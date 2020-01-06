Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, January 06, 2020

Monday News, January 06, 2020

Verne HillJan 06, 2020Comments Off on Monday News, January 06, 2020

Like

REMINDER: Prep now for Winter weather…

Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades

                              http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Plus, Cold Weather Driving Tips from AAA on the News Blog

https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xcw4GvlKjmY

 

Traffic Alert: Crews will be changing signage along Business 40 starting this week to reflect the new name (Salem Parkway) and exit numbers that align with US 421.

The work will happen in two phases.  The first on the eastern side of the Business 40 Improvements project and the second on the western side.

*For the first phase, crews will close one lane in either direction of the highway from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m each night Monday through Saturday… starting at Hwy 52 and work eastbound toward Sandy Ridge Road, then shift the closure to the westbound side.

https://www.ncdot.gov/news/press-releases/Pages/2019/2020-01-02-business-40-exit-number-sign-changes.aspx

 

Puerto Rico was hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake this morning southwest of the city of Ponce (pronounced PON -SAY).  https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/06/us/puerto-rico-earthquake/index.html

 

Conservative leaders with the United Methodist Church are proposing a split into more than one (Methodist) denomination in a bid to resolve years of debate over L-G-B-T clergy and same-sex weddings, according to the church’s official news agency.

https://myfox8.com/2020/01/05/united-methodist-church-proposes-historic-split-over-gay-marriage-and-lgbt-clergy/

https://cdnsc.umc.org/-/media/umc-media/2020/01/03/15/48/Protocol-of-Reconciliation-and-Grace-through-Separation

 

Update: CBN News has learned the 2nd Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, Texas has granted 11-month-old Tinslee Lewis emergency relief, meaning the hospital cannot stop her life support while the appeal is pending. Texas Right to Life is helping Trinity Lewis (Tinslee’s mother) with the appeal.

 

Doctors at the hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking the state’s “10-day rule” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/court-grants-texas-baby-emergency-relief-hospital-cannot-stop-life-support-during-appeal

 

Prayers Please: A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left at least five dead and dozens injured early Sunday, shutting down a large portion of the highway – around 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/january/5-dead-dozens-hospitalized-in-pennsylvania-turnpike-crash

 

Texans, Titans, Vikings and Seahawks winning Wild Card games over the weekend.       Super Bowl 54 happens on February 02, 2020

 

College Hoops: Wake Forest over Pitt on Saturday!

The Deacs play FSU on Wednesday at the Joel.  At Duke this Saturday. 

 

This Is How Much Snow It Takes to Shut Down Schools Across America?

                            2 feet?  Two inches?  Just a mention?

Check out the interesting ‘map’ on our Facebook page and the News Blog.

https://www.rd.com/advice/parenting/snow-school-closings-map/

Headline of the Morning

“LG Rolling Out A ‘Keurig Like Machine’ That Will Make Soft Serve Ice Cream”

https://rock1027.iheart.com/content/2019-03-13-lg-is-rolling-out-a-keurig-like-machine-that-will-make-soft-serve-ice-cream/

 

Try Jasmine for a ‘mood booster’

Jasmine has an incredible effect on your body. When it comes to soothing your body and mind, researchers say it’s as effective as some prescription drugs.

This scent has the power to improve your mood. Plus, Jasmine can improve your quality of sleep (as reported by a recent German study).

https://gardeningsoul.com/keep-jasmine-plant-in-your-room-jasmine-reduces-anxiety-panic-attacks-and-depression/

 

At the Box Office:  Disney domination continues as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains at #1 for the third straight weekend, topping $450 million domestically.  BTW: Frozen II has now become the highest grossing animated release of all time worldwide reaching $1.325 billion worldwide. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

*Check out movie (and music) reviews from Focus on the Family at wbfj.fm

https://www.pluggedin.com/

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostUnited Methodist Church is splitting in two?
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Alert: Temporary Visitor Restrictions for kids 12 and under

Verne HillJan 08, 2020

Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time tournament- Night 1 Recap

Verne HillJan 08, 2020

Wednesday Word

Wally DeckerJan 08, 2020

Community Events

Jan
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers in all areas, front desk receptionist, food pantry, pharmacy, and especially interviewers. Two shifts to volunteer: 9am – 12noon & 1pm – 4pm, both are Monday –[...]
all-day Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry @ St. Anne's Episcopal Church (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Fuzzy Friends Pet Food Pantry is in need of pet food! Here’s what is needed:http://a.co/eOaFw7B Fuzzy Friends is a ministry of St. Anne’s Episcopal Church https://fuzzyfriendatstannes.weebly.com/ 336.760.4319
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers is several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Computer Lab & even Overnight Volunteers. 336.748.1962 anna.donze@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
Jan
5
Sun
all-day Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Not Forgotten Ministries Offerin... @ Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Jan 5 – May 22 all-day
Not Forgotten Ministries (Winston-Salem) offers several support groups for women in crisis pregnancy situations (Now -May 2020) Such as: Post-Abortive Bible Study, Infertility, Miscarriage and others. Not Forgotten Ministries is devoted to ending abortion, mentoring[...]
Jan
9
Thu
6:00 pm Worthy Warriors Fitness Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Worthy Warriors Fitness Class @ Morris Chapel United Methodist Church (Walkertown)
Jan 9 @ 6:00 pm – 8:00 pm
Worthy Warriors Fitness is a FREE class designed for women and men of all ages & fitness levels! Classes are also offered every Monday @ 7:00pm at Morris Chapel UMC 336.703.0083
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes