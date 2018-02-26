Monday News, FEB 26, 2018

Marvel’s Black Panther continues its box office domination, becoming only the fourth film to ever deliver over $100 million in its second weekend

Black Panther also continues to surge internationally

Cinemark (SIN- ah – Mark) is no longer allowing ‘oversized’ large bags into their theaters nationwide, a plan to increase safety. Bag restrictions 12″ x 12″ x 6″

or smaller WILL be allowed under the new policy which starts today (Friday). Exceptions: Bags used to carry medical equipment or diaper bags for those with small children. Expect any bags subject to search. https://goo.gl/eC7ucZ

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB (FEB 26)

Today’s marketing slogan: “I’m coo-coo for Cocoa Puffs!”

This slogan for munchy, crunchy, chocolatey Cocoa Puffs was first delivered by Sonny the Cuckoo Bird in 1963.

Students were allowed back into Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida on Sunday to collect backpacks and other belongings left behind as they fled the massacre. That school had been locked to all but law enforcement and school officials since Valentine’s Day after a gunman took 17 lives nearly two weeks ago. Please pray for students and staff as the school re-opens for classes on Wednesday. https://goo.gl/pf7hej

Speaking of Stoneman Douglas High School, the school’s ice hockey team won the Florida championship on Sunday. Stoneman Douglas came into the tournament as the last seed in the four-team bracket and pulled off two upsets to win the Tier I statewide Amateur Hockey of Florida state title.

*The hockey team had been impacted by the shooting. Jesse Guttenberg, who is a junior varsity member of the team, lost his sister Jaime in the shooting, according to the Sun Sentinel. https://goo.gl/8hCtvV

Senior Services Inc. will hold its 8th annual “Art Show and Sale,” a benefit for Meals-on-Wheels, this Saturday from 10am to 4pm at Senior Services, 2895 Shorefair Drive in Winston-Salem. The free, one-day art sale will feature a broad selection of art for purchase.

The artists will donate a portion of each sale to help provide hot, nutritious meals for homebound elderly residents in Forsyth County. www.seniorservicesinc.org.

National Pancake Day (Tuesday, Feb 27)

Visit your local IHOP this Tuesday from 7am – 7pm to celebrate with a free short stack of Original Buttermilk Pancakes. In return, please donate to Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals. All money raised stays local.

Updates: Remembering the life and ministry of Billy Graham

*President Trump will attend Rev Graham’s funeral service on Friday in Charlotte. Former President George W. Bush and wife Laura, will be in Charlotte on Monday (later today) to visit with the Graham family and pay their respects. They will not be attending the funeral on Friday. George H.W. Bush, Sr and Barbara Bush are unable to travel to Charlotte due to health reasons.

*Flags across that nation have been lowered to half-staff in honor of Graham…

Information regarding public and private funeral arrangements from the Billy Graham Evangelistic Association memorial website site at wbfj.fm https://goo.gl/HrbnC6

Timeline: Quick Look at memorial gatherings

Today and Tuesday: Public event in Charlotte – Graham will lie in ‘repose’ at his homeplace on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte

Wednesday and Thursday: Public event in DC

Billy Graham’s body will ‘Lie in Honor’ at the US Capitol Rotunda (FEB 28 – Mar 1)

So what’s the difference between a body ‘lying in state’ vs ‘lying in honor’…https://goo.gl/GMvM4G

This Friday, March 2: A ‘celebration of life’ service honoring Billy Graham

A private, invitation-only celebration of life service will be held next Friday, March 1st under a “Canvass cathedral” or gigantic ‘tent’ near the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte. (A nod to the humble beginnings of Graham’s ministry)

Billy Graham will be laid to rest beside his beloved wife, Ruth on the property of the Billy Graham Library in Charlotte.

Please continue to pray for the Graham family. And ways to share Jesus with others…

*The 5 children: Gigi (born Virginia), Anne, Bunny (born Ruth), Franklin and Ned.

“The graveside is a place of great rejoicing for the believer, because we know this is not the end” Rev Billy Graham, spoken at Ruth’s funeral service