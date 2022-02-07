Search
Monday News, February 07, 2022

Monday News, February 07, 2022

Updated forecast: Winter Weather Advisory extended til 1pm. Freezing rain through lunchtime? changing to light rain this afternoon…High 38

 

What a way to start your Monday.  Freezing rain causing tons of accidents across the Triad early this morning.  Numerous schools were on a delay (some closing) due to the wintry weather. One multi-vehicle accident involved over 10 vehicles shutting down I-40 WB at the Yadkin River Bridge near Clemmons.  As of 11am: The two right lanes of I-40 West remain CLOSED at Harper Road (Exit 182). Expect delays through lunchtime. NC DOT

 

Amber Alert from Sunday morning as been canceled…

A 1-year-old girl (Lilliana Josephine Lemmond) abducted in Mint Hill was found safe, but the person responsible has not been found. Police are still looking for Jeremy Scott Lemmond.  He was driving a black 2011 Subaru Legacy with NC plates JBV-6840.  Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or *HP. 

https://www2.ncdps.gov/Index2.cfm?a=000003,000014,000081,001628&AAA=10177#Vic10203

 

UPDATE: Winston Weaver Fertilizer Plant Fire in Winston-Salem

Good News: The explosion risk at the plant fire has ‘greatly diminished’.

*The evacuation zone around the still-burning fire at the fertilizer plant has ‘shrunk’ to a 275-feet radius – including only the plant itself and the immediate surrounding area.

Traffic Alert: North Cherry Street remains closed from North Point Boulevard to Progress Lane. SOURCE: City of Winston Salem https://www.cityofws.org/

*Smoke and runoff from the plant continue to be an issue for area residents and businesses in Winston-Salem, promting water advisories and air quality alerts.

Air Quality Updates by zip code: www.airnow.gov

 

The Winter Olympic games in Beijing continue through Feb 20.

https://www.nbcolympics.com/

 

College Hoops: Wake Forest (men) on the road at NC State (WED, Feb 9) at 7pm

The Deacs back at home this Saturday (Feb 12) against Miami (3pm) www.godeacs.com

 

Praying for our military families

The first wave of U.S. troops (2,000) left Fort Bragg for deployment to eastern Europe (as of last Thursday). Praying for peace as tensions between Russia and Ukraine rise.

https://www.reuters.com/world/us-troops-prepare-deployment-eastern-europe-fort-bragg-2022-02-03/

 

Blood donors needed. The American Red Cross has declared a ‘national blood crisis’.

*Call 1-800-RED CROSS (1-800-733-2767) to schedule an appointment.

Learn more at www.redcrossblood.org

Source: Piedmont Triad Chapter of the American Red Cross

 

 “THRIVE” Homeschool Conference coming to Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration going on now through February 24. https://www.nche.com/thrive/

 

Give a Kid a Coat campaign wraps up THIS Saturday (FEB 12).

Just drop off a ‘new or gently used coat’ at any A Cleaner World location in the Triad. NOTE: The Salvation Army in Winston-Salem distributes your donated coats on Monday, Wednesday, and Friday mornings (8:30am to 10am).

 

Verne Hill

Previous PostCDC: Latest info on Covid Testing, Vaccines, Masks
