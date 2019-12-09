Monday News, December 09, 2019

REMINDER: Take a few minutes to properly inflate your tires

Prep for Winter: Maybe its time to switch out those ‘old’ wiper blades. http://exchange.aaa.com/safety/roadway-safety/winter-driving-tips/

Business 40 will get new exit numbers soon. The exit numbers will change to conform to Highway 421 mileage measurements. Reminder: Business 40 will be renamed “Salem Parkway” through downtown Winston-Salem once it re-opens in 2020.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/new-exit-numbers-going-up-on-business/

Traffic Alert: Stanleyville area of Forsyth County

The connector road between Hwy 52 and Highway 66 will close at noon TODAY.

The connector will no longer be necessary with the future I-74 / Northern Beltway set to pass through this area.

https://www.wxii12.com/article/part-of-highway-in-forsyth-county-permanently-closing/30092589

Traffic Alert: After months of preparatory work, demolition on a section of the former GMAC Insurance building downtown will begin in earnest this week and is expected to take eight weeks to complete. Starting today (MON), Spruce Street will be closed for about two weeks between Fourth and Fifth streets.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/gmac-demolition-to-block-portion-of-spruce-street

Winston-Salem city government is among the top 10 digital cities of its size in America, a new ranking shows. The annual study ranks the use of information technology by local governments. https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/

Researchers at Wake Forest Baptist Medical Center are seeking 400 people for a new Dementia Care Study. The study is designed to help caregivers.

Participants must have Alzheimer’s disease or dementia or be caring for someone who has the disease or disorder. (336-716-1716)

BTW: More than 16 million Americans provide unpaid care for patients with Alzheimer’s or dementia. About two-thirds of those caregivers are women, and a quarter of them are of the “sandwich generation” — those who are caring for a parent while raising their own children at the same time. Need Help?

Contact the Alzheimer’s Association helpline for caregivers by calling 800-272-3900.

JOBS: Cracker Barrel is hiring.

Approximately 175 full and part-time employees will be needed its new Kernersville location set to open in February. Find out more at www.CrackerBarrel.com/careers

Here’s a direct link to all the Winston-Salem positions. https://careers-crackerbarrel.icims.com/jobs/search

Did you know?

60% of the Salvation Army’s annual funding is raised between Thanksgiving and Christmas. Every dollar matters, and it helps locally!

Bell Ringers are needed (half day or full day times are available)

https://www.registertoring.com/WebPages/

App State beat Louisiana 45-38 in Boone on Saturday to win a second straight Sun Belt championship. Bitter sweet weekend for App State fans after learning that their team will play once again in the New Orleans Bowl (Dec 21).

App State will be looking for a new head football coach. First year coach

Eli Drinkwitz is set to become the next head coach at Missouri, according to multiple national reports. The first-year head coach helped steer the #20 Mountaineers to a 12-1 season, making them the highest-ranked Sun Belt Conference program ever on their way to another conference championship.

https://www.journalnow.com/sports/college/asu/appalachian-state-s-eli-drinkwitz-poised-to-become-missouri-coach

High School Football – State Playoffs (Saturday, Dec 14)

4A State Championship Game

East Forsyth vs Cardinal Gibbons High School

Location: Kenan Stadium in Chapel Hill. Kick off at 11am

1-AA State Championship

East Surry VS Tarboro High School (14-0).

Location: Wallace Wade Stadium in Durham. Kick off at 7pm

Championship Games at BB&T Field in Winston-Salem (WFU)

Salisbury vs Shelby High School. Kick off at 11am

Reidsville VS Northeastern. Kick off at 3pm

https://www.greensboro.com/rockingham_now/sports/nchsaa-releases-state-championship-football-kick-off-times/

AAA: Cold Weather Driving Tips

Keep a bundle of cold-weather gear in your car, such as extra food and water, warm clothing, a flashlight, a glass scraper, blankets, medications, and more.

Make certain your tires are properly inflated and have plenty of tread.

Keep at least half a tank of fuel in your vehicle at all times.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage.

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface, such as on ice and snow. https://exchange.aaa.com/safety/driving-advice/winter-driving-tips/#.Xcw4GvlKjmY