Monday News, December 13, 2021

Today begins the 12 Days of Christmas music on WBFJ!

Most of Pilot Mountain State Park should re-open today (Dec 13). The Yadkin River section of Pilot Mountain State Park reopened Saturday. The Pinnacle Trail will remain closed until a protective fence damaged by the fire can be rebuilt.

The fire began Thanksgiving weekend… SOURCE: Winston-Salem Journal

BTW: A state-wide ‘burn ban’ remains in effect – until further notice.

Please NO outdoor burning. (National Weather Service)

Ronnie’s Country Store is closing at the end of December.

Ronnie Horton, the store’s owner since the mid-1990s, is retiring. Horton wants to give more time to his family and his church, Freedom Baptist in Rural Hall.

The store was established by W.G. White in 1925, and operated on North Cherry Street for almost 70 years. Good News: “The Country Store” will reopen at a new location under a new owner in early 2022. https://journalnow.com/news/local/ronnies-country-store-closes-on-dec-31/

Praying for communities dealing with tornado damage!

A swarm of deadly nighttime tornadoes tore through portions of eight states (Friday evening into Saturday morning), believed to be the deadliest U.S. tornado event ever recorded for December. Survivors of the tornadoes continue to pick through the rubble in search of ‘hope’.

*Update: Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said Monday morning that 64 deaths have been confirmed in his state alone. The victims ranged in age from 5 months to 83 years. A fund has been set up for the victims’ families to help with burial expenses.

www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/12/13/kentucky-tornado-death-toll-climbs-search-continues-what-we-know/6491593001/

*Samaritan’s Purse has deployed two Disaster Response Units—tractor trailers loaded with equipment and supplies—now on the ground in hard-hit areas. One is in northeastern Arkansas; the other is in the town of Mayfield in western Kentucky.

FYI: Kentucky, Arkansas, Illinois, Missouri, Tennessee, Indiana, Ohio, and Mississippi were affected.

https://samaritanspurse.org/article/deadly-tornado-outbreak-brings-heartache-across-multiple-states/

*Samaritan’s Purse: Volunteers are needed to assist homeowners with debris cleanup, roof tarping and chainsaw work. https://spvolunteer.org/

You can also assist through the American Red Cross. www.redcross.org 1-800-HELP-NOW

A new ‘eye drop’ is hitting the market that could help ‘eliminate’ your readers?

Vuity, which was recently approved by the FDA, would potentially replace reading glasses for some of the 128 million Americans who have trouble seeing close-up. The new medicine ‘drops’ take effect in about 15 minutes, with one drop on each eye providing sharper vision for six to 10 hours, according to the company.

https://www.cbsnews.com/amp/news/vuity-eye-drops-fda-approved-blurred-vision-presbyopia/

Advent: Celebrating “Joy” with the lighting of the 3rd Advent candle

The Advent season, which is celebrated over the four Sundays leading up to Christmas Day, is broken down into four themes: Hope, Love, Joy and Peace.

The word “Advent” is derived from the Latin word adventus, meaning “coming.” The coming of the Christ child (birth of Jesus) as well as the eventual second coming of Christ for his church. https://www.christianity.com/christian-life/christmas/what-is-advent.html

“May the God of hope fill you with all joy and peace as you trust in him,

so that you may overflow with hope by the power of the Holy Spirit.” Romans 13:15 NIV

Headline of the Morning

“Scientists find that ‘Class Clowns’ are actually the smartest people in class’

According to scientists, that class clown from seventh grade may have been the brightest kid in the room. It turns out that humor, ability and overall intelligence are tightly linked in middle-school-aged children, according to research published in the International Journal of Humor Research. 😊

https://futurism.com/the-byte/class-clowns-smartest-people

“I’m ready for a new adventure”

Fox News veteran anchor Chris Wallace is leaving the network after 18 years.

Wallace announced his surprise departure yesterday at the end of “Fox News Sunday.”

Wallace is heading to CNN’s new streaming channel (CNN+), launching early 2022, to host a daily show featuring interviews with newsmakers “across politics, business, sports and culture.” BTW: Chris Wallace is the son of Mike Wallace, the legendary CBS and 60 minutes interviewer. https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/tv/tv-news/chris-wallace-leaving-fox-news-1235061434/

North Carolina’s first confirmed positive case of the omicron variant of COVID-19 has been identified in Charlotte. On Friday, officials identified the Omicron variant in a UNC-Charlotte student who traveled out of state during the Thanksgiving break. The student was fully vaccinated and has recovered from mild symptoms.

BTW: The Delta variant still remains the main Covid concern this winter even as the omicron variant is spreading across the country.

https://www.wfae.org/health/2021-12-11/north-carolinas-first-omicron-variant-of-covid-19-identified-in-charlotte

MOVIES: New ‘West Side Story’ tops Box Office during opening weekend.

But, critics see it as a ‘disappointment’?

20th Century Studios’ remake of the 1961 classic musical brought in an estimated $10.5 million for its opening in North America this weekend. This total was below expectations, which projected the film to make closer to $15 million in its debut weekend.

The total is a bit surprising considering that the film had a lot working in its favor. For starters, it is directed by Steven Spielberg, one of the most recognizable and blockbuster directors in history. But the new movie did get good reviews like a stellar 93% score on Rotten Tomatoes and an “A” from CinemaScore from those who saw it.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/12/media/west-side-story-box-office-opening/index.html

Attitude of Gratitude. “A guy came through our (Dunkin’) drive thru today asking for a $208-dollar gift card. Six months ago, his wife passed away. She would come to Dunkin every morning and order a coffee. The lady’s husband said he wanted to do something in remembrance of her. He said that within 6 months she would have spent $208 dollars on her coffee.

The husband tells us he wants to use that ($208) gift card to pay for every car that comes after him until the gift card runs out. He (even) parked in our lot with his son and watched everyone who got their free stuff.

We were all amazed and touched at such a wonderful gesture. My heart goes out to him and his family for the loss of his wife. Its people like him who make the world a better place.” –SOURCE: The “Pay it Forward” Effect blog site