Monday News, February 17, 2020

Today is Presidents’ Day

Presidents’ Day celebrates a remarkable fact of our nation’s history that every American should be proud of: for 244 years, power has been transferred peacefully from one US President to the next 44 times. This is not a power grab determined by birth or military power, but a government of, by and for the people.

“Why Every American Should Be Proud of Presidents’ Day” on the News Blog

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/why-every-american-should-be-proud-of-presidents-day

Good News: Christian singer/songwriter Colton Dixon and his wife Annie are expecting. Baby Dixon is expected later this Fall. The 28-year-old American Idol alum and wife Annie got married back in 2016, after three years of dating.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/grateful-for-this-gift-american-idols-colton-dixon-and-wife-expecting-first-child

International Olympic Committee reiterating that there is no “Plan B” for the 2020 Summer Games, which open in just over five months in Tokyo. Some have raised concern with the ongoing threat of that coronavirus that started in neighboring China.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/no-plan-b-for-tokyo-olympics-questions-over-chinese-presence/

Soggy start for NASCAR: The Daytona 500 was put ‘on hold’ after just 20 laps on Sunday due to rain. Green flag racing will resume at 4pm afternoon on Fox.

President Trump arrived at the Daytona 500 on Sunday afternoon to welcome fans and serve as grand marshal saying that “no matter who wins the race, what matters most is God, family, country…”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/february/trump-kicks-off-daytona-500-no-matter-who-wins-god-family-and-country-matter-most

High school basketball conference tournaments begin TODAY…

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/high-school/high-school-basketball-conference-tournaments-begin-monday/

Rules of the Roundabout: Great article in the Winston-Salem Journal…

According to NCDOT stats, after roundabouts replaced traditional intersections, total crashes went down 46%; fatal and injury crashes went down 76%; and head-on crashes went down 75%. Pedestrians are safer in roundabouts because of the slower speeds

and cars frequently having to yield

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/rules-of-the-roundabout/article_423faa7a-4b04-5045-a367-391e3b71cf2f.html#1

Early-voting continues in North Carolina through Saturday, February 29th.

(8 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays plus a Saturday – or two, depends on your county)

** Primary Election Day is March 3 (Super Tuesday)

View Sample Ballots, Election Day Polling Place, Voter Details on the News Blog

Fact: Every 65 seconds someone develops Alzheimer’s in the US.

Special EVENT: Forsyth County ‘Alzheimer’s Community Forum’ this Thursday (Feb. 20) TIMES: 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

LOCATION: Forsyth County Central Library on 5th Street in downtown Winston-Salem.

Lunch will be provided by Homestead Hills.

There is no cost to attend, but registration is requested

PURPOSE: The Alzheimer’s Community Forum is a gathering for people who have been affected by Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia. Attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions about the disease, discuss their experiences and needs, learn about resources, and discover how to engage in the cause.

Go to tinyurl.com/ALZForsythForum or call 800-272-3900

https://www.communityresourcefinder.org/ResourceView/Index?id=1723260