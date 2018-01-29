Monday News, JAN 29, 2018

Voice your opinion now: The U.S. Senate is expected to vote on a pro-life bill later this afternoon (5:30pm) called “The Pain-Capable Unborn Child Protection Act” (or S. 2311). This incredibly important pro-life bill would ban late-term abortions that occur after 20 weeks. Check out the link on our social media sites to reach out to our US Senators (Richard Burr + Thom Tillis) to support Senate Bill 2311 / Pain Capable Unborn Child Protection Act. https://goo.gl/etpDBT

BTW: 2 roll call votes in the Senate are expected at 5:30pm on Monday…

US Senate schedule for Monday, Jan 29: https://goo.gl/Eh8Wyt

RECALL: Panera Bread is recalling all 2 oz. and 8 oz. cream cheese products with an expiration date on or before the second of April 2, 2018 (4/2/18).

Reason: the threat of listeria contamination. https://goo.gl/fWSjEy

Let the filing begin: The IRS is now accepting your federal income tax returns (both electronic and paper returns). https://goo.gl/ZMqo9u

*Tax filing deadline this year will be Tuesday, April 17.

*The IRS expects to issue MOST refunds within 21 days of a return being filed.

*January 31 is also the deadline for employers to distribute W2s. https://goo.gl/gTRkEC

At the 60th annual Grammy Awards last night: CHRISTIAN MUSIC Category

“What A Beautiful Name” – Hillsong Worship (Best Contemporary Christian Music Song)

“Chain Breaker” – Zach Williams (Best Contemporary Christian Music Album)

Bruno Mars and Kendrick Lamar took home the MOST Grammys…https://goo.gl/GgAH3J

Singer Joy Villa (vEYE lah) turned heads last night at the Grammys when she showed up wearing a white dress bearing a pro-life message “choose life” next to a rainbow-colored drawing of an unborn baby. (Check out the pic on the News Blog) In an interview with Fox News, Joy explained, “I’m a pro-life woman. I made the difficult decision at age 21 to put my own baby up for adoption. I believe that women should choose adoption over abortion.” Breitbart News https://goo.gl/wH1WD2

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB…

Today’s marketing slogan: “Kid Tested. Mother Approved.”

KIX cereal introduced this well known slogan back in 1978.

KIX cereal first hit shelves in 1937 by the General Mills company of Golden Valley, Minnesota. *Congratulations to Julie, winning $50 dollars in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

Are you looking for a career change? How about “cat cuddler”?

Just Cats Veterinary Clinic & Cattery in Dublin, Ireland posted that the ideal candidate must have: gentle hands, can pet cats for long periods of time, speaks softly and can understand the different types of purring. https://goo.gl/5iPrUz

Flu prevention: Multiple studies confirm that hand washing is the key

Study: Family members can reduced their risk of getting the flu by 70% when they properly wash their hands. *People who developed the flu are advised to stay home to recover and avoid spreading the virus to others. https://goo.gl/nFdsV9

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is still ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

And the winner of the new Krispy Kreme glaze vote: LEMON

That’s right! LEMON will be the next, all-new Glazed Doughnut flavor from Krispy Kreme this spring. krispykreme.com