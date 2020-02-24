Search
Monday News, February 24, 2020

Verne HillFeb 24, 2020Comments Off on Monday News, February 24, 2020

Today is National Tortilla Chip Day 

*Amazon sells 51 different brands of tortilla chips on its site

*Tortilla chips are naturally gluten free!

*Doritos were released to the national market in 1966.

Doritos are consistently the top-ranked tortilla chip brand in the US

*Blue Corn tortillas have less starch and 20% more protein than white corn tortillas.

*Taco Bell opened in Downey, California back in 1962, created by Glen Bell. Seriously.

https://www.mentalfloss.com/article/75219/16-delicious-facts-national-tortilla-chip-day

 

Pop-Up Prom Shop – Giveaway Date: March 25 (WED) from 5:30pm til 7pm

New Story Church – Trade Mart Blvd, Winston-Salem

NOTE: If you have any formal or semi-formal dresses (without stains or holes), shoes or accessories that you would be willing to donate – please let us know!!

Contact info: https://www.newstorychurch.org/contact-us

 

According to one study, the average wait at a restaurant (per party) is 23 minutes…

Nearly a third of all parties wait more than 30 minutes.

Eight percent wait longer than 40 minutes.

What’s the longest that you have waited on a table at you favorite restaurant?

 

 Can I see your card?  The long-held practice of gaining entry to Costco by letting the front door greeter know that you’re buying from the food court will no longer work for non-members in a few weeks.  “Effective March 16, 2020, an active Costco membership card will be required to purchase items from our food court,” a spokesperson has confirmed to consumer advocate Clark Howard!  www.Clark.com

 

RECALL: Kia is joining Hyundai in recalling thousands of vehicles in the U.S. because water can get into a brake computer, cause an electrical short and possibly a fire.

The problem can happen even if the engine is turned off.

*The recall covers over 200,000 Sedona minivans model years 2006 -2010.

And Sorento SUVs from 2007 through 2009.

Kia is telling owners to park their vehicles outside until the problem can be fixed.

https://www.ntd.com/kia-recalls-suvs-vans-electrical-problem-can-cause-fires

 

Election 2020: Early-voting continues through this Saturday (Feb 29)

        (8am – 7:30pm weekdays plus this Saturday 8am – 3pm)

** Primary Election Day is next Tuesday, March 3 (Super Tuesday)

 View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details on the News Blog

 

NOTE: Senator Bernie Sanders will campaign in Winston-Salem this Thursday (Feb 27) at the Gaines Center at Winston-Salem State University. The rally starts at 11:30 a.m. Doors open at 10 a.m. This event is free and open to the public.

 

 

High school Hoops: Basketball state pairings

Where area teams will be playing in the first round this Tuesday…

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/high-school-basketball-state-pairings-where-area-teams-will-be/

https://www.nchsaa.org/

 

 

Census 2020: Every 10 years, the U.S. Census Bureau conducts a census to count every resident in the United States. The census is conducted in years ending in zero, and the reference day for the next census will be April 1, 2020 ─ Census Day!

Warning Signs for Census Scams

There are some things no genuine census survey or agent will ask — for example, for your Social Security, credit card or bank account number. They won’t ask for money. They won’t threaten jail time if you don’t answer their questions. Any of these is a sure sign that a supposed census taker is phishing for ways to steal your identity, money or possessions.  https://www.aarp.org/money/scams-fraud/info-2019/census.html

TRIAD Census Jobs: $17-20 dollars an hour! https://2020census.gov/en/jobs.html

https://2020census.gov/en/jobs/pay-and-locations.html?=undefined&state=North%20Carolina

 

 

NASCAR: Joey Logano overcomes a miss communicated pit stop to win at Las Vegas on Sunday.  https://www.journalnow.com/news/state/joey-logano-overcomes-missed-pit-call-to-win-at-las/

 

 

During the month of February, the American Red Cross and the American Cancer Society have teamed up to encourage people to “Give Blood to Give Time.”

**All blood types are needed to ensure a reliable supply for cancer patients.

Individuals who are 17 years of age, weigh at least 110 pounds and are in generally good health are eligible to donate blood.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/news/20200211/cancer-patients-use-more-blood-than-those-fighting-any-other-disease

Find a blood drive near me: https://www.redcrossblood.org/give.html/find-drive

 

 

Need FREE Tax Preparation assistance?

Several organizations are available.  Check out the News Blog for details…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-when-does-aarp-tax-assistance-start/

 

 

A Toronto Zamboni driver made his big-league goalie debut with the Carolina Hurricanes this weekend. 

David Ayres is also an emergency backup goalie, available to either team if needed. He was forced into action after two goalies for the Carolina Hurricanes were injured during a game against the Toronto Maple Leafs. The Hurricanes won 6-3, and at 42-years-old, Ayres became the oldest goalie in NHL history to win his regular-season debut. For his work, Ayres will be paid $500, and he gets to keep his jersey. But he’s also become the center of attention of the hockey world. Carolina is flying Ayres down for the game in Raleigh on Tuesday, which has been declared “David Ayres Day”.

https://www.npr.org/2020/02/24/808764387/toronto-zamboni-driver-david-ayres-makes-his-nhl-debut-as-goalie

