Monday News, February 03, 2020

An early Spring? That was the prediction of Punxsutawney Phil, whom did not see his shadow on Sunday! Either way, we will have Spring-like temperatures this week!

Business 40 (Salem Parkway) thru downtown Winston-Salem is now open!! That’s nearly 6 months ahead of schedule. Also, all north / south bridges over Salem Parkway / Business 40 including Cherry and Marshall street bridges are back open! Business 40 was closed since Nov. 17, 2018 for a $100-million renovation. NC DOT

The average age of voters will matter most in determining the Democratic winner of this evening’s Iowa caucuses according to the Huffington Post. Joe Biden wants older voters to dominate; Bernie Sanders is hoping for a youthful turnout surge today. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/iowa-caucus-voters-joe-biden-bernie-sanders

Warning: Medicare card scam? After the new Medicare cards went out, the FCC began receiving complaints about scammers pretending to be Medicare representatives, some of them using caller ID spoofing to mask their identities. If someone calls you and asks for your Medicare number or other personal information, Medicare says you should hang up and call them at 1-800-633-4227. If you suspect identity theft, or feel like you gave your personal information to someone you should have, contact the Federal Trade Commission on line at www.consumer.ftc.gov/features/feature-0014-identity-theft for assistance.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-beware-the-medicare-card-scam/

FDA approves first treatment for kids with peanut allergy. The FDA has approved the first treatment for kids with peanut allergies. It’s a big step toward better care for all kinds of food allergies — but still a long way from a cure. Named Palforzia, it was developed by Aimmune Therapeutics. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fda-approves-first-treatment-for-kids-with-peanut-allergy/

Volunteers needed: at Senior Services is looking for volunteers in various areas including Meals-on-Wheels anytime between 9:45 a.m. and noon Mondays through Fridays. The routes take about 90 minutes. Volunteer once a week or once a month. Call Holly Beck at 336-721-3411, or go to www.seniorservicesinc.org.

Weekend Winners

Go Deacs: Wake Forest men’s basketball team getting a BIG win on Saturday over Clemson 56-44.

Super Bowl 54. Come from behind win for the Kansas City Chiefs last night over the 49ers.

