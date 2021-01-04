Monday News, January 04, 2021

Sunny and DRY for most of the work week, but…

A ‘rain and snow mix’ is possible in the Northwest Piedmont early Friday morning according to the National Weather Service.

Don’t throw away the tree once the Christmas season is over.

Check out the 7 ways to reuse or recycle your Christmas tree.

NOTE: The city of Winston-Salem is collecting your old (real) Christmas tree to use as mulch for its parks and roadsides.

NOTE: All lights, decorations, stands and nails must be removed from trees. Please be aware that it may take several weeks to collect all the trees. SOURCE: CityLink 311.

*If you want to dispose of your real trees quickly can take them to SEVERAL locations recycling through Jan. 31, 2021. For more information on the News Blog at wbfj.fm

TOPIC: How long do you leave up your Christmas decorations?

The 2020 “Deck the Halls” report is out and the people (at least 1,100) have spoken…

The “appropriate” time to take down your Christmas cheer? Survey responses indicate that its more than ok to leave them up until at least January 2.

But don’t wait too long––over 90% agreed that Feb. 1 was over the top.

When it comes to outdoor lights: almost a third of people (29%) believe that no later than 10pm is the neighborly time to pull the plug each night on the ‘blinkie lights’.

The Davidson County Health Department will begin distributing COVID-19 vaccines to those 75 and older as well as frontline essential workers and health workers today. The vaccine distribution is part of Phase 1b of the health department’s multiphase plan. You can register online: DCHD website or by calling (336) 236-3096. https://myfox8.com/news/davidson-county-health-department-will-begin-distributing-covid-vaccines-to-those-75-and-older-frontline-health-workers/

Samaritan’s Purse is constructing a 30-bed, emergency field hospital on the grounds of Caldwell Health Center in Lenoir. The unit will provide regional COVID-19 care support, to the Western NC cities of Hickory, Lenoir, Morganton and Boone. Patients receiving treatment at this field hospital will be limited to those who are COVID- positive but do not need the support of a ventilator. www.samaritanspurse.org

Residential ‘tax value notices’ go out this week.

Many homeowners (in Forsyth County) will see an increase. The WS Journal reporting that more than 10,000 properties — or 7.5% of the total — are seeing increases of 50% or more. https://journalnow.com/news/local/residential-tax-value-notices-go-out-this-week-many-homeowners-will-see-an-increase/

Have you gotten your $600 dollars yet? A second round of Stimulus Payments are appearing in bank accounts for many Americans, however, the IRS stating that the “official payment date” is TODAY (Jan 4), meaning Monday is the effective date when the U.S. Treasury will actually transfer funds to the institutions for credit to the individual accounts. NOTE: If you don’t see stimulus cash in your bank account by early January, watch your mail for a paper check or even a debit card.

BTW: The NEW stimulus checks will have $600 for singles and $1,200 for married couples filing a joint return. In addition, those with qualifying children will also receive $600 for each qualifying child. Dependents who are 17 and older are not eligible.

Setting ‘goals’ for the new year.

Fact: Researchers say over half of us (60%) make New Year’s resolutions,

but only about 8% are successful in achieving them.

Interesting findings about New Year’s resolutions…

-Saving money is one of the top five New Year’s resolutions.

Yet, saving money is also in the top five for most commonly failed resolutions.

-More than half of respondents said they fail their resolution before the end of January

The final ‘Jeopardy!’ episodes featuring Alex Trebek will air this week.

Trebek died on Nov. 8 at age 80 after a battle with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer.

The game show will continue – with new episodes beginning January 11 with “Jeopardy!” champion Ken Jennings as one of many guest hosts.

NFL: Former Wake Forest QB, John Wolford stepping up to help his team – Los Angeles Rams – beat Arizona yesterday to earn an NFL playoff berth.

NEW: President-elect Joe Biden and President Donald Trump are both scheduled to appear in Georgia later today ahead of two runoff elections that will not only determine the state’s representation in Congress, but the balance of power in the US Senate.

*What about that phone call? President Trump pressuring Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger to “find” enough votes to reverse his loss to Joe Biden in Georgia, according to an hourlong recorded phone call obtained by The Washington Post over the weekend.

Justice Paul Newby took the oath of office for chief justice of the state Supreme Court just after midnight early New Year’s Day during a small ceremony at his home. A ‘public’ swearing-in ceremony will be broadcast online on Wednesday.

Newby becomes the 30th chief justice in North Carolina history.

Former N.C. A&T State University Chancellor James C. Renick passed away Sunday evening after a declining battle with ALS. He was 72.

Renick lead the university for 7 years from 1999 to 2006.

Gerry Marsden, lead singer of the 1960s British group Gerry and the Pacemakers has died after a short illness related to a heart infection. Gerry was 78.

