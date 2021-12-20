Monday News, December 20, 2021

Winter officially begins this Tuesday (DEC 21).

5 days til Christmas

Celebrating the Advent Season. Lighting the 4th candle of ‘PEACE’ on Sunday. The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” Remembering the (birth of Jesus) and anticipating the eventual second coming of Christ for his church. Embracing Hope, Love, Joy and Peace during Advent.

https://www.christianity.com/christian-life/christmas/what-is-advent.html

Researching that connections between eye and brain health. Adults who have undergone cataract surgery have a lower chance of developing dementia? According a new University of Washington study, older adults who have had cataract surgery had a nearly 30% lower risk of developing dementia for at least 10 years after the operation, compared to those who did not. Researchers know there’s a strong genetic risk factor that increases the risk of developing Alzheimer’s disease, but people with certain eye diseases are also at a higher risk of developing dementia. The study is part of longer-term research by the University of Washington along with Kaiser Permanente. The study was published in JAMA Internal Medicine

www.oregonlive.com/pacific-northwest-news/2021/12/this-common-surgery-lowered-dementia-risk-substantially-nw-research-found.html?outputType=amp

Holiday surge in Covid cases? According to the World Health Organization, Omicron cases are doubling every 1.5 to 3 days with documented spread. The US is likely in for a hard winter as the Omicron variant of Covid-19 (is spreading) rapidly. Dr. Anthony Fauci urging Americans to get vaccinated and get their booster shots. https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/19/health/us-coronavirus-sunday/index.html

*Health officials are urging us to wear masks indoors and to get vaccinated.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/health/2021/december/us-faces-a-double-coronavirus-surge-as-omicron-advances

At the Box Office. Christmas arrived a week early for Peter Parker as the latest web-slinging adventure, Spider-Man: No Way Home, shattering Box Office records in the US and around the world. The latest Spiderman movie raking in over $587 million dollars worldwide—the third-biggest global debut of all-time

https://www.boxofficemojo.com/article/ed3346072580/?ref_=bo_hm_hp

A record number of armadillos were spotted in North Carolina in November, according to the NC Armadillo Project. Over the past several years, armadillos have been spotted in our mountain counties and as far east as Guilford and Wake counties.

If you spot an armadillo in the wild, you can upload a photo on the NC Armadillo Project website. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/north-carolina-sees-record-number-of-armadillos-in-november/

Celebrating the 200th birthday of Clara Barton, founder of the American Red Cross. Community Blood Drive: Noon til 5:30pm this Wednesday, Dec 22, 2021

Location: Salem Chapel (Community Room) at 610 Coliseum Drive, in Winston-Salem.

To schedule an appointment, go to www.redcrossblood.org (use code ‘Clara Barton’)

https://www.redcross.org/local/north-carolina/greater-carolinas/about-us/locations/piedmont-triad.html

NOTE: Since their founding by Clara Barton on May 21, 1881, the American Red Cross has been dedicated to serving people in need. The American Red Cross received their first congressional charter in 1900 and to this day they are tasked by the federal government with providing services to members of the American armed forces and their families as well as providing disaster relief in the United States and around the world.

https://www.redcross.org/about-us/who-we-are/history.html

The Season of Giving and Receiving…

Christmas came early for five waitresses at The Market Diner after a group of generous Central New Yorkers left a $1,400. Bud Loura, the organizer behind the surprise, said it’s a part of the Shock & Clause trend, where each person pays for their meal and leaves a $100 bill for a tip.

Kelly Beeching was one of the five waitresses working on Saturday. She’s been employed at The Market Diner for 8 years and she said she has never received a tip as generous as this. The tip was split among Kelly and her four co-workers, each waitress receiving a tip of around $280. “I (am) going to give a girl (that works) in the kitchen some (of the surprise tip), Kelly said. “She seems like she could use it. I probably will take $100 of it and give the rest to her.” The spirit of giving continues.

https://myfox8.com/news/good-news/waitresses-at-diner-receive-generous-1400-tip/

Surprise visit. Former Vice President Mike Pence (and wife Karen) were in Mayfield, Kentucky on Saturday to meet with volunteers with Samaritan’s Purse.

*Samaritan’s Purse deployed teams to the cities of Mayfield and Bowling Green, as well as northeastern Arkansas in an effort to provide physical aid and spiritual encouragement to those affected by the recent tornadoes.

*Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear announced on Saturday that all of the people who were reported missing after tornadoes swept through the state (DEC 11) have been accounted for. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/december/former-vp-mike-pence-and-wife-karen-join-samaritans-purse-volunteers-during-cleanup-efforts-in-ky

*Check out the News Blog for local donation collection sites for storm victims in

western Kentucky.

Jewish leaders in Greensboro are speaking out after anti-semitic flyers were left at numerous homes Sunday morning in the Cornwallis Drive area of Greensboro. An investigation continues. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/antisemitic-flyers-filled-with-evil-conspiracies-sent-to-homes-in-greensboro-jewish-community-leaders-say/

High Point University: Drive Thru Christmas (FREE)

Come drive around High Point University’s ‘Christmas decorated campus.’

Nightly from 5-8 p.m. (including Christmas day) until Jan 1, 2022.

*Guests are invited to drive through campus to enjoy views of the more than 100,000 Christmas lights, a candy cane DNA structure in Congdon Hall, a life-size Nativity scene, 138 nutcrackers and soldiers and other holiday decorations.

*NOTE: Visitors should enter campus at the Centennial Avenue and International Drive intersection and will exit campus at the intersection of University Parkway and Panther Drive. For the safety and security of all guests, HPU asks that everyone remain in their vehicles. http://www.highpoint.edu/

“A Charlie Brown Christmas” aired last night on PBS.

Linus answers the age-old question ‘What is Christmas all about?’

*Play audio, just in case you missed it!