Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, FEB 19, 2018

Monday News, FEB 19, 2018

Verne HillFeb 19, 2018Comments Off on Monday News, FEB 19, 2018

Like

50 years ago today: ‘Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood’ debuted on Feb. 19, 1968 at a PBS station in Pittsburgh. Fred Rogers hosted 895 episodes of Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood over 31 seasons. A retrospective documentary will air on PBS on March 6 at 8pm. Tom Hanks will star as Fred Rogers in an upcoming film set for production later this year. https://goo.gl/W6Mma5

At the Movies: Marvel’s ‘Black Panther’ dominating the weekend and delivering the fifth largest opening weekend of all-time for Disney. https://goo.gl/5Swi Check out the Review from Focus on the Family…
http://www.pluggedin.com/movie-reviews/black-panther-2018

NASCAR: Emotional win for Richard Childress Racing at the Daytona 500
Austin Dillon navigating the #3 Chevrolet back to Victory Lane in Daytona for the first time in 20 years since Dale, Sr won back in 1998. The 27-year-old is the older brother of Ty Dillon and grandson of Richard Childress.
SOURCE: Motorsport.com https://goo.gl/csHFjc

Has the Flu season peaked? Some good news from the CDC.
Fu activity had been increasing each week since November, but there was a welcome change last week. CNN

The President is prepared to listen to the students later this week of Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School from Parkland, Florida the site of the latest deadly school shooting. Fox News

Microsoft founder Bill Gates says he should pay more in taxes. The billionaire (Bill Gates) didn’t mince words when it came to the GOP tax law. Gates telling CNN on Sunday that the government should require other superwealthy people like him to contribute “significantly higher” amounts in taxes. Gates, the second richest man in the world after Amazon’s Jeff Bezos, is worth over $90 billion dollars. https://goo.gl/81hpzC

Annual NCHE Homeschool Conference in Winston-Salem in May.
Early Bird Registration Deadline is this Thursday (FEB 22)…
Dates: May 31-June 2, 2018 Location: Twin City Quarter (Benton Convention Center, Embassy Suites & Marriott) in Downtown Winston-Salem www.nche.com/thrive

Winter Olympics in South Korea (The Winter Games run thru Feb. 25)
U.S. women’s hockey team on to final
For the fifth time in the last six Winter Olympics, the U.S. women’s hockey team will play for the gold medal. The USA will play either Canada or Russia (known there as the Olympic Athletes from Russia) in the gold medal game on Thursday. https://goo.gl/W6Mma5

RECALL: Retailers have pulled at least 31 varieties of wet canned dog food including Gravy Train, Kibbles ‘N Bits, and Skippy off their shelves after the dangerous euthanasia drug pen-to-bar-bit-al was discovered in the food. https://goo.gl/zReuMq
Contact info: FDA: 888-463-6332…Smucker’s: 888-550-9555… Big Heart Brands: 415-247-3000

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Friday News, FEB 16, 2018

Verne HillFeb 16, 2018

How effective is your hand sanitizer?

Verne HillFeb 15, 2018

2018 NCHE Homeschool Conference Early Bird Deadline coming up

Verne HillFeb 15, 2018

Community Events

Feb
19
Mon
all-day Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Baby Bottle Campaign!!
Feb 19 all-day
Salem Pregnancy Care Center & Chick-fil-A encourage you to collect your loose change!! Baby bottles can be picked up and dropped off at Chick-fil-A restaurants in Forsyth County through February 28, 2018 Everyone who drops[...]
6:00 pm “Run For God” Bible Study & 5k @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
“Run For God” Bible Study & 5k @ River Oaks Community Church (Clemmons)
Feb 19 @ 6:00 pm – 7:30 pm
The “Run for God” is a practical guide to running a 12-week training plan aimed at completing a 5k while maintaining a Christian focus. This program is designed for all ages and fitness levels and[...]
6:30 pm Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Genesis Kardia (Special Needs Wo... @ Sunrise United Methodist Church
Feb 19 @ 6:30 pm – 7:30 pm
This service is designed for individuals and families with special needs; including families with young children and teens. 336.712-8000  
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
GriefShare @ Pinedale Christian Church (Winston-Salem)
Feb 19 @ 7:00 pm – 8:30 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar and support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one.  /  336.788.7600
7:00 pm GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
GriefShare @ Clemmons United Methodist Church (Clemmons)
Feb 19 @ 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm
GriefShare is a 13-week seminar & support group for people grieving the loss of a loved one. Registration fee: $15.00 (per person) For registration info: 336.971.7275 Childcare Available
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes