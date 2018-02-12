Search
Monday News, FEB 12, 2018

Verne Hill Feb 12, 2018

Update from Sidewalk Prophets…

Dave Frey (lead singer with SWP) explains what happened with their tour bus.

Early last Friday morning the band’s trailer, full of equipment and supplies, was destroyed by fire while traveling in Texas.     https://youtu.be/pAlaln9wIEU

Good News: The band members and their tour bus were unharmed so they continued on to a tour stop in Amarillo (Texas).

Praise: A go fund me page has been set up to help replace the items lost (over $66,000 has been raised).    https://www.gofundme.com/swpfirerecovery
The President unveiling his long-awaited infrastructure plan, a $1.5 trillion proposal that fulfills a number of campaign goals, but relies heavily on state and local governments to fix roads, highways and airports.     https://goo.gl/BEZB6M

 

Much of northern Puerto Rico is now without power (again) following an explosion and fire at an electrical substation on Sunday. Puerto Rico’s  Electric Power Authority is optimistic that power could be restored within the week.  As of Sunday, a third of the utility’s customers were still without electricity in the wake of Hurricane Maria in September. https://goo.gl/scBhb3

 

The 142nd Westminster Kennel Club Dog Show starts today in NYC.

https://goo.gl/mR6Ccr

 

Walt Disney World and Disneyland bumped ticket prices (again) over the weekend.  “Regular” ticket pricing is up $4 to $119 for adults and $113 for kids at the Magic Kingdom park in Orlando.   Parking prices also rose. Regular $22. Preferred parking now $45.  https://goo.gl/oo1XCJ

 

The First Post-Christian Generation?  A shocking Barna study recently found that 35% of Generation Z – youths born between 1999 and 2015 – are either atheist, agnostic or unaffiliated with a faith.  The research found that “the percentage of teens who identify [as atheist] has doubled that of the general population (13% vs. 6% of all adults).” https://goo.gl/2C9wK5

WBFJ Your Family Station

