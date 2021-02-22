Search
Monday News, February 22, 2021

Verne Hill Feb 22, 2021

Spring is less than a month away! Spring begins March 20! Easter is April 4.

REMINDER: When using your windshield wipers, headlights MUST be ON.  It helps other drivers to see YOU better! And it’s the law!

 

Today is (national) Sweet Potato Day

Did you know: The sweet potato is North Carolina’s official vegetable.

North Carolina is also the leading sweet potato producer in the US.

Sweet potatoes are a great way to eat healthy. They are high in beta carotene, vitamins E and C, iron, potassium and vitamin B-6. And they are fat- and cholesterol-free.

*Sweet Potatoes made the Clean 15, which means your potential exposure to toxins is lower than with other conventionally grown produce.

https://www.mindbodygreen.com/0-11202/10-fun-facts-about-sweet-potatoes.html

 

Good News: Savannah Grace Childress, that missing 14-year-old from Denton, was found safe in Arkansas over the weekend.  The 38-year-old suspected abductor died from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound.  https://journalnow.com/news/local/crime-and-courts/14-year-old-davidson-county-girl-rescued-after-police-shootout-in-arkansas-police-officer-wounded/

 

 

(NEW) The Davidson County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl from Lexington.  Kayla Carlson has been missing since February 16. Contact the Davidson County Sheriff’s Office at (336) 242-2100.

https://myfox8.com/news/davidson-county-deputies-asking-for-publics-help-finding-missing-15-year-old-girl/

 

North Carolinians who get food stamps will now see an increase in their benefits.

The added benefits will be dispersed over several days for those who already have an EBT card or pandemic-EBT benefits. Recipients can find out the amount of their additional benefits by either going to www.ebtedge.com, download the ebtEDGE mobile app, or call (888) 622-7328 on the day recipients normally receive benefits.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/state-to-increase-food-stamp-benefits-and-p-ebt-benefits/

 

Men’s basketball (TODAY)

UNCG at Western Carolina (ESPN+) Tip-off at 5pm

Syracuse at Duke (ESPN) Tip-off at 7pm

 

The ‘state’ High School basketball playoffs start this Tuesday.

Check out the schedule on the News Blog at wbfj.fm.

High School football begins this Friday (Feb 26).

Source Winston-Salem Journal: https://journalnow.com/sports/nchsaa-basketball-playoffs-start-tuesday/

 

Hope in the darkness.  Senior Services of Davidson County is hosting a special ‘drive thru Luminary Remembrance event’ this Thursday evening (FEB 25) beginning at sunset.

The event will honor the memory of older adults in Davidson County that have lost their lives due to COVID-19. This free event happening at the Davidson County Government West Campus.  INFO: https://www.co.davidson.nc.us/337/Senior-Services  or call (336) 242-2290.

 

Back-to-School? Winston-Salem / Forsyth and Guildford counties schools sending more students back to the classroom this week.   www.journalnow.com

 

 

 

 

Winston-Salem: Residents with Friday garbage collection will be getting their

garbage picked up TODAY due to last week’s winter weather…

https://www.cityofws.org/CivicAlerts.aspx?AID=584

 

Flash Back: In 2003, Michael Jordan becomes the first 40-year-old in NBA history to score 40 or more points to lead Wizards.

 

UPDATE: The ACA marketplace for subsidized health plans has re-opened to assist those in need of healthcare. HealthCare.gov will accept applications thru May 15, 2021.

https://www.newsnationnow.com/health/obamacare-sign-ups-reopen-as-democrats-push-for-more-aid/

 

You can (now) file your 2020 income tax returns with the IRS.  *Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it.  www.irs.gov   

Verne Hill

