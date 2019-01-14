Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, January 14, 2019 

Monday News, January 14, 2019 

Verne HillJan 14, 2019Comments Off on Monday News, January 14, 2019 

Like

Thousands still without power this morning. The highest number of outages: Forsyth, Stokes and Rockingham counties.  Stokes County: An emergency shelter is  open at West Stokes High School for those that have no power in Stokes County.

 

(TODAY):  INFO Meeting for Homeschool parents of rising High Schoolers

or anyone interested in learning more about ‘Davidson Early College’ as well as ‘Career and College Promise’ through Davidson County Community College.

The info session begins at 3:30pm this afternoon (til 4:30pm)

Location: The Lexington Public Library meeting room.   Email: ccc@davidsonccc.edu

https://davidsonccc.edu/academics/high-school-programs/ccp-counselor-fact-sheet/

 

This is National Pizza Week (Jan 13-19, 2019)

Estimates put the number of pizza slices sold each hour at +1 million slides.

Three billion pizzas are sold every year in the US.

More than 41% of us eat pizza every week

One in eight of all Americans eat pizza on any given day of the week.

Approximately 3 billion pizzas are sold in the U.S. each year.

Italian food ranks as the most popular ethnic food in America.

Top Toppings: Nearly half of Americans prefer pepperoni (48%) or plain cheese (45%). Followed by sausage (32%), mushroom (32%), onions (21%) and olives (21%).

Men are more likely to eat pizza than women (total consumption)?

https://www.offers.com/blog/post/national-pizza-week-deals/

 

Day 24:  ‘Partial Government Shutdown. 

Canadian air traffic controllers have been sending more than just radio signals across the US border this weekend. They ordered hundreds of pizzas for their US counterparts working without pay due to the ongoing US government shutdown.  Air traffic controllers in the US – considered essential employees – have been working without pay since the partial government shutdown began on December 22. Read more…

https://myfox8.com/2019/01/14/canadian-air-traffic-controllers-send-pizza-to-us-counterparts-affected-by-shutdown/

 

Health: Deadly lung attacks may be averted in some COPD patients with a daily dose of vitamin D, new research suggests. Around a fifth of COPD patients in the U.K – about 240,000 people – have low levels of vitamin D.   Read more on the News Blog…

https://consumer.healthday.com/diseases-and-conditions-information-37/copd-966/daily-vitamin-d-could-be-a-lifesaver-for-some-copd-patients-741368.html

 

The Clemson Tigers football team (the National Campions) will visit the White House later today.

 

DOWNSIZED: NASCAR laid off several dozen employees on Friday. Rumors of impending layoffs have been going around NASCAR ever since the $1.9 billion bid by NASCAR to acquire ISC was announced in November.

https://racingnews.co/2019/01/13/nascar-lays-off-employees-across-the-country/

 

Down to 4: NFL Divisional Plays-offs are set…

AFC Championship Game: New England Patriots and Kansas City Chiefs

NFC Championship Game: Los Angeles Rams and New Orleans Saints

 

Prayers for the Giggs family: Joe Gibbs Racing co-founder J.D. Gibbs, the eldest son of team owner Joe Gibbs, has died.   J.D. Gibbs passed Friday evening (from complications due to a neurological illness) at the age of 49.

https://racingnews.co/2019/01/12/jd-gibbs-has-passed-at-age-49/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostCanadian air traffic controllers send pizza across the border
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

103.5 Greensboro

Wally DeckerJan 14, 2019

DCCC: Info meeting for Homeschoolers / High Schoolers (Jan 14)

Verne HillJan 14, 2019

Event: “The 5 Love Languages & The Alzheimer’s Journey” with Dr. Ed Shaw

Verne HillJan 14, 2019

Community Events

Dec
1
Sat
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Dec 1 2018 – Mar 31 2019 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
Jan
15
Tue
1:00 pm Blood Drive @ Forbush Elementary School (East Bend)
Blood Drive @ Forbush Elementary School (East Bend)
Jan 15 @ 1:00 pm – 6:00 pm
To schedule an appointment: (336) 699.2416 http://www.redcrossblood.org  
5:30 pm “The 5 Love Languages & The Alzh... @ Forsyth County Public Library (Winston-Salem)
“The 5 Love Languages & The Alzh... @ Forsyth County Public Library (Winston-Salem)
Jan 15 @ 5:30 pm – 8:00 pm
Guest Speaker: Dr. Ed Shaw The seminar will cover the five love languages and how to apply them to touch the lives of the five million Americans who have Alzheimer’s, as well as their fifteen[...]
Jan
16
Wed
6:00 pm DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
DivorceCare @ Calvary Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 16 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
DivorceCare is a 13-week video seminar & support group Registration: $15.00 (per person) 336.391.4249 Childcare available  
6:15 pm Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Awana Clubs for Kids!! @ Glenn View Baptist Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 16 @ 6:15 pm – 7:30 pm
The Awana program encourages kids 3 years old – 5th grade to dig in God’s word, learn how to live like Jesus, play team games and build life-long friendships! Our goal is that each child knows who[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes