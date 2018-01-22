Monday News, JAN 22, 2018

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

Final Day: To vote on your favorite upcoming ‘new’ Krispy Kreme glaze.

Your choices: Lemon, Blueberry, Caramel and Maple

One vote per person. A link on Facebook/wbfj https://goo.gl/b6DF44

Thanks to Marianne Donadio (Mere-EE-ahnah Donna – DeeO) with “Room At The Inn” based in Greensboro for sharing about her experience in Washington, DC on Friday during the national ‘March for Life”. Marianne and “Room At The Inn” was highlighted during the President’s LIVE speech from the White House Rose Garden. Listen now at the news blog and on Facebook / wbfj.

*”Room At The Inn” is a nationally accredited Catholic ministry serving homeless, pregnant women and single mothers with children in the Triad.

INFO: www.RoomInn.org FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/Room-at-the-Inn-159268984085406/

Today, January 22 is the 45th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, the Supreme Court decision that legalized abortion on demand in the US.

Happy Together: Novant and Wake Forest Baptist agree to share info.

Under the program, nicknamed “Happy Together,” Novant Health and Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center now share patient information through Epic’s patient portal, called MyChart. The collaborative effort strives to improve understanding of medications, lab results, plan of care and follow-up appointments when it comes to patients. Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/cwzfbA

Super Bowl 52 is set: Patriots and Eagles will meet Sunday, February 04…

My personal winners: Chips + Salsa and Hot wings!

Remember when: An explosion caused by a natural gas leak – 30 years ago (Jan 18, 1988) – leveled the popular K&W on Knollwood Street in Winston-Salem.

Read the article in the Winston-Salem Journal: https://goo.gl/DNsCA8

*Tell us your favorite K+W story…

WBFJ – Monday Morning Grocery Grab

$50 dollars in FREE groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

https://goo.gl/CEuwug

Today’s marking slogan was… “When it rains, it pours!”

The Morton Umbrella Girl has been an enduring icon since she first appeared on our table salt packaging in the early 1900’s. In 1911, Morton’s first advertising campaign using the Morton Umbrella Girl and slogan “When it rains, it pours!” was used in a series of ads in Good Housekeeping magazine. This campaign helped to promote Morton’s free flowing salt in a round blue package with a patented pouring spout. https://goo.gl/2cz6Jz

Still under investigation: A Winston-Salem State University football player died after being shot at an on campus event at Wake Forest University early Saturday morning. Authorities have no new details on the fatal shooting of 21 year old (Najee Baker). https://goo.gl/ACJUZs

Both schools have made extra counseling available to their students.

Counseling numbers: WSSU: 336-750-3270 – WFU: 336-758-5273

A ‘vigil’ remembering Baker will be held at the WSSU Clock Tower this Wednesday afternoon from 5 to 6pm….

Day 3 of the partial Government Shutdown. Update: The Senate is set to vote on funding the government around lunchtime. Some senators have chosen to NOT get paid during the latest government shutdown including senator Mark Walker (R-N.C) and John Delaney, D-Md. https://goo.gl/uPc2gW

Operation Rescue: “Pro-Life Person of the Year ” Award goes to…

The Malachi Award was recently awarded to President Donald Trump. Operation Rescue annually recognizes individuals who sacrificially work to advance the cause of protecting the pre-born. *Since taking office, Trump has reinstated the Mexico City Policy, which prevents U.S. foreign aid from going to organizations that promote abortion abroad. Appointed conservative Justice Neil Gorsuch to the U.S. Supreme Court, and actively supported defunding Planned Parenthood. Appointed a number of strong pro-life advocates to key Administration positions, and ended Obama’s HHS contraception and abortion pill mandate requiring employers to violate their consciences. https://goo.gl/AfbLfg

US House Passes Pro-Life bill on Friday. As hundreds of thousands of pro-lifer’s prepared to march in Washington, DC, the US House of Representatives approved the “Born Alive Abortion Survivors Protection Act”, legislation protecting babies who survive abortions. H.R. 4712 passed 241-183. All Republicans voted for final passage, but only six Democrats voted in favor of it. Now, the measure goes to the Senate. https://goo.gl/ieTueR

Amazon Go: No check-out lines? No cashiers?

The first ‘Amazon Go’ store has opened to the public in Seattle, where Amazon is headquartered. Customers must scan the Amazon Go app upon entering the store. Sensors then track their movements and charge a shopper’s Amazon account for the items they grab. Customers just walk out of the store. No cashiers needed. (Topic: Do you remember your FIRST retail job?)

*Amazon Go (brick-and-mortar stores) offer groceries, ready-to-eat meals, cold drinks and meal prep kits. The Amazon Go store concept began test marketing in 2016, but had some tech issues to iron out before opening to the public.

https://goo.gl/GLwzfE