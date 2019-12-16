Search
Monday News, December 16, 2019

Verne Hill Dec 16, 2019

Sad News: The Kmart in Clemmons is now CLOSED. 

As recently as 2002, Kmart had 16 stores in the Triad,

NOTE:  Both Walmart and Kmart started in 1962 as discount superstores.

The Kmart “Blue Light Specials’ started in 1965…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/last-kmart-exits-forsyth-after-years-of-discounts-and-blue/

 

Millennials now represent the largest (group) of home buyers, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2019 Trends Report. 

Real estate agents and observers see some trends among millennials…

*Experts suggest that Millennials live by the 3-strike rule: If they must change 3-or-more things right away, it’s a deal breaker when buying a home!

Bottom line: The TOP priorities for most millennials in buying a home are the same as any other generation: They want an affordable house…in good condition…

And in a convenient location.    Read more…

https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/millennials-now-represent-the-largest-cohort-of-home-buyers-here/

 

In Newtown, Connecticut, December 14 is normally clouded with sadness.

It’s the anniversary of the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.

But this past Saturday — the seventh anniversary of the tragedy — ended with jubilation? The Newtown High football team rallied in the final seconds to win the state championship.  Newtown last won a state championship in 1992.

https://myfox8.com/2019/12/16/newtown-high-wins-football-championship-on-7th-anniversary-of-sandy-hook-massacre/

 

Important Holiday Shipping Deadlines

FedEx…

TODAY (Dec 16): FedEx Ground

Dec. 19: Express Saver

Dec. 20: Two-day options

Dec. 23: Overnight options

Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay

 

UPS…

Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select

Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air

Dec. 23: Next Day Air

 

US Postal Service…     

DEC 20:  First class mail

DEC 21: Priority Mail

DEC 23: Priority Express

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/12/02/holiday-shipping-deadlines-when-ship-fedex-ups-usps-amazon/4311371002/

 

Select Triad Post Office locations will be OPEN on SAT + SUN before Christmas.

Winston Salem, Hanes Mall location (Suite 500):  9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

High Point Main Post Office on E. Green Drive:  9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Greensboro – Friendly Station on Murrow Blvd: 9:30 – 4:30 p.m.

 

High School Football State Championships

Congrats to East Forsyth, East Surry and Reidsville

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
