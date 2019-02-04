Monday News, February 04, 2019 

Spring-like temperatures this week? YES…

Punxsutawney Phil (that loveable ground hog) in Gobbler’s Knob (Pennsylvania) …did NOT see his shadow early Saturday morning = predicting an early spring.

*NOAA weather experts reveal that ‘Phil’ is right 60% of the time J

Turning back time? The Time capsule at Thruway Shopping Center will be opened later this month after 50 years. The capsule was buried on Feb. 14, 1969, to commemorate the grand opening of Thruway Theatre (which is no longer in existence). The plaque on the capsule has an OPEN date of Feb. 14, 2019, but the grand opening celebration is actually being planned for two days later on Feb. 16, a Saturday, to allow more people to attend. Time TBA… The theater is long gone, but the plaque and the buried time capsule remain in the sidewalk in front of the FastMed Urgent Care clinic.

George Lee was the master of ceremonies for the 1969 event, back when WTOB radio station was based above the Town Steak House next door to the theater.

Dewey’s Bakery is the only merchant still at Thruway that was there when the capsule was buried.

NOTE: After taking out the existing capsule, Thruway plans to bury a new ‘time capsule’ in its place, to be opened in 2069. Give your suggestions for items to be placed in the new time capsule on our WBFJ Facebook page.

Good News: Hayden O’Neal, a former pitcher at Winston-Salem State, had the perfect way to end the WSSU alumni baseball game on Saturday afternoon at BB&T Ballpark. O’Neal, a Reynolds High School graduate, proposed to his longtime girlfriend, Victoria Phipps, on the mound when the game was over.

O’Neal, who has his undergraduate degree from WSSU and also earned a masters degree in occupational therapy, made sure that his former teammates and the current WSSU team knew about the proposal. Both O’Neal and Phipps are Reynolds High School graduates. The two started dating in high school.

Super Bowl 53: New England Patriots over the LA Rams (13 -3) in Atlanta.

