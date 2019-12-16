Monday News, December 16, 2019

Sad News: The Kmart in Clemmons is now CLOSED.
As recently as 2002, Kmart had 16 stores in the Triad,
NOTE: Both Walmart and Kmart started in 1962 as discount superstores.
The Kmart “Blue Light Specials’ started in 1965…
https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/last-kmart-exits-forsyth-after-years-of-discounts-and-blue/
Millennials now represent the largest (group) of home buyers, according to the National Association of Realtors’ 2019 Trends Report.
Real estate agents and observers see some trends among millennials…
*Experts suggest that Millennials live by the 3-strike rule: If they must change 3-or-more things right away, it’s a deal breaker when buying a home!
Bottom line: The TOP priorities for most millennials in buying a home are the same as any other generation: They want an affordable house…in good condition…
And in a convenient location. Read more…
https://www.journalnow.com/news/trending/millennials-now-represent-the-largest-cohort-of-home-buyers-here/
In Newtown, Connecticut, December 14 is normally clouded with sadness.
It’s the anniversary of the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary.
But this past Saturday — the seventh anniversary of the tragedy — ended with jubilation? The Newtown High football team rallied in the final seconds to win the state championship. Newtown last won a state championship in 1992.
https://myfox8.com/2019/12/16/newtown-high-wins-football-championship-on-7th-anniversary-of-sandy-hook-massacre/
Important Holiday Shipping Deadlines
FedEx…
TODAY (Dec 16): FedEx Ground
Dec. 19: Express Saver
Dec. 20: Two-day options
Dec. 23: Overnight options
Dec. 25: FedEx SameDay
UPS…
Dec. 19: UPS 3 Day Select
Dec. 20: 2nd Day Air
Dec. 23: Next Day Air
US Postal Service…
DEC 20: First class mail
DEC 21: Priority Mail
DEC 23: Priority Express
https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/2019/12/02/holiday-shipping-deadlines-when-ship-fedex-ups-usps-amazon/4311371002/
Select Triad Post Office locations will be OPEN on SAT + SUN before Christmas.
Winston Salem, Hanes Mall location (Suite 500): 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
High Point Main Post Office on E. Green Drive: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Greensboro – Friendly Station on Murrow Blvd: 9:30 – 4:30 p.m.
High School Football State Championships
Congrats to East Forsyth, East Surry and Reidsville
Verne Hill
VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150
QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”
MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)
- Tuesday News - December 17, 2019
- Millennials are buying homes and here’s what they want! - December 16, 2019
- Monday News, December 16, 2019 - December 16, 2019