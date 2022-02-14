Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, February 14, 2022

Monday News, February 14, 2022

Verne HillFeb 14, 2022Comments Off on Monday News, February 14, 2022

Like

Today is Valentine’s Day

 Wanna surprise your special someone? Give them apples today? That’s right. Roses and apples are in the same ‘family’. ‘Rosaceae’ – the official name of the rose family – consists of more than 2,000 plant species. Actually, peaches, cherries, pears, plums, almonds, apricot, blackberries, raspberries (and yes apples) are all members of the rose family, according to the US Department of Agriculture. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/tech/science/valentines-roses-and-apples-are-in-the-same-family/

Roses are the most popular flower sold for Valentine’s Day. More than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day, according to the Society of American Florists.

 

LA Rams are your Super Bowl champs. Rams over Bengals 23-20…

She said ‘YES’.  LA Rams safety Taylor Rapp surprised his girlfriend Sunday evening with a marriage proposal on the field where his team had just won the Super Bowl.

As teammates passed around the Vince Lombardi trophy, Rapp dropped to one knee and held out a box bearing a ring (engagement ring).  He placed the ring on his girlfriend’s finger and the pair hugged as onlookers cheered.

https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/rams-celebrate-super-bowl-win-proposal-baby-2022-02-14/

 

Van Jefferson had an emotional Sunday.  LA Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson helped his team win the Big Game. Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, who was watching from the stands, went into labor in the middle of the game.  VJ skipped the postgame celebration and rushed to the hospital. Mom, baby and dad are all fine!  https://www.insider.com/van-jefferson-wife-baby-left-super-bowl-mid-game-2022-2?

 

An Amber Alert issued for a Charlotte toddler on Sunday has been canceled. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the 3-year-old child has been located.

https://www.wbtv.com/2022/02/13/amber-alert-charlotte-toddler-reported-missing-believed-have-been-abducted/

 

Firefighter family loses ‘everything’ after their home catches fire over the weekend. William and Stacy MacDonald and their son need ‘everything.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/advance-firefighter-loses-everything-after-his-familys-house-catches-fire/39059803

If you are interested in helping please drop giftcards, clothing and/or personal items off at the Advance Fire Station. Just ring the doorbell at the front.

GofundMe https://gofund.me/3bc2c62c

Giftcards (visa/MC, big box store, grocery and restaurant)

Cash, personal Items, clothing (New and Gently Used)…

Firefighter: pants-40×32, shirts-2xl, Shoes 12W

Wife: shirts M-L, Pants 12-14, Shoes 8

Son: Due to special needs please,

Only items that do not have buttons or zippers (like sweats and joggers) TShirt-2XL, Jogging Pants 2XL, Shoes-11W https://www.facebook.com/AdvanceFire12/?ref=page_internal

 

 

Free Tax Filing: Davidson-Davie Community College is a VITA tax site.

If you meet the income criteria, you can file your taxes for free!

The process is confidential and is done right on campus! Details on the News Blog.

Schedule an appointment at http://ow.ly/g2fN50HCq6I or call 336.224.4569.

 

 

 

 

Back open, but was the message clear?

The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land border crossing between the U.S. and Canada, reopened late Sunday after police cleared and arrested a lingering group of protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The bridge carries about a quarter of all trade between the U.S. and Canada.

www.npr.org/2022/02/13/1080469644/ambassador-bridge-us-canada-covid-protesters-cleared-by-police

 

Winter Olympic Update:  Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test. She is favored to win gold in the event.

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue through Feb 20 on NBC.

www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/beijing/2022/02/14/kamila-valieva-winter-olympics-figure-skating-cleared/6764546001

 

Prayer concern: A plane crash off the NC coast

A plane with 7 people on board disappeared from radar on Sunday off the North Carolina coast – about four miles east of Drum Inlet. The Coast Guard has two boat crews out searching along with an air crew from Elizabeth City.

https://www.wral.com/coast-guard-search-underway-after-plane-crash-off-nc-coast/20136614/

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostFirefighter family loses 'everything' in Advance
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Firefighter family loses ‘everything’ in Advance

Verne HillFeb 14, 2022

S@5: Anti-Human Trafficking Awareness (World Relief Triad)

Verne HillFeb 14, 2022

New changes to School’s Covid Toolkit…

Verne HillFeb 11, 2022

Community Events

Jan
1
Sat
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3). Also, volunteers are needed[...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry location. Crisis Control Ministry also[...]
all-day Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Crossnore Children’s Home Job Op... @ Crossnore Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Feb 28 all-day
Crossnore Children’s Home of Winston-Salem currently has job openings for the following positions… Child & Family Therapist Child & Family Bilingual Therapist Cottage Residence Parent Maintenance Technician Residential Advisor Visual Production Coordinator Crossnore Children’s Home[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 4, 5 and 6 are always needed! Larger Baby clothes- 18-24 mo and 2T for both girls and boys Nurse Volunteers &[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Salvation Army (WS) Need Donatio...
Jan 1 – Mar 31 all-day
Healthy Snacks for the shelter children and Boys & Girls Club and dry goods (rice, pasta, cereal, etc.) for the shelter and food pantry. We have a Walmart “Registry for Good” where folks can shop[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes