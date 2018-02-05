Search
Monday News, FEB 05, 2018

Verne HillFeb 05, 2018Comments Off on Monday News, FEB 05, 2018

Eagles fans (new and old) are still celebrating…

Philadelphia winning its first Super Bowl last night in Minneapolis.

More than 15 records were broken last night.

*Starting (back-up) quarterback Nick Foles (like TOLLs) earning MVP honors.

Not too long ago, the 29 year old was considering retirement.

Last night, Foles became Super Bowl MVP.

Nick takes seminary classes (through Liberty University) and eventually wants to be a youth pastor… https://goo.gl/qE7DYq

“You never really know what it’s going to be like when you go into a Super Bowl.

It doesn’t get any bigger than this. I think the big thing that helped me  –  was knowing I didn’t have to be Superman.”

-Nick Foles, Philadelphia Eagles QB, MVP of Super Bowl 52    https://goo.gl/qE7DYq

 

*But who won the battle of the ‘Super’ Commercials?

According to USA TODAY’s Ad Meter:

“Alexa loses her voice” was the ad of choice last night based on consumer votes.

https://goo.gl/QZrU2N     Watch them all again here.  https://goo.gl/d1ZbWD

*14 million Americans will observe #SuperSickMonday 

 

Common tax return mistakes that can delay your refund

The IRS says that getting Social Security numbers wrong on tax returns is one of the most common errors it sees. Along with Wrong Social Security numbers, other simple mistakes that could delay your refund form the IRS include: Wrong filing status, Misspelled names and Math errors.

NOTE: If you decide to prepare your own return, the best way to avoid mistakes is to do the work in two separate sessions. Fill out your tax return, then set the documents aside for at least 24 hours. After that time has elapsed, come back to the return and double check all the names, numbers and calculations on the return. By coming back to it with a fresh mind, you’re more likely to spot errors and get them fixed – before the IRS can call them to your attention.  The Motley Fool   https://goo.gl/1FHjoW

 

Fatal train collision in South Carolina claiming two lives, at least 100 people were injured early Sunday morning when an Amtrak train derailed after colliding with a freight train, outside Columbia. About 139 passengers and eight crew members were aboard. The collision came less than a week after a fatal crash involving an Amtrak train carrying members of Congress hit a garbage truck near Charlottesville, Va.  The NTSB is investigating.   https://goo.gl/YuFm95

 

The Flu epidemic continues: Experts are saying there will be several weeks (likely several months) left in this year’s flu season.    CDC / Fox News

Flu prevention:  Multiple studies confirm that hand washing is the key

NOTE: People who developed flu symptoms are advised to stay home to recover and avoid spreading the virus to others. https://goo.gl/nFdsV9

 

Reminder: Temporary visitor restrictions are now in place at area hospitals – for children 12 and under – through the remainder of the flu season.

-Flu season unfortunately is still ‘peaking’ in North Carolina…

-Bottom line: If you are sick, you should stay home!

 

 

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB

*Congratulations to (Mr) Chris Morris, winning $50 dollars in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

Today’s marketing slogan (Feb 05, 2018)

“Wouldn’t you like to Be a Pepper too?” 

As in the marketing slogan for Dr Pepper

“I’m a Pepper

He’s a Pepper

She’s a Pepper

We’re a Pepper

The Dr Pepper story: On December 1, 1885, a pharmacist in Waco, Texas, served the first DrPepper. That makes the soda a year older than Coca Cola.   The Dr Pepper Museum is located in downtown Waco, Texas.   https://goo.gl/CLZbQV

