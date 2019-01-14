Monday News, January 14, 2019 

Thousands still without power this morning. The highest number of outages: Forsyth, Stokes and Rockingham counties. Stokes County: An emergency shelter is open at West Stokes High School for those that have no power in Stokes County.

(TODAY): INFO Meeting for Homeschool parents of rising High Schoolers

or anyone interested in learning more about ‘Davidson Early College’ as well as ‘Career and College Promise’ through Davidson County Community College.

The info session begins at 3:30pm this afternoon (til 4:30pm)

Location: The Lexington Public Library meeting room. Email: ccc@davidsonccc.edu

https://davidsonccc.edu/academics/high-school-programs/ccp-counselor-fact-sheet/

This is National Pizza Week (Jan 13-19, 2019)

Estimates put the number of pizza slices sold each hour at +1 million slides.

Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the US.

More than 41% of us eat pizza every week

One in eight of all Americans eat pizza on any given day of the week.

Italian food ranks as the most popular ethnic food in America.

Top Toppings: Nearly half of Americans prefer pepperoni (48%) or plain cheese (45%). Followed by sausage (32%), mushroom (32%), onions (21%) and olives (21%).

Men are more likely to eat pizza than women (total consumption)?

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-pizza-week-deals/

Day 24: ‘Partial Government Shutdown.

Canadian air traffic controllers have been sending more than just radio signals across the US border this weekend. They ordered hundreds of pizzas for their US counterparts working without pay due to the ongoing US government shutdown. Air traffic controllers in the US – considered essential employees – have been working without pay since the partial government shutdown began on December 22. Read more…

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/14/canadian-air-traffic-controllers-send-pizza-to-us-counterparts-affected-by-shutdown/

Health: Deadly lung attacks may be averted in some COPD patients with a daily dose of vitamin D, new research suggests. Around a fifth of COPD patients in the U.K – about 240,000 people – have low levels of vitamin D. Read more on the News Blog…

https://consumer.healthday.com/diseases-and-conditions-information-37/copd-966/daily-vitamin-d-could-be-a-lifesaver-for-some-copd-patients-741368.html

The Clemson Tigers football team (the National Campions) will visit the White House later today.

DOWNSIZED: NASCAR laid off several dozen employees on Friday. Rumors of impending layoffs have been going around NASCAR ever since the $1.9 billion bid by NASCAR to acquire ISC was announced in November.

https://racingnews.co/2019/01/13/nascar-lays-off-employees-across-the-country/

Down to 4: NFL Divisional Plays-offs are set…

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints

Prayers for the Giggs family: Joe Gibbs Racing co-founder J.D. Gibbs, the eldest son of team owner Joe Gibbs, has died. J.D. Gibbs passed Friday evening (from complications due to a neurological illness) at the age of 49.

https://racingnews.co/2019/01/12/jd-gibbs-has-passed-at-age-49/