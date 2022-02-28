Monday News, February 28, 2022

Final day of February 2022

Coming up: Fat Tuesday (March 1), Ash Wednesday (March 2)

Seasonal Allergy Alert: Expect TREE pollen (mainly Cedar/Juniper, Maple and Elm tree pollen) to remain in the MODERATE range this week. https://www.pollen.com/forecast/extended/pollen/27104

Update: Ukraine under attack by Russia (Day 5)

“Facing the unknown” Half a million people, mostly Ukrainian women and children, are fleeing the war in their country walking for hours, waiting for days just to get into neighboring countries including Poland. Men 18 to 60 are requested to stay in Ukraine and fight Russian aggression.

*(MON) Switzerland announced Monday that it will forego its commitment to “Swiss neutrality” in favor of adopting sanctions against Russia.

*US stocks trading ‘lower’ this morning. Wall Street is worried about the impact of more economic sanctions against Russia following its invasion of Ukraine and the fact that Russia has put nuclear weapons forces and other deterrents on high alert.

Humanitarian Aid update

Samaritan’s Purse is sending disaster response specialists to Poland and Romania to help with the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. “We have thousands of churches in Poland, Ukraine and Romania that we work with (through) Operation Christmas Child. Those (are) the churches that we’ll network with to support evacuees and refugees are coming out (of Ukraine)…”

-Edward Graham, the vice-president of operations for Samaritan’s Purse. https://www.samaritanspurse.org/

Ways to Help

MANNA Church / High Point is raising money to help refugees leaving Ukraine due to the Russian invasion of their country. Pastor Jeff Bullock lived in eastern Europe for 15 years in the 1990s, helping to set up churches in both Ukraine and Poland. https://highpoint.manna.church/

ALL donations will go to the churches in eastern Europe helping refugees, through Every Nation. https://give.everynation.org/donate/disaster-relief-ukraine

SEND International https://send.org/

GLOW Mission (Andrew and Dar Draper) https://glowmission.org/about-glow/

March is Pastors’ Wives Appreciation Month.

Sign up to win an encouragement ‘prize pack’ from Energize Ministries every Friday in March. https://energizeministries.com/pastor-sign-up-form/

Fellowship of Christian Athletes is celebrating. Their YouVersion Bible devotions have reached over two million total subscriptions. FCA’s devotional plans are designed to motivate coaches and athletes to intensely study the Bible and commit to regular spiritual training for life on and off the field. www.fca.org

12th annual Art Show & Sale benefiting Meals-on-Wheels.

Preview available art online now through March 4

Shop in person on March 5 at Senior Services on Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem

10-3pm. Online shopping will continue through March 11 at 9:00PM.

INFO: Shane Nixon at 336-721-0907 https://www.seniorservicesinc.org/2022-art-show-sale/

Special Blood Drive happening this Thursday, March 3, 2022

Celebrating former Kernersville Police officer Sean Houle (‘SHAWN’ ‘HOOL’) who was shot in the line of duty last February while making an arrest. Sean survived but needed around 70 pints of blood!

Location of the Blood Drive: First Christian Church in Kernersville

Times: 2:30pm – 7:30pm. Sponsored by the Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross. Check out the Houlestrong Facebook page for more information. Or the Events page at wbfj.fm. www.redcrossblood.org

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Traffic Alert in Downtown Winston-Salem:

Road closure near the Forsyth County Courthouse starting TODAY (FEB 28)

Second Street between Church St and Chestnut St will be closed through mid-August.

Volunteers needed

Energize Ministries: Work Day this Saturday (March 5) from 9-4pm

Location: Energize Lodge and Retreat Center in Martinsville, Virginia

Needed: Some volunteers who have experience using chainsaws and brush cutters. If you have equipment, feel free to bring it along, but we will have some there for you to use as well. We also need other volunteers who can help with general light clean up both inside and outside the Lodge. Snacks and lunch will be provided. Please bring your own work gloves and RSVP

Ph: 800-477-3583 / Contact https://energizeministries.com/contact-us/

“Masking optional”

Starting TODAY (Feb 28), masks are now ‘optional’ inside school buildings and all transportation for students and staff with Winston-Salem / Forsyth County schools.

NOTE: It is important to note that students and staff can still wear masks whenever they feel it is personally necessary, and we support everyone’s decision to decide what is best for them.

NC COVID-19 guidelines / StrongSchoolsNC toolkit info https://covid19.ncdhhs.gov/media/164/open

Trump wins ‘straw poll’ at C-PAC. Former President Donald Trump claiming 59% of the anonymous ballots cast in Sunday’s 2024 GOP Presidential nomination ‘straw poll.’

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was runner-up with 28% of the vote.

Source: Conservative Political Action Conference

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2022/february/trump-wins-cpac-2024-straw-poll-over-desantis

College Hoops: Regular season winding down…

Wake Forest (men) host NC State this Wednesday (March 2) at the Joel (9pm).

www.godeacs.com

The ACC Women’s Basketball Tournament starts this Wednesday at the Greensboro Coliseum. Wednesday – Sunday (March 2-6)

NC State clinched its first outright Atlantic Coast Conference regular-season title in 32 years and is the #1 seed going into the Women’s ACC Tournament.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/sports/bracket-set-for-2022-acc-womens-basketball-tournament/83