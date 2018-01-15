Monday News, JAN 15, 2018

“Darkness cannot drive out darkness; only light can do that.

Hate cannot drive out hate; only love can do that.”

-Martin Luther King, Jr.

RECALL: Mary B’s frozen bagged biscuit products are being recalled because of possible listeria contamination. The frozen biscuits were distributed to 23 states, including North Carolina. https://goo.gl/cLWRE7

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

*The restrictions apply to lobbies, waiting areas and patient rooms.

*Some exceptions may be allowed…

Note: The policy does not apply to children who need emergency care.

If you shop a grocer located near a Lidl store, most likely you’re paying far less for your groceries, according to a new study by the Business School at UNC Chapel Hill. Grocery retailers located near Lidl stores in the U.S. set their prices for key staple products (including dairy, meats, produce and frozen goods) up to 55% lower compared to markets where Lidl is not present. https://goo.gl/ZaWzjx

January is Sanctity of Human Life Month

Next Monday, January 22 marks the 45th anniversary of the Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision that forced the legalization of abortion in all 50 states.

Third best day? After a miracle finish during the Vikings / Saints game on Sunday, Vikings QB Case Keenum responded… “It’s probably the third best day of my life; the day I gave my life to Jesus Christ, the day I married my wife, and probably this one…” Check out the video clip on Facebook / WBFJ

Golfer’s wife stands by her man, literally.

Englishman Chris Paisley’s regular caddie was on vacation so Chis’ wife (Keri) stepped in at the last minute to lend a helping hand. Keri was by her husband’s side (every step of the way) as his caddie. BTW: The 31 year old (ranked 289 in the world) ended up WINNING the South African Open Championship in Johannesburg on Sunday.

Paisley praised his wife saying “(Keri) doesn’t know that much about golf… but she knows me really well and she knows when I’m going a little quicker than I usually do or getting a bit tight,” Paisley told reporters. ”I just can’t thank her enough…”

Going into the tournament as 286th in the world, Paisley will now climb to a career-high ranking of 121st after scooping the $192,578 first-place prize. https://goo.gl/URk91u

One New York Art Gallery has a different mission: No artists younger than 60 years of age allowed. Some 200 artists have exhibited at the Carter Burden Gallery since it opened nine years ago in Chelsea. Business is good, and works sell from $200 to $9,000. It’s a lot like hundreds of other galleries in New York — except for one important thing: The Carter Burden has an age limit. Why?

“Older adults do not stop being who they are because they hit a particular age,” said gallery director Marlena Vaccaro. “Professional artists never stop doing what they do, and in many cases they get better at it.”

Carter Burden is a nonprofit, supported by a board, a corporate sponsor and philanthropists. Carter Burden’s mission is to give (older artists) a wall – to hang their art on. https://goo.gl/CEFMko\

On November 2, 1983, President Ronald Reagan signed the law making MLK day a national holiday. **King Day events happening in the Triad thru next week celebrating the legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr on the News Blog.

Did you know: Nine months before Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s famous “I Have a Dream” speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C., he gave nearly the same address at an all-black high school gym in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Dr King spoke to a packed audience at Booker T. Washington High School on Nov. 27, 1962, but the event received only local news coverage.

N.C. State University English professor W. Jason Miller found an old reel-to-reel tape of the speech in a Rocky Mount public library and had it restored by an audio archivist in Philadelphia… Read more: https://goo.gl/F1BaJB

The legacy of Dr Martin Luther King, Jr.

King’s life serves as a prominent example of someone who appealed to Christian brotherhood to bring about racial justice. Read more from the Christian Research Institute: http://www.equip.org/article/martin-luther-king-jr-s-legacy/

Surprising facts about MLK, Jr’s “I Have a Dream Speech”

SOURCE: The Christian Post https://goo.gl/3oyben