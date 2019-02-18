Monday News, February 18, 2019 

Today is officially ‘Washington’s Birthday’ also called ‘Presidents Day’

Super Moon will shine bright tonight! The upcoming ‘Snow moon’ will be one of the ‘brightest and largest’ of the year! Because it is so close Earth, the full moon will be as much as 7% larger and 15% brighter tonight and Tuesday night. For the Triad, it all depends on the cloud cover? NOTE: According to the Farmer’s Almanac, the tradition of naming full moons goes back to Native American traditions in North America.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/februarys-full-snow-moon-will-be-the-largest-supermoon-of-2019/83-cf453d1b-22c0-4b4e-a45d-9bd504a26f39

Travel Update: Do not travel to Haiti. Prayers please…

The US State Department has issued a travel warning due to civil unrest. The US ordered the departure of all non-emergency U.S. personnel and their family members on Feb 14th.

https://travel.state.gov/content/travel/en/traveladvisories/traveladvisories/haiti-travel-advisory.html

Even BIG Kids fly FREE? Frontier Airlines special offer: All kids 14 and under can fly free on select flights with the purchase of a Discount Den member fare. Details: https://www.flyfrontier.com/kidsflyfree

Stop and give me 40? A new study finds that men who can perform at least 40 push-ups in one continual session are much less likely to suffer from heart disease within the next 10 years. They found that middle-aged men who can log more than 40 push-ups in a single try have a 96% reduced risk of developing negative heart related problems, compared to those who can complete just 10 push-ups. Source: Harvard School of Public Health https://www.studyfinds.org/men-more-than-40-push-ups-heart-disease/

Payless Shoes has started its liquidation process and will close all 2,100 of its U.S. stores by May. Payless joins Toys “R” Us and Gymboree scrambling to compete with internet sales and big-box stores such as Target and Walmart. Payless ShoeSource was founded by two cousins in 1956 – Louis and Shaol Lee Pozez – as an alternative to higher-end shoe stores.

https://www.today.com/style/payless-shoesource-plans-liquidate-close-all-u-s-stores-t148992

30-year mortgage rates have hit a 12-month low. Thirty-year mortgage rates averaged 4.37 percent in the week ended Feb. 14. https://www.reuters.com/article/usa-mortgages-freddie-mac/update-1-us-30-year-mortgage-rates-hit-12-month-low-freddie-mac-idUSL1N20912Y

NASCAR: Denny Hamlin cruises to 2nd Daytona 500 victory in 4 years. The win was dedicated to JD Gibbs – Joe Gibbs eldest son – who passed away last month. https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/denny-hamlin-cruises-to-nd-daytona-victory-in-years/article_73c16d07-f415-56c5-b420-cfc722e6a1f3.html#32

WINTER JAM / General Admission Special Offer!

Pay only $10* at the door when you bring a canned food donation!

All food donations will be given to the local Rescue Mission!

*Not valid on Jam Nation memberships.

Technically, today is Washington’s Birthday: The commemoration of George Washington’s Birthday was first made a federal holiday in 1870.

Some lawmakers back in 1968 proposed changing the name Washington’s Birthday to Presidents Day to also honor Abraham Lincoln, whose birthday, Feb. 12. That proposal failed, and the federal holiday remained Washington’s Birthday.

BTW: George Washington’s birthdate was Feb. 11, 1731, according to the Julian calendar, which was in use when he was born, but under the adjusted Gregorian calendar adopted in 1752, his birth date was Feb. 22, 1732.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-is-monday-presidents-day-or-washington-s-birthday/article_edf46669-0d9c-5b22-868a-111af1689038.html

What was found inside that Time Capsule that was opened on Saturday at Thruway? Documents from local leaders predicting the future in 1969, a Southern Bell phone book from 1969 (when the area code was still 919) and a cassette tape J The old display will be on display a various locations including the Forsyth County Public Library, Thruway Center and WTOB’s studios.

*50 Years Ago: When the contents of the Thruway Theatre time capsule last saw the light of day, man had not yet set foot on the moon, Richard Nixon had just become president and gasoline was about 35 cents a gallon

Update: A new time capsule will be buried later today at Thurway Center in Winston-Salem, the same ‘place’ as the one that way dug up on Saturday morning.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/so-what-all-was-in-the-thruway-time-capsule-anyhow/article_a07e5bdc-5dca-537c-95f9-9914d1bf365f.html#1

‘Gone with the Wind’ returning to the Big Screen for its 80th anniversary

The film, which premiered in 1939, will be shown at participating movie theaters across the country on Thursday, Feb. 28 and Sunday, March 3.

“Gone with the Wind,” which is considered the highest-grossing film of all time, starred Vivien Leigh as Scarlett O’Hara and Clark Gable as Rhett Butler.

Want to see if its playing at a theater near you? Go to Fathom Events website…

https://www.southernthing.com/gone-with-the-wind-returning-to-theaters-for-80th-anniversary-2627519150.html

Monday Morning Grocery Grab / $50 dollars in FREE groceries

Thanks to Welcome Home Realty

The slogan for Feb 18, 2019: “The Un ___________”

The Un-Cola was 7-Up’s successful 1970s marketing slogan.

https://blogs.library.duke.edu/rubenstein/2017/12/04/uncola/