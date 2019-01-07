Monday News, January 07, 2019

Goals vs Resolutions: Many popular new year resolutions are actually goals, not resolutions. If there is a specific achievement it’s a goal (such as “lose 25 lbs” or “run a marathon”. While permanent changes to your life are resolutions (since you keep doing them every day and not just until a specific achievement is reached). Be realistic: Goals can bring happiness but can easily cause discouragement if you don’t hit your goal on time. https://lifehacker.com/5872262/differentiate-between-goals-and-resolutions-to-aid-in-personal-achievement

Habit forming can be good. You’ve probably heard that it takes 21 days to make something a habit – a notion that some say came from a self-help book published decades ago. But the reality is likely much longer. A study published in the European Journal of Social Psychology found that, on average, it takes 66 days to make something a habit.

BTW: About four in 10 Americans make New Year’s resolutions each year, with things like eating healthier, getting more exercise and saving more money topping the list. Unfortunately, most of us will likely fail at our resolutions, with some data suggesting that only about one in 10 achieve the results they’d hoped for.

Day 17 of the (partial) government shutdown.

The Internal Revenue Service recently released a document outlining its contingency plans if the shutdown stretches further into the new year.

Bottom Line: The IRS will take your money, but they won’t be issuing any refunds.

Starting today, emotional support animals will NOT be able to travel on United Airlines flights more than 8 hours long. The airline joins Delta Air Lines and Spirit Airlines in setting more restrictions on ‘emotional support animals’.

Calling North Carolina Home. According to annual reports from U-Haul and United Van Lines, North Carolina is still an enticing destination for those looking to move to. Top 3 reasons for moving to NC: #1 Jobs (46%), family and retirement.

The top age brackets for moving into North Carolina during 2018: ages 55 to 64.

*North Carolina is the nation’s ninth-largest state (based on population).

Planning a trip to a Disney theme park? Expect to pay more.

Disney announcing (another) entrance 'price hike' effective Sunday with peak-demand tickets starting at $149, regular day tickets starting at $129 and a value ticket for off-peak days costs $104. Since 2000, the price of admission to Disneyland has more than tripled. Daily parking will increase to $25. *Disney raised ticket prices at its parks twice in 2018.

Go Tigers! Some Chick-fil-A restaurants in Anderson, South Carolina serving up ‘PAW’ shaped chicken biscuits this morning in celebration of the Clemson Tigers playing in the College Football National Championship Game TONIGHT (8pm on ESPN).

Clemson vs Alabama: This is the 3rd meeting of the teams in 4 years…

Location: Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, California

Creative ways to ‘Get Moving’ for the New Year…

*Cardio Splash: 10-11 a.m. today at Sticht Center, Wake Forest Baptist Health Main Campus, Medical Center Blvd. The cost is $50 per month.

For more info: email avisser@wakehealth.edu or call 336-713-8082.

*Shag Dance Classes: Beginner & Intermediate: 6-7:15 p.m. today in Winston Salem.

There are four weekly sessions. Location: Quality Inn & Suites, 2008 S. Hawthorne Road. The cost is $40. For more information, call 336-765-7898.

The Sticht Center (through Wake Forest Baptist Health) is offering a walking program for seniors. ‘Walk On’ is a 12-week walking program for older adults who want to improve their ability to walk longer and with better balance.

The program is geared toward older adults who have walking difficulties, including those using a cane or walker. Location: Knollwood Baptist Church Wellness and Community Center, 330 Knollwood St. from 12:30 to 1:30 p.m. Tuesdays and Thursdays beginning this Tuesday. The cost is $200. For more info: Call 336-713-4040.

Looking to change up your diet in the new year? Go Mediterranean.

The diet focused on fruits and vegetables, healthy fats, and lean meats like fish is the best of 2019, according to rankings from “U.S. News and World Report.” The rankings also list Mediterranean as the best for overall healthy eating and the easiest to follow.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/health/2019/01/02/mediterranean-diet-best-way-eat-2019-say-u-s-news-rankings/2457266002/

All over the world, people say they make friends by “breaking bread together.” Social science research explores why sitting down to eat together makes people feel closer. ‘Food really connects people. People just feel closer to people who are eating the same food as they do. And then trust, cooperation, these are just consequences of feeling close to someone.’ -Ayelet Fishbach, University of Chicago

*How about more ‘breaking bread together’ and less negative bashing on Social Media!’

Blue Bell Ice Cream is releasing Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream to stores this week. The flavor has mostly been sold in areas known for the celebration such as Louisiana and Alabama. The Mardi Gras-inspired dessert is made with a cinnamon cake flavored ice cream, pastry pieces and a colorful cream cheese swirl with festive candy sprinkles. Mardi Gras King Cake Ice Cream will be available in half gallon size in all areas that sell Blue Bell products. No ‘plastic baby’ included…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/blue-bell-to-release-mardi-gras-ice-cream-in-stores/article_29d0bc7e-7b24-5464-a871-06d8d481920a.html