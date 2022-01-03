Monday News, January 03, 2022

Wind, rain and a surprise snow fall this morning! BTW: Spring officially begins March 20, 2022 😊

The Beijing Winter Olympics are scheduled for Feb 4 – 20, 2022

Winter Weather Advisory thru lunchtime for the Piedmont Triad. Wind Advisory til 4pm…

Duke Energy: Thousands without power this morning mainly in Forsyth and Guilford counties. https://outagemap.duke-energy.com/#/current-outages/ncsc

Stokes County Senior Lunch Program, Meals on Wheels – CLOSED for Monday

Davidson County Transportation – Opening at Noon

Several schools altering their schedules due to the several weather…

Guilford County Schools cancels classes due to flooding, power outages.

*Davie, Yadkin, Mt Airy City, Randolph, Gospel Light Christian, Woodland Baptist and High Point Christian now CLOSED as of 8:30am. Source: Local media

Helpful news: What day of the week has the ‘cheapest’ gas prices?

“Gas prices tend to be lowest at the beginning of the week say Monday and Tuesday,” according to GasBuddy’s lead petroleum analyst Patrick De Haan. As the week goes on, gas prices tend to rise until they reach their most expensive point on the weekend.

https://myfox8.com/news/whats-the-cheapest-day-of-the-week-to-fill-up-on-gas/

Sad news. Jay Weaver, co-founding member and bassist with Big Daddy Weave, passed away of ‘complications from COVID-19’ on Sunday. Jay was 42.

“Jay entered the hospital in late December due to complications from the virus. Last August, Weaver left the road after period of intensive care stemming from dialysis treatment.” -Curb Records

“We are devastated by this loss and are trusting the Lord to guide us through this difficult time. All of your thoughts, prayers, and support have been and continue to be deeply appreciated. I’m sorry to bring this news, but I am excited to celebrate where (Jay) is right now. The prayers of healing can now turn into prayers of thanksgiving now that Jay is in God’s presence.”

-Mike Weaver, lead singer with Big Daddy Weave (Mike is Jay’s brother)

*Jay is survived by his wife Emily and three children, Makenzie, Madison and Nathan.

https://www.tennessean.com/story/entertainment/music/2022/01/03/big-daddy-weave-bassist-jay-weaver-dies-covid-19-complications/9076981002/

NEW: The FDA has expanded the emergency use authorization for Pfizer’s Covid-19 vaccine boosters to children ages 12 to 15. *And, the agency also shortened the time needed before receiving a booster shot from at least six months after completion of the initial series to at least five months, for everyone 12 and older.

https://www.cnn.com/2022/01/03/health/covid-19-vaccine-booster-eligibility/index.html

At the Box Office

“American Underdog” (the Kurt and Brenda warner story) is still in the Top 5 (#4) after its second weekend in theaters. ‘American Underdog’ (from the Erwin brothers makers of “I Can Only Imagine” and “I Still Believe”) has taken in $15 million in its first two weeks of domestic release. The film has not opened outside of North America yet.

FYI: Topping the Box Office ‘Spider-Man: No Way Home”, ‘Sing 2’ and The King’s Man.

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/?ref_=bo_nb_wey_mojologo

How long should we eat our New Year’s Day leftovers?

-Meats (pork) should be eaten within 3 days.

-Blacked eyed peas can be safely consumed up to five days.

-Freeze leftovers if you know that you won’t eat them in time.

-When in doubt, throw it out!!!!

Safe temperatures: 40°F or lower in the refrigerator, 0°F or lower in the freezer.

SOURCE: Butterball.com https://www.butterball.com/how-to/food-safety-essentials

Sobering Fact: Suicide is the 2nd leading cause of death among 10 to 34-year old’s.

Depression is one of the most common mental illnesses in America.

Over 17 million U.S. adults suffering from depression. You are not alone.

There is hope. There is help. Check out the News Blog for resources.

Faith-based resources: www.cru.org/us/en/train-and-gro…tion-resources.html

Help: churchandmentalhealth.com/christian-su…on-ministry/

National Suicide Prevention 24-hour Lifeline: 1-800-273-8255

www.suicidepreventionlifeline.org/

Recycling holiday cards? St. Jude’s ‘Ranch for Children’ in Nevada accepts the fronts of recycled cards, though it is unable to accept Hallmark, American Greetings and Disney cards – because of copyright laws. They also accept new cards (any occasion) with or without the envelopes. Send the cards to St. Jude’s Ranch for Children, 100 St. Jude’s St., Boulder City, NV 89005. For more information, call 702-294-7100.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-why-was-there-a-band-playing-at-the-fairgrounds-farmers-market/article

New Oreo flavors for the New Year. Toffee Crunch Oreo and Ultimate Chocolate Oreo will be available January 3, 2022. BTW: The Ultimate Chocolate Oreo is a limited-edition cookie featuring Oreo’s classic wafers filled with three layers of chocolate cream: milk, dark, and white chocolate. *OREO cookies just keep getting tastier!!!!

https://www.mashed.com/707966/oreo-just-announced-2-unexpected-new-cookie-flavors/

Caring for your Poinsettia. Plants should be placed in an area with bright sunlight (away from drafts) with temps between 55 and 75 degrees.

*Allow the potting mix to dry out before watering. Again. only water when the potting mix is dry to the touch or when the pot feels lightweight.

Remember, Poinsettias are native to Central America, where rainfall is low. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-choosing-caring-for-poinsettias/article_c84049ce-5910-11ec-ac2c-67a93e720fb9.html

College Hoops: Wake Forest men’s basketball (subject to change)

The Deacs’ next scheduled home game is this Tuesday (Jan 4) vs FSU at the Joel (7pm). Wake Forest Ticket Office at 336.758.3322 ext 1 or tix@wfu.edu. https://godeacs.com/