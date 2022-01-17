Monday News, January 17, 2022

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that. Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that…” Rev Martin Luther King, Jr.

The Piedmont slowing recovering from that snow and sleet event on Sunday! If you don’t need to venture out this morning, please stay home! Allow road crews to do their thing! *If you do venture out, allow extra time for travel today, especially this morning. As of 6am: Neighborhoods and secondary road are still covered and frozen. Main highways (40, 85, 311, 52) have been scraped, but sections are still covered with snow and sleet!

In observance of the Martin Luther King Jr. Day holiday TODAY, *City, County, State and Federal offices are closed. Most schools out today including WS/FC. Yard-waste cart collections will be postponed one day. Garbage and recycling collections will be on a normal schedule. https://journalnow.com/news/local/mlk-day-changes-and-closings/article

(Local connection) Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. made at least two visits to Winston-Salem in the early 60s. In 1962, King spoke at then Wake Forest College (Wake Forest became a university in 1967). In 1964, King returned to Winston-Salem and gave a rousing sermon at Goler Metropolitan AME Zion Church.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/the-day-that-martin-luther-king-jr-came-to-winston-salem/article

Praise: Rachel-Ruth Lotz Wright has left the hospital.

The daughter of Anne Graham Lotz (and granddaughter of late evangelist Billy Graham) was released from the hospital after suffering two heart attacks last weekend (January 08. Anne Graham Lotz said in a Facebook update late Friday.

Rachel-Ruth (a wife and mother of three) was hospitalized after suffering the first heart attack on Saturday (January 08). She then suffered a second heart attack the following afternoon.

Update: Lotz shared that doctors have now their diagnosed Rachel Ruth with “SCAD” or spontaneous coronary artery dissection, which is a tear in the wall of a coronary artery supplying blood to the heart. Anne describes her daughter’s hospitalization as a time of “darkness” but thank God for her daughter’s release and His presence during the past week.www.christiantoday.com/article/billy.grahams.granddaughter.released.from.hospital.after.back.to.back.heart.attacks/138044.htm

Half of Americans struggle with cooking easy-to-make dishes?

A survey of 2,000 adults revealing that 56% of us often botch foods that are considered

easy to make items like – pancakes and pasta! Although 7 in 10 people surveyed confidently consider themselves “natural-born cooks” (71%), a majority of those who mess up “easy” dishes (83%) confess that it makes them feel like a ‘failed chef’.

Note: THE hardest ‘easy-to-make’ meal (according to those polled) is pancakes.

https://fox4kc.com/news/half-of-americans-struggle-cooking-easy-to-make-dishes-like-pancakes-and-pasta/’

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive?cid=bloodcrisis&med=referral&source=cbs&campdesc=2022

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

The National ‘March for Life’ is set for this Friday (Jan 21) in DC

*Pre-Rally Concert: Matthew West will be performing (11am-noon).

Rally at noon. March for Life from 1pm – 4pm https://marchforlife.org/national-march-for-life/

Watch the live-streamed event on their website, Facebook, and YouTube channel.

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month…

Nothing beats a Klondike bar, right? What about NEW flavors for 2022…

The latest Klondike Cone flavors to drop include: Vanilla Caramel Classic, Cookies ‘n Cream, Coocoo for Caramel, Reese’s Peanut Butter, and Reese’s Chocolate Cones.

The company suggests that ‘from caramel to peanut butter. when it comes to the flavors, they do not disappoint…’. https://www.elitedaily.com/news/klondike-ice-cream-cone-flavors-2022-reeses-cookies-cream-caramel-chocolate?fbclid=IwAR3E-6QNtBAWvgeWDzMG3u0o7_od5zVjy8Dc7iMcD-zRnMzkP-2zuWz5UKw

French dressing, deregulated? A federal agency is removing an outdated standard that’s been on the books for 72 years. The Association for Dressing and Sauces (ADS), an organization who represents “manufacturers of salad dressing, mayonnaise and condiment sauces and suppliers of raw materials, packaging and equipment to this segment of the food industry,” has spent several decades petitioning the FDA to de-regulate French dressing! Could it be Italian or Russian (dressing) collusion? 😊

https://www.foodandwine.com/news/french-dressing-ingredients-unregulated-fda

What are the ‘most prominent symptoms’ of the Covid Omicron Variant?

Dr. Patricia Williams, family medicine provider with Novant Health, is seeing more patients with upper respiratory symptoms rather than lower respiratory.

“Most COVID patients have a sore throat, cough, runny nose, and headache.” Predominantly, my biggest complaint is a sore throat or scratchy throat…”

However, with the Omicron variant, Dr. Williams said some patients have been experiencing symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, or diarrhea.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/coronavirus/upper-respiratory

`REMINDER: The ER is NOT the appropriate venue to seek a COVID-19 test.

Check the News Blog for an expanding listing of sites offering Covid testing and vaccines.

Looking for a COVID-19 testing site or vaccination site?

Just insert your zip code. Check out the News Blog for more resources.

https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/about-covid-19/testing/find-my-testing-place/test-site-finder

The Kendrick Brothers’ new documentary “SHOW ME THE FATHER” is now available on DVD and digital download. From the producers of Christian films including Overcomer, War Room, Courageous, Fireproof and Facing the Giants, Show Me the Father covers five true fatherhood-related stories from Tony Evans, Jim Daley and others. Stories of good fathers, absent fathers, abusive fathers even a tender story of adoption. https://www.showmethefathermovie.com/

Kendrick Brothers’ (documentary) “SHOW ME THE FATHER” released to theaters back in September 2021