Monday News, January 10, 2022

Harris Teeter is changing its hours of operation at most of its stores. Most Harris Teeter locations will close earlier (at 9pm) nightly beginning TONIGHT (Jan 10) – until further notice – to focus on restocking shelves and cleaning stores. *The Harris Teeter on Reynolda Road in Winston-Salem will operate at normal hours. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/harris-teeter-changing-store-hours-to-focus-more-on-cleaning-restocking-shelves/83

Praying for safe travel. Students at eight high schools in Greensboro and High Point have a challenge starting this morning and lasting for the next 2 weeks – get a ride to school, catch a shuttle bus or take a city bus to school. Guilford County Schools released more information over the weekend due to a school bus driver shortage made worse by rising COVID-19 cases. Details at gcsnc.com

A 'mass COVID testing and vaccine site' has been set up (once again) at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex. Monday through Friday from 10 until 7pm. Also, Saturday + Sunday from 8am to 5pm. No appointment needed, but registration is suggested.

*Vaccinations: https://www.guilfordcountync.gov/how-do-i/guilford-county-community-covid-vaccination-clinics

Prayers for the family of Chris Hoover, the battalion chief with the Asheboro Fire Department who passed away after being hospitalized since November 24TH battling COVID-19. The Asheboro Fire Department as well as posted the update on their Facebook pages on Saturday. Tabernacle Volunteer Fire Department had been selling hoodies with the phrase “Hoover Strong” as a way to raise money for Hoover’s family during his hospitalization.

Blood Donation requirements

Be at least 17 years old (16 with parental consent)

Weigh at least 110 pounds.

Be in good health generally and feel well on the day of donation.

Bring a current photo ID on the day of donation.

Grandfather Mountain had one of the warmest December’s on record.

December 2021 was the ‘second warmest December’ in the park’s history hitting 60 degrees THREE times last month, according to the official National Weather Service reporting station at Grandfather Mountain’s Mile High Swinging Bridge.

College football: National Championship game

Alabama will play Georgia in the title game tonight in Indianapolis. Kick off at 8pm (ESPN). NOTE: Natalie Grant will be performing the national anthem before the start of tonight’s game. https://955thefish.com/content/music/natalie-grant

Tax filing ‘deadline’ is back to April 15th this year. www.irs.gov

Keeping our schools safe, with clean air.

Over the weekend, a group called Community for Safe Schools assembled and donated 70 air purifiers to several Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools.

So many teachers requested the air purifiers that the group is now planning to raise funds to purchase an additional 100 of them to be given out across the district. If you would like to donate or learn more check out the News Blog.

“Air filtration – removing virus and other pollutants to improve indoor air quality, is an essential COVID-19 mitigation strategy,” said the group via a statement on their webpage – https://communityforsafeschools.org/

Several people were hospitalized after a damaged ‘hydrant’ sprayed a blast of water onto skiers riding above on a ski lift.

Management at Beech Mountain Resort telling WBTV-TV that a guest skied into the ‘water and air hydrant’ on Friday while snowmaking operations were underway. Maybe you caught the video showing skiers on the chair lift getting blasted by water.

The two people taken to an area hospital are recouping

The person who skied into the hydrant was not injured.

Actor-comedian Bob Saget – best known for his role on the sitcom “Full House” and the host of “America’s Funniest Home Videos” – passed away on Sunday. Saget was 65 years young. https://journalnow.com/news/national/obituaries/bob-saget-beloved-tv-dad-of-full-house-dead-at-65/

A major fire in a residential apartment building in the Bronx in New York City on Sunday left 19 people dead, including nine children, in what Mayor Eric Adams described as one of the worst fires the city has experienced in modern times. The blaze sent 32 people to hospitals with life-threatening conditions. A total of 63 people were injured.

Volunteers needed with Operation Christmas Child?

Thank you if you ‘virtually packed a shoebox online’ through Operation Christmas Child. Now, volunteers are needed beginning January 25th at the Charlotte Processing Center to literally pack those online shoeboxes! Dates: Jan. 25—Feb. 26, 2022

All volunteers in the building must be at least 13 years old.

*Frequently Asked Questions on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

The city of Winston-Salem is collecting Christmas trees to recycled as mulch.

You can take your real tree to one of several locations for recycling through January 31. For more information, call CityLink 311. Details on the News Blog

At the Box Office

“American Underdog” (the Kurt and Brenda Warner story) is still in the Top 5 (#5) after its third weekend. *Topping the Box Office= ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home” and ‘Sing 2’…

Update: Buyers were willing to put up thousands of dollars to own items from the recent estate auction (back in December) of ‘Andy Griffith Show’ actress Betty Lynn. The highest single bid on an item was $6,500 for a 12.5-by-10.5-inch framed illustration of Betty Lynn and Don Knotts. The drawing is signed by Henry E. Kidd and dated Oct. 14, 2017.

One of the more intriguing items—a black-and-white, floral recipe box containing what appear to be hand-written recipes—sold for $2,956. It’s unclear exactly what recipes were inside the box.

FYI: Betty Lynn passed away after a brief illness back in October at the age of 95. At the time of her death, she was living in Mount Airy.

Betty Lynn played Thelma Lou, Barney Fife’s girlfriend, on “The Andy Griffith Show”. Betty Lynn was in 26 episodes of “The Andy Griffith Show,” which spanned the show’s first six seasons (between 1961 and 1966).

