 6:30pm on CBS