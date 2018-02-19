Monday News, FEB 19, 2018

50 years ago today: ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ debuted on Feb. 19, 1968 at a PBS station in Pittsburgh. Fred Rogers hosted 895 episodes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood over 31 seasons. A retrospective documentary will air on PBS on March 6 at 8pm. Tom Hanks will star as Fred Rogers in an upcoming film set for production later this year. https://goo.gl/W6Mma5

At the Movies: Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ dominating the weekend and delivering the fifth largest opening weekend of all-time for Disney. https://goo.gl/5Swi Check out the Review from Focus on the Family…

NASCAR: Emotional win for Richard Childress Racing at the Daytona 500

Austin Dillon navigating the #3 Chevrolet back to Victory Lane in Daytona for the first time in 20 years since Dale, Sr won back in 1998. The 27-year-old is the older brother of Ty Dillon and grandson of Richard Childress.

Has the Flu season peaked? Some good news from the CDC.

Fu activity had been increasing each week since November, but there was a welcome change last week. CNN

The President is prepared to listen to the students later this week of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from Parkland, Florida the site of the latest deadly school shooting. Fox News

Microsoft founder Bill Gates says he should pay more in taxes. The billionaire (Bill Gates) didn’t mince words when it came to the GOP tax law. Gates telling CNN on Sunday that the government should require other superwealthy people like him to contribute “significantly higher” amounts in taxes. Gates, the second richest man in the world after Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is worth over $90 billion dollars. https://goo.gl/81hpzC

Annual NCHE Homeschool Conference in Winston-Salem in May.

Early Bird Registration Deadline is this Thursday (FEB 22)…

Dates: May 31-June 2, 2018 Location: Twin City Quarter (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott) in Downtown Winston-Salem www.nche.com/thrive

Winter Olympics in South Korea (The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25)

U.S. women’s hockey team on to final

For the fifth time in the last six Winter Olympics, the U.S. women’s hockey team will play for the gold medal. The USA will play either Canada or Russia (known there as the Olympic Athletes from Russia) in the gold medal game on Thursday. https://goo.gl/W6Mma5

RECALL: Retailers have pulled at least 31 varieties of wet canned dog food including Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, and Skippy off their shelves after the dangerous euthanasia drug pen-to-bar-bit-al was discovered in the food. https://goo.gl/zReuMq

Contact info: FDA: 888-463-6332…Smucker’s: 888-550-9555… Big Heart Brands: 415-247-3000