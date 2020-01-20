Monday News, January 20, 2020

Martin Luther King Jr.’s words continue to resonate, decades later…

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness, only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate, only love can do that.” –MLK, 1963

“Be a bush if you can’t be a tree.

If you can’t be a highway, just be a trail.

If you can’t be a sun, be a star.

For it isn’t by size that you win or fail.

Be the best of whatever you are.”

—MLK speech before a group of students at Barratt Junior High School in Philadelphia, October 26, 1967

Long time televangelist Jack Van Impe passed away on Saturday

at the age of 88. In a statement, Jack Van Impe Ministries International wrote:

The beloved Dr. Jack Van Impe was welcomed into Heaven by His blessed Savior and Lord who he had so faithfully served in ministry for over 70 years.

Please pray for his beloved wife and lifelong ministry partner Rexella and their families as they grieve this immense loss. Also pray for wisdom as she and the Board lead the ministry in the days ahead… https://www.charismanews.com/us/79595-jack-van-impe-dies-at-88

Telemarketers remained at the top of the top-10 consumer complaint list for North Carolina in 2019, according to the N.C. Attorney General’s Office. Telemarketing complaints are related to robocalls, spoofed calls and calls that violate the Do Not Call registry. https://www.journalnow.com/business/telemarketers-continue-to-top-nc-consumer-complaints-list

A study from Wake Forest Baptist Health researchers has determined that patients that have Gastric bypass surgery have a slightly higher risk of returning to the operating room. Read more on the News Blog….

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/study-gastric-bypass-surgery-carries-slightly-higher-risk-of-later/

LIVE: Check out what the citizens are actually saying…

Thousands of Virginians as well as Americans from neighboring states have peacefully gathered in Richmond, Virginia today for the Virginia Citizens Defense League’s (VCDL) pro-Second Amendment rally. Watch LIVE on Facebook…

https://www.breitbart.com/politics/2020/01/20/watch-live-pro-2a-americans-come-to-virginia-to-rally-for-gun-rights/

Supporting the 2nd Amendment: The group has been coming to the state Capitol for the event associated with Virginia’s annual Lobby Day every January since 2003. But this year, tensions are high as the state legislature state Democrats push for comprehensive gun control in the commonwealth.

At the Box Office: Sony’s Bad Boys for Life delivered the second largest MLK four-day performance ever as well as the studio’s largest R-rated opening ever.

Added to that, even Universal’s Dolittle outperformed expectations. www.boxofficemojo.com/

*Check out movie (and music) reviews from Focus on the Family at wbfj.fm

https://www.pluggedin.com/

Chick-fil-A is offering free chicken nuggets.

Anyone “who creates or signs into their Chick-fil-A account” in the Chick-fil-A app now through Jan. 31 will be given a free order of 8 nuggets. You can redeem the offer in the restaurant, in the drive-thru or by placing a mobile order with the company’s app.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/13/chick-fil-a-giving-away-chicken-nuggets-for-free-all-month/

This pop star leads worship in Beverly Hills?

Seriously, Justin Bieber took a big step to use his music gifting at his church this week. For the past eight years, Bieber has attended Churchome – a church that meets on Wednesday nights in Beverly Hills and is pastored by Judah Smith. While Bieber has contributed to the worship service before, this was his first time to fully lead worship for the church. Justin sang a few tracks, including “Reckless Love,” “Good Good Father”, “Sinking Deep”, and “Never Would Have Made It.”

After tearfully thanking his friend and pastor, Judah Smith, for leading the church, Justin took a pause in worship and shared to the congregation “there is power in your weakness and being vulnerable…”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/january/justin-bieber-leads-worship-at-judah-smiths-church-in-beverly-hills-never-would-have-made-it-without-jesus

Super Bowl 54 is set: The San Francisco 49ers will make their seventh Super Bowl appearance on February 2nd against the Kansas City Chiefs. The BIG game will be played at Hard Rock Stadium, home of the Miami Dolphins on Fox.

*Demi Lovato will sing the national anthem while internationally known artist Christine Sun Kim will sign the National Anthem in American Sign Language on behalf of the National Association of the Deaf!

https://www.cbssports.com/nfl/news/where-is-the-2020-super-bowl-location-date-time-tv-channel-how-to-watch-super-bowl-liv/

College Hoops: Wake Forest over Boston College 80 – 62

The win snaps a three-game losing slide for the Deacs. www.journalnow.com

ACTION: Crisis Control Ministry needs the following food items…

Applesauce, Canned salmon, Corn muffin mix, 100% fruit juice, Jelly.

Also, canned carrots, collard greens, spinach, assorted vegetables and potatoes

(please NO green beans and peas, we have a ton of those).

*Folks can drop off food donations anytime Monday-Friday (9am – 4pm) at their offices on 200 East Tenth Street in downtown Winston-Salem. www.crisiscontrol.org

EnergyUnited is now accepting applications for its student scholarship program.

The “Empowering the Future” scholarship program awards two $5,000 scholarships to qualified students currently enrolled in their senior year of high school who plan to attend a college, university or technical school after graduating high school.

ELIGIBILITY:

Students must reside in a residence that is serviced by EnergyUnited or attend a school serviced by EnergyUnited. Either electric or propane services qualify!

Schools in our listening area include: Central Davidson, South Davidson, Davie High School, Ledford. Application deadline is March 31, 2020.

See the complete list of schools and download the application on the News Blog…

https://www.energyunited.com/scholarship-program/