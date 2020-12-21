Monday News, December 21, 2020

Today is the shortest day of year (daylight compared to night).

It’s also the official start of Winter (or Winter solstice)

A rare appearance of the “Christmas Star’ happening tonight!

Jupiter and Saturn (the two largest planets in our solar system) will ‘line up’ this evening. *This planet alignment hasn’t been seen since the Middle Ages. Source: Forbes.com

Some experts speculate that a rare alignment of Jupiter, Saturn and Venus formed the “Star of Bethlehem” or “Christmas Star” that guided the Magi or “wise men” to Jesus.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/world/2020/december/rare-christmas-star-to-appear-dec-21-heres-what-astronomy-says-about-the-biblical-star-of-bethlehem

The Hope of Christmas https://www.crosswalk.com/special-coverage/christmas-and-advent/3-reasons-the-christmas-star-of-2020-is-bringing-so-much-hope.html

Some important ‘shipping’ dates. TODAY: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/

Wanna experience a ‘White Christmas’? Check out the Northern Mountains…

A chance of snow showers Thursday night into Christmas morning (Friday).

The HIGH temperature on Christmas Day in Boone…23 degrees!

Guilford County Schools Superintendent Sharon Contreras is one of the finalists for education secretary in the Biden administration. The president-elect’s goal is to announce his remaining Cabinet selections by Christmas.

https://myfox8.com/news/guilford-county-schools-superintendent-sharon-contreras-among-finalists-for-education-secretary/\

Initial shipments of the second COVID-19 vaccine developed by Moderna left a Memphis distribution center Sunday. The Pfizer and Moderna vaccines shipped so far are designated for health care workers and residents of long-term care facilities.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2020/december/2nd-covid-19-vaccine-authorized-in-us-is-shipped-out

Breaking: A new ‘coronavirus variant’ in the United Kingdom that appears to spread faster is being studied by U.S. military scientists at Walter Reed Army Institute of Research. The concern: the new variant might be resistant to current vaccines.

The team at the is checking genetic sequences of the mutated virus variant posted online by British researchers, CNN reported.

The new variant is rapidly spreading in parts of England, CNN reported.

https://consumer.healthday.com/12-21-health-highlights-dec-21-2020-2649583636.html

Tips: Keeping your poinsettias looking good throughout the holiday season.

*Keep them between 55 and 75 degrees.

*Away from drafts, in an area with bright sunlight.

*Allow the potting mix to dry out before watering.

NOTE: When choosing poinsettias, look for plants with dark green leaves from top to bottom. Plants with yellowing lower leaves will not last as long as plants with green lower leaves. Source: NC State University Cooperative Extension

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ask-sam-the-choosing-and-care-of-poinsettias/

(TODAY) Myrtle Beach Bowl: App State vs North Texas this afternoon at 2:30pm (ESPN)

Location: Coastal Carolina’s Brooks Stadium. Mountaineers

Additional Colleges getting a bowl-nod include State, Carolina and Wake Forest. The Deacs will play Wisconsin in the Duke’s Mayo Bowl on December 30.

Winston-Salem/ Forsyth County: Christmas holiday closings and changes.

Winston-Salem city offices will be closed Thursday and Friday.

Forsyth County offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 28.

State offices will be closed Thursday, Friday, and Dec. 28.

Federal offices will be closed Friday.

Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools classes will resume Jan. 11.

Garbage collections: Tuesday, through Thursday, collected one day early.

Friday collections will be Dec. 28.

Yard-waste cart collections: Monday, normal schedule;

Tuesday through Thursday collected one day early.

Blue-week recycling collections: Monday through Thursday, normal schedule. Friday collections will be postponed one day.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/christmas-holiday-closings-changes/

UPDATE: Congress Strikes Deal on $900 billion-dollar Coronavirus Relief Package

The economic relief package was reached Sunday by members of Congress.

It includes $600-dollar direct payments to individuals and $300 dollars in enhanced unemployment for the next 10 weeks, CBS News reported.

* Both chambers (the House and Senate) are expected to debate and vote on the package later today. For the bill to become law, both the House and Senate must pass the legislation, and President Trump will need to sign it. Also in the package: $25 billion in direct rental assistance. The eviction moratorium is extended until January 31, the same day the moratorium on student loan payments ends. https://consumer.healthday.com/12-21-health-highlights-dec-21-2020-2649583636.html

Update: A COVID-19 antibody study being conducted by Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center is being expanded to include the Triangle, eastern and southeastern portions of North Carolina. Wake Forest Baptist began antibody testing in April, along with Atrium Health. Eligible patients have received care within their respective health systems. The center began providing testing results in early June.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/wake-forest-baptists-covid-19-antibodies-study-expands-to-triangle-eastern-n-c/

High Point University is celebrating Christmas with a Drive-thru only event this year because of the pandemic. Check out HPU Drive Thru Christmas now through January 1st. From 3pm til 8pm daily. FREE event. You can see more than 100,000 Christmas lights, 138 nutcrackers and toy soldiers and a life-size Nativity scene.

http://www.highpoint.edu/blog/2020/12/hpu-will-continue-tradition-of-free-christmas-event-for-triad-residents/

Doing THIS will help reduce the spread of colds and flu.

‘Safety protocols’ used during the COVID-19 pandemic (the 3W’s), can help protect us from colds and flu this winter. Health officials are encouraging us to continue practicing good hand hygiene, physical distancing, and mask wearing to not only prevent COVID-19 but also reduce colds and influenza.

“Cold and flu, COVID-19 — they’re all respiratory viruses. There are nuances between them, but basically they are all transmitted in the same way,” Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University in Tennessee, told Healthline. Bottom Line: That’s why mask wearing and physical distancing work against these illnesses.

https://www.healthline.com/health-news/covid-19-safety-protocols-will-also-protect-you-from-colds-flu