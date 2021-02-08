Monday News, February 08, 2021

Over 50% of all Valentine’s Day cards are purchased this week (before the holiday).

New: The US Supreme Court ruled that California cannot ‘bar indoor church services because of the coronavirus pandemic’, but it can keep (for now) a ban on singing and chanting indoors. The justices ruling last Friday that California ‘can cap indoor services at 25% of a building’s capacity’. *Remember: With freedom, comes responsibility…

The IRS will start accepting 2020 income tax returns this Friday, Feb 12.

*Sending your return electronically allows the IRS to process it faster than if you mail it.

*The earlier you file, the earlier your return could be processed.

Instead of venturing into stores, more of us are clicking the “Add to Cart” button

from home. Nearly 70% of Americans shop online now.

Of those, more than 90% have bought something from Amazon (NPR poll).

FYI: Support WBFJ through Amazon Smile just type in “Triad Family Network”.

UPDATE: Truliant Federal Credit Union has completed their system update.

Truliant branches, the call center, as well as online and mobile banking

are up and running as normal.

Breaking News? According to numerous nutritionists and health experts, and a myriad of studies, chocolate can actually do a lot for your body’s health. That’s because cacao (kəˈkāō) —the plant from which chocolate derives—can provide a significant amount of health benefits. This means the darker the chocolate the better—because there’s more of the natural cacao in that bar. Note: February 14th is THIS Sunday!

Super Bowl 55: Tom Brady winning his 7th Super Bowl last night.

The Bucs over the Chiefs 31-9.

“The Chosen” on TBN. Since last August, The Chosen, the 8-episode series depicting the life of Jesus, has been viewed nearly 50 million times in 180 countries (and it’s being translated into 70 languages).

‘The Chosen’ will debut TONIGHT on TBN at 9:30pm Eastern time, over the next 8 Monday evenings). In a multi-season show, the creators are able to develop the characters and expand on the Bible narrative while keeping to the spirit of the text.

BTW: While in the making, The Chosen received overwhelming support with more than 16,000 people investing more than $10 million into the crowd-funded project.

Survey: Are you losing the battle over the TV remote control?

The ‘average American in a relationship’ will spend several hundred hours a year watching something on TV – they don’t particularly like – out of love for their partner.

Two in three (65%) think their willingness to sit through a show or movie, they despise, is a sign of true love. Source: OnePoll survey of 2,000 Americans.

