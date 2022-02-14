Monday News, February 14, 2022

Today is Valentine’s Day

Wanna surprise your special someone? Give them apples today? That’s right. Roses and apples are in the same ‘family’. ‘Rosaceae’ – the official name of the rose family – consists of more than 2,000 plant species. Actually, peaches, cherries, pears, plums, almonds, apricot, blackberries, raspberries (and yes apples) are all members of the rose family, according to the US Department of Agriculture. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/tech/science/valentines-roses-and-apples-are-in-the-same-family/

Roses are the most popular flower sold for Valentine’s Day. More than 250 million roses are produced for Valentine’s Day, according to the Society of American Florists.

LA Rams are your Super Bowl champs. Rams over Bengals 23-20…

She said ‘YES’. LA Rams safety Taylor Rapp surprised his girlfriend Sunday evening with a marriage proposal on the field where his team had just won the Super Bowl.

As teammates passed around the Vince Lombardi trophy, Rapp dropped to one knee and held out a box bearing a ring (engagement ring). He placed the ring on his girlfriend’s finger and the pair hugged as onlookers cheered.

https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/rams-celebrate-super-bowl-win-proposal-baby-2022-02-14/

Van Jefferson had an emotional Sunday. LA Rams wide receiver Van Jefferson helped his team win the Big Game. Jefferson’s wife, Samaria, who was watching from the stands, went into labor in the middle of the game. VJ skipped the postgame celebration and rushed to the hospital. Mom, baby and dad are all fine! https://www.insider.com/van-jefferson-wife-baby-left-super-bowl-mid-game-2022-2?

An Amber Alert issued for a Charlotte toddler on Sunday has been canceled. According to Charlotte-Mecklenburg police, the 3-year-old child has been located.

https://www.wbtv.com/2022/02/13/amber-alert-charlotte-toddler-reported-missing-believed-have-been-abducted/

Firefighter family loses ‘everything’ after their home catches fire over the weekend. William and Stacy MacDonald and their son need ‘everything.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/advance-firefighter-loses-everything-after-his-familys-house-catches-fire/39059803

If you are interested in helping please drop giftcards, clothing and/or personal items off at the Advance Fire Station. Just ring the doorbell at the front.

GofundMe https://gofund.me/3bc2c62c

Giftcards (visa/MC, big box store, grocery and restaurant)

Cash, personal Items, clothing (New and Gently Used)…

Firefighter: pants-40×32, shirts-2xl, Shoes 12W

Wife: shirts M-L, Pants 12-14, Shoes 8

Son: Due to special needs please,

Only items that do not have buttons or zippers (like sweats and joggers) TShirt-2XL, Jogging Pants 2XL, Shoes-11W https://www.facebook.com/AdvanceFire12/?ref=page_internal

Free Tax Filing: Davidson-Davie Community College is a VITA tax site.

If you meet the income criteria, you can file your taxes for free!

The process is confidential and is done right on campus! Details on the News Blog.

Schedule an appointment at http://ow.ly/g2fN50HCq6I or call 336.224.4569.

Back open, but was the message clear?

The Ambassador Bridge, the busiest land border crossing between the U.S. and Canada, reopened late Sunday after police cleared and arrested a lingering group of protesters demonstrating against COVID-19 vaccine mandates. The bridge carries about a quarter of all trade between the U.S. and Canada.

www.npr.org/2022/02/13/1080469644/ambassador-bridge-us-canada-covid-protesters-cleared-by-police

Winter Olympic Update: Russian teenager Kamila Valieva has been cleared to compete in the women’s figure skating competition at the Winter Olympics despite failing a pre-Games drug test. She is favored to win gold in the event.

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue through Feb 20 on NBC.

www.usatoday.com/story/sports/olympics/beijing/2022/02/14/kamila-valieva-winter-olympics-figure-skating-cleared/6764546001

Prayer concern: A plane crash off the NC coast

A plane with 7 people on board disappeared from radar on Sunday off the North Carolina coast – about four miles east of Drum Inlet. The Coast Guard has two boat crews out searching along with an air crew from Elizabeth City.

https://www.wral.com/coast-guard-search-underway-after-plane-crash-off-nc-coast/20136614/