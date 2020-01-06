Monday News, January 06, 2020

REMINDER: Prep now for Winter weather…

Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades

Plus, Cold Weather Driving Tips from AAA on the News Blog

Traffic Alert: Crews will be changing signage along Business 40 starting this week to reflect the new name (Salem Parkway) and exit numbers that align with US 421.

The work will happen in two phases. The first on the eastern side of the Business 40 Improvements project and the second on the western side.

*For the first phase, crews will close one lane in either direction of the highway from 9 p.m. until 6 a.m each night Monday through Saturday… starting at Hwy 52 and work eastbound toward Sandy Ridge Road, then shift the closure to the westbound side.

Puerto Rico was hit by a 5.8 magnitude earthquake this morning southwest of the city of Ponce (pronounced PON -SAY). https://www.cnn.com/2020/01/06/us/puerto-rico-earthquake/index.html

Conservative leaders with the United Methodist Church are proposing a split into more than one (Methodist) denomination in a bid to resolve years of debate over L-G-B-T clergy and same-sex weddings, according to the church’s official news agency.

Update: CBN News has learned the 2nd Court of Appeals in Fort Worth, Texas has granted 11-month-old Tinslee Lewis emergency relief, meaning the hospital cannot stop her life support while the appeal is pending. Texas Right to Life is helping Trinity Lewis (Tinslee’s mother) with the appeal.

Doctors at the hospital had planned to remove Tinslee from life support Nov. 10 after invoking the state’s “10-day rule” which can be employed when a family disagrees with doctors who say life-sustaining treatment should be stopped.

Prayers Please: A deadly crash involving a passenger bus and multiple other vehicles on the Pennsylvania Turnpike left at least five dead and dozens injured early Sunday, shutting down a large portion of the highway – around 30 miles east of Pittsburgh.

Texans, Titans, Vikings and Seahawks winning Wild Card games over the weekend. Super Bowl 54 happens on February 02, 2020

College Hoops: Wake Forest over Pitt on Saturday!

The Deacs play FSU on Wednesday at the Joel. At Duke this Saturday.

This Is How Much Snow It Takes to Shut Down Schools Across America?

2 feet? Two inches? Just a mention?

Check out the interesting ‘map’ on our Facebook page and the News Blog.

Headline of the Morning

“LG Rolling Out A ‘Keurig Like Machine’ That Will Make Soft Serve Ice Cream”

Try Jasmine for a ‘mood booster’

Jasmine has an incredible effect on your body. When it comes to soothing your body and mind, researchers say it’s as effective as some prescription drugs.

This scent has the power to improve your mood. Plus, Jasmine can improve your quality of sleep (as reported by a recent German study).

At the Box Office: Disney domination continues as Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker remains at #1 for the third straight weekend, topping $450 million domestically. BTW: Frozen II has now become the highest grossing animated release of all time worldwide reaching $1.325 billion worldwide. https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

