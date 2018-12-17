Monday News, December 17, 2018

Christmas Eve is ONE week away.

Winter officially begins this Friday

Good News / Bad News: Most teen drug use is down, but vaping has doubled.

Big annual survey of teen activity finding that after vaping and alcohol, the most common thing teens use is marijuana.

About 1 in 4 students said they’d used marijuana at least once in the past year.

About 1 in 17 high school seniors said they use marijuana every day.

The new Paddison Memorial Branch Public Library in Kernersville will open to the public this week. The new – $6 million dollar – 20,000-square-foot building is double the size of the former library, which closed in November. A grand opening event is set this Thursday morning (11am). The new library features an auditorium that can seat more than 150 people, three public meeting spaces, a courtyard and a makerspace (including two sewing machines, a 3-D printer and tools).

*The Clemmons branch will be the next library project for the county.

Charlie Brown, Snoopy and the “Peanuts” crew will have a new home on Apple’s streaming service. Apple will develop and produce original programs including new specials and shorts based on the beloved characters.

Here are the basic changes to Social Security in 2019

Congrats to East Forsyth winning the State 4-A Football championship Saturday night – going 15 and 0 for the season with a victory over Scotland County (35-28) Saturday evening.

The Town of Kernersville will honor East Forsyth with a parade this Saturday afternoon.

The parade will start at 3 p.m. at the Kernersville Chamber of Commerce and will progress to Kernersville Elementary School.

It’s the first state championship for East Forsyth in football since 1992.

High School Football Play-offs: Area teams winning State Championships

East Forsyth (4A) and Reidsville High School (2A)

College Football Bowl Games:

Bowl winners over the weekend: App State and North Carolina A&T

*Dec. 22 (this SAT) Wake Forest will play Memphis in Birmingham, Al

You may have unclaimed ‘property’ and not even know it?

You can do a search at www.nccash.com to see if you have cash sitting somewhere. The site is through the NC Department of State Treasurer which includes funds from banks, wages, insurance proceeds, stocks and bonds even abandoned safe deposit boxes. At last check, there is over $700 million sitting in the unclaimed property fund.

Q: Do you know of any groups or organizations that will wrap Christmas presents for a fee in Winston-Salem?

There used to be someone set up at Hanes Mall but they are no longer there.

Those of us that are not very good at wrapping need help.

Jeannie Harrison from Lexington is ready for the holidays!

Jeannie also known as the ‘Christmas Tree Lady’ has 175 Christmas trees in her Lexington home. And you can take a tour.

Jeannie opens her ‘Christmas filled’ house, on Jerusalem Road in Lexington, up to the community through mid-January for tours, just call ahead to book a time.

The 45-minute tour of her Christmas display is free, all the Harrisons’ ask visitors is to bring canned food donations for the local food pantry.

After the tour, visitors are invited to have some apple cider, hot chocolate, fruit cake and other holiday treats in Harrison’s fully-decorated and heated garage.

BTW: Her elaborate Christmas display extends to every room of the 3,000-square-foot house — the bathrooms, the kitchen, the laundry room, the bedroom, even the garage. The 175 trees — which range in size from 6 inches to 7 feet — are largely outfitted in all things Christmas with a few thematic trees, like a Mardi Gras tree, a sock monkey tree, a Raggedy Ann tree and a tree with hot peppers.

NOTE: It takes the Harrisons “an hour to turn the lights on and an hour to turn them all off every day.”

