Monday News, February 21, 2022

Today is President’s Day

Presidents and some of their favorite foods…

George Washington: Hoecakes (or corn meal pancake)

Thomas Jefferson: Mac and cheese

James Madison: Ice cream

James Polk: Cornbread

Abraham Lincoln: Gingerbread cookies and Bacon

James Garfield: Squirrel soup

Franklin Delano Roosevelt: Grilled cheese

John F. Kennedy: Creamy clam chowder

Jimmy Carter: Grits

Ronald Reagan: Jelly beans

George H.W. Bush, Sr: Pork rinds

George W. Bush, Jr: Cheeseburger pizza

Barack Obama: Nachos

Donald Trump: Fast food

Joe Biden: a scoop of vanilla ice cream

https://www.businessinsider.com/presidents-favorite-food-dishes-white-house-2019-5#james-garfield-squirrel-soup-20

The Guilford County Board of Education will hold a special virtual meeting at 6pm this evening to consider making face coverings ‘optional in schools. The school district also said they are considering rescinding COVID-19 testing for unvaccinated athletes and coaches. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/guilford-county-schools-to-consider-making-masks-optional/83

Beginning on March 1, tourists of all ages (both vaccinated and unvaccinated) will be allowed to visit Israel. COVID testing will still be mandatory.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/israel/2022/february/israel-to-open-to-unvaccinated-visitors-march-1

Real ‘national treasure’. There have been several bald eagle sightings in Winston-Salem since January. The website www.EBird.org allows bird watchers to log sightings of different species across the nation- including the Triad.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/bald-eagle-sightings-in-winston-salem-neighborhood-piques-residents-interest/article

“THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration going on now through February 24.

The 3-day conference happening May 26-28, 2022 in downtown Winston-Salem. Hosted by NCHE. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

The Winter Paralympics in Beijing coming up March 4-13, 2022, They will be streamed LIVE on NBC’s Peacock.

https://www.nbcolympics.com/news/how-watch-2022-paralympic-winter-games-nbc-and-peacock

Paris will host the next Summer games (July) 2024

Italy will host the next Winter Games in 2026 (in the cities of Milan-Cortina)

Los Angeles will host the Summer games in 2028

College Hoops

Wake Forest men’s basketball at 21 wins for the season (so far).

The Deacs on the road at Clemson on Wednesday. 7pm tip-off www.godeacs.com

NASCAR: Austin Cindric wins a ‘crash-filled’ Daytona 500…

The 23-year-old claims his first career NASCAR Cup Series victory

https://www.cnn.com/2022/02/20/us/daytona-500-winner-2022/index.html

Gardner-Webb University and Davidson-Davie Community College have signed an agreement that expands transfer pathways for the schools. The “Bulldog Bound” direct-entry admission program allows Davidson-Davie students to transfer directly to Gardner-Webb after completing associate degrees in specific areas. Those agreements formalized pathways for students studying in the fields of human services, business and accounting. https://journalnow.com/news/local/davidson-davie-community-college-expands-transfer-pathway-to-gardner-webb/article

Queen Elizabeth II tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday.

The 95-year-old (who is fully vaccinated) is experiencing mild, cold-like symptoms.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2022/february/queen-elizabeth-ii-tests-positive-for-covid-mild-symptoms

A 17-year-old girl is safe thanks to the combined efforts of the Davidson County Sheriff’s office and Charlotte-Mecklenburg police over the weekend. The girl was being held for ransom at gun point by a guy in a car. Deputies reportedly spotted the suspect in a car on Highway 150 in Davidson County. When deputies tried to pull over the driver, the driver let the victim out, then kept driving. The suspect was later arrest.

Praise: The girl was unharmed.

https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/charlotte-girl-found-in-davidson-county-after-being-held-her-for-ransom-at-gunpoint-sheriff-says-suspect-arrested/

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

“The current downturn in (Covid) case numbers and hospitalizations is encouraging.

It likely has a lot to do with herd immunity. However, it’s much too early to “raise the banner of mission accomplished” (when it comes to an end to the pandemic).

My own little adage is, better to wear the mask for a month too long, than to take the mask off a month too soon and all of a sudden get another surge.”

-Dr. William Schaffner with Vanderbilt University’s School of Medicine

https://www.nxsttv.com/nmw/news/virus-cases-hospitalizations-continue-steady-decline-across-the-us/