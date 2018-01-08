Monday News, JAN 08, 2018

BTW: It’s COLDER in the Triad than in Boone this morning…

“Relay For Life of Forsyth County” New Year Kick Off party scheduled for tonight, has been postponed to a later date. https://goo.gl/AYznvH

NFL Playoffs: Carolina Panthers are done for the season. Panthers falling to the New Orleans Saints in that Wildcard match-up, 26-31 Good News: Krispy Kreme offering $4.99 for a dozen glazed doughnuts today.

College National Championship Game: Bulldogs vs Crimson Tide. Alabama and Georgia in Atlanta TONIGHT 8pm on ESPN

“Two for one deal” One Michigan pizza place is offering a ‘Pizza and Plow’ special to its customers. Mario’s Pizza in Union Pier will deliver a large New York style pizza to your home. And for an extra $15 dollars, co-owner Tony Glo-rio-sos will plow your driveway (a $30 dollar value). The couple plans to offer the special for the rest of winter. https://goo.gl/7kUo1o

The IRS will start accepting 2017 federal income tax returns on Monday, January 29. Tax filing deadline this year will be Tuesday, April 17.

(Normally, April 15 is the final filing deadline, but it falls on a Sunday this year. And Monday, April 16 is Emancipation Day, a legal holiday in DC) *The IRS expects to issue most refunds within 21 days of a return being filed. https://goo.gl/ZMqo9u

When is a penny worth around $300,000? When it’s one of the first copper coins from the Philadelphia Mint in 1793. The George Washington-era penny is one of about 500 in existence.

Sign of the Times? Bluestone Lane a café in Philadelphia (which now has 20 stores in the US) went cashless last October. A big reason: Nearly 90% of customers never paid in cash. Credit card only… Also, the lines move faster when employees don’t have to make change. https://goo.gl/TEbFR4

Jobs: Gander Mountain to re-open stores in Winston-Salem and Greensboro -under the new name “Gander Outdoors” – by early February. Good News: Each store will have at least 125 employees. Applications at www.ganderoutdoors.com/ for positions that include sales associates, specialists, technicians and retail support. https://goo.gl/o6qXXp

FACT: Someone has a stroke every 40 seconds in the US, making it the fifth leading cause of death. African-Americans have more strokes than any other population group. The good news: ‘strokes’ can be prevented…

“Small changes can be lifesaving including things like drinking one less soda a day, walking five minutes and doubling vegetable intake while reducing meat consumption. We didn’t get into health turmoil overnight, we won’t get out of it overnight…” –Dr. Crystal Moore, a Chesapeake, Virginia pathologist