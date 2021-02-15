Search
Monday News, February 15, 2021

Verne HillFeb 15, 2021Comments Off on Monday News, February 15, 2021

Today is Presidents’ Day, a federal holiday. Originally established in 1885 in recognition of President George Washington. The shift from Washington’s Birthday to celebrating ALL U.S. Presidents began in the late 1960s, when Congress proposed a measure known as the Uniform Monday Holiday Act -an attempt to create more three-day weekends for (federal) workers. https://www.history.com/topics/holidays/presidents-day

 

REMINDER: Please make sure your headlights are ON.

When using your windshield wipers, lights MUST be ON.

It’s a state law! And it helps others to see YOU!

 

Power Outages as of 11am…

Thousands still without power this morning in Guilford and Rockingham counties.

Some 1,200 people w/out power in Forsyth County.     https://www.ncdps.gov/power-outages

 

Tax filing season:  You can (now) file your 2020 income tax returns with the IRS.

*Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it.

Most refunds will be issued by the IRS in less than 21 days..?.  www.irs.gov

https://www.taxslayer.com/blog/predicted-2021-income-tax-refund-dates/

 

Do you have unwanted prescriptions or other medications that are unopened with valid dates? There are several free, non-profit pharmacies in our area that will gladly receive your unwanted medications including…*Shalom Project Medical Clinic,

*Community Care Center and Wake Forest Baptist Health’s Mobile Health Clinic.

NOTE: Crisis Control Ministry is (currently) NOT accepting medicine donations because of the COVID-19 pandemic.  SOURCE: Ask Sam: Winston-Salem Journal

https://journalnow.com/news/ask_sam/ask-sam-where-can-i-donate-medications-i-dont-need/article

 

NASCAR 2021:  The Daytona 500

Michael McDowell winning the Daytona 500 just after midnight.

This is his McDowell’s 14th time racing in the Daytona 500 and his first ever win.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/15/us/daytona-500-nascar-winner-spt-trnd/index.html

 

At least three drivers (Chase Briscoe, Ross Chastain and Tyler Reddick) hit the ‘drive thru’ during that long rain delay at Daytona Sunday afternoon.

The drivers left the famed track during a lengthy delay to grab some grub.

Briscoe’s wife, Marissa, tweeted a photo of Chase wearing his firesuit in the drive-thru

at Panda Express.  Ross Chastain followed suit a short time late and posted a pic of him in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, a sponsor. He noted that this is “rain delays in ’21.”

Reddick sat down inside Cheddar’s Scratch Kitchen, also a sponsor, and ate some chicken pot pie, saying “some much needed comfort food.”

https://www.wxyz.com/sports/drivers-make-fast-food-stops-during-daytona-500-rain-delay

 

Just how cold was it? So cold that Phil Wickham posted last week…

“Legitimately the coldest I’ve ever felt while on a stage.”

(Snapshot of Phil on stage with hands in pockets during an outdoor performance)

“The moment I decided to just sing half a song “a cappella” so I could try to warm my hands in my pockets for a minute.  Guitar strings felt like little knives, and yes that is ice on the stage. But so worth it to be a part of this very special moment with the cast and crew of “The Chosen” TV Series.” http://christianradioshowprepservices.com/

 

 

What was Verne and his family doing over Valentine’s weekend?

You make the connection…

Conflict resolution

Failing business or a personal family crisis

Job change from a large city to small town

A deceased family member or spouse

Discovering Someone to Love

Lots of matchmaking

Predictable Ending

The Hallmark movie!

More than 90 million people watch these predictable movies.

Most of them are filmed in Canada.

The budget is around $1.3 million

Every movie is completed in under three weeks.

All with a ‘happy ending’…

https://vocal.media/geeks/what-hallmark-movies-have-in-common

 

 

 

“A famous portrait of Susan B. Anthony found in long-forgotten attic.”

– Attorney David J. Whitcomb had no idea that the building he bought in Geneva, New York back in December 2020 for his law office even had an attic, so he was doubly surprised to find the (historical) treasures that have been stashed there for nearly 100 years. Whitcomb spent about 12 hours going through stacks of pictures, frames, glass negatives, and photography equipment from the late 1800s and early 1900s.

One of the things they found was a framed portrait of Susan B. Anthony

(leading figure in the women’s voting rights movement) that was taken by photographer James Hale in 1905 — a year before her death. An auction is being planned (if pandemic restrictions allow) later in the year for the historical attic finds!

https://www.cnn.com/2021/02/03/us/ny-susan-b-anthony-hidden-attic-trnd/index.html

*Question: What cool things have you found in your attic or basement?

 

 

Headline of the Morning

“Teen who never had Myspace re-creates it and users are in love”

Myspace is back — sort of. During the pandemic, a German-born 18-year-old used his ‘extra time’ to create a social media platform called SpaceHey, built in the likeness of the social network Myspace.

“I never came to use Myspace,” the 18 year old confessed. “I was only a few years old when Myspace was popular.”

The website does not currently have an app or plans for one, yet users are flocking to SpaceHey, not for cutting-edge innovation, but for the nostalgia.

In comparison to Facebook and the other current social media sites, SpaceHey is far more friendly and welcoming.  We can all use a less combative space online!

https://nypost.com/2021/02/09/teen-re-creates-myspace-and-users-are-in-love/

