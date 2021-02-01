Search
Monday News, February 01, 2021

Verne Hill Feb 01, 2021

Today is National ‘Change your Password’ Day

February is…

National Bird-Feeding month

National Cherry month

National Grapefruit month

 

Shadow or no shadow: Punxsutawney Phil, that loveable ground hog, will emerge from his burrow in Gobbler’s Knob (in Pennsylvania) early Tuesday morning.

If Phil SEES his shadow, there will be six more weeks of winter weather.

If the Ground Hog does NOT see his shadow, we can expect an early spring.

*Forecast for Punxsutawney, Pa early Tuesday morning:

                 Flurries…Temperature near 25 degrees

*This year’s event in Gobbler’s Knob will be virtual this year (no crowds) due to ongoing COVID-19 concerns.  Groundhog Day tradition dates back to 1886.

*There is absolutely nothing scientific about Phil’s prediction.

So, how accurate is Phil on his predictions? Roughly 35%.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/features/groundhog-day-punxsutawney-phil-shadow/95-af8f8900-ff8a-496d-b809-fcc48d117d83

 

JOBS: Lowe’s (home improvement stores) plans to add more than 500 employees in the Piedmont Triad this Spring.  Full- and part-time positions are available.

Seasonal jobs typically last from March to September

Details on the News Blog  https://corporate.lowes.com/careers/career-areas/seasonal-jobs

 

Mask up: Travelers on airplanes and public transportation like buses and subways will be required to wear ‘face coverings’ starting later today (Feb 01) to help curb the spread of COVID-19.  Refusal to wear a mask will be a violation of federal law.

https://myfox8.com/news/cdc-requires-face-masks-on-airlines-public-transportation/

 

 

Wake Forest University has chosen a new president.  Vanderbilt University provost Susan Wente will begin her tenure on July 1.  Nathan O. Hatch, who has served as the university’s president since 2005, announced his retirement last fall.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/vanderbilt-provost-to-be-president-at-wake-forest-university/83-95fff548-76fc-4b70-b9c1-5ecbaf0e6ff4

 

Guilford County Schools is hosting a magnet and choice programs VIRTUAL showcase this week (FEB 1-5). Learn more at (https://www.gcsnc.com/Domain/2425).

 

Former President Donald Trump has parted ways with his lead lawyers, a week before his Senate impeachment trial.  The change injects fresh uncertainty into the makeup and strategy of his defense team. https://www.npr.org/2021/01/31/962493398/trumps-top-impeachment-lawyers-leave-team-days-before-trial

 

Money: Best things to buy in FEBRUARY to save money

  • Aside from Black Friday, this is one of the prime times to buy a new TV.
  • Winter items. Look for sales on apparel and winter sports gear.
  • Home goods. Expect retailers to have home and apparel sales on Presidents Day and the weekend preceding the holiday.nerdwallet.com/article/finance/what-to-buy-every-month

 

 

‘Bernie’ mittens and the Vermont Teddy Bear Company?

Jen Ellis, the Vermont elementary school teacher, who created the recycled wool mittens that Sen. Bernie Sanders wore to the Biden presidential inauguration on January 20 (and started those countless memes) has joined forces with the Vermont Teddy Bear Company to create a whole mitten line, with some of the proceeds going to Make-A-Wish Vermont.  Ellis used to make those (now Bernie) mittens through her side business – making mittens out of recycled woo. She gave Sanders a pair as a gift, and he wore them to Biden’s inauguration. And the rest is history.

BTW: Bernie Sanders has raised at least $1.8 million for charities stemming from the Jan. 20 image of him seated with his arms and legs crossed, wearing his now-famous mittens.   www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/nation-world/bernie-mittens-creator-partners-with-teddy-bear-maker/

 

 

A team with the World Health Organization looking into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, visited the seafood market in the Chinese city of Wuhan on Sunday. That city was linked to many early Covid-19 infections.

https://www.post-gazette.com/news/world/2021/01/31/World-Health-Organization-WHO-Wuhan-COVID-19-coronavirus-investigation-origins-food-wet-market-China/stories/202101310222

