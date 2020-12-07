Monday News, December 07, 2020

Traffic Alert: Broken Water Main Repair

(DETOUR) Burke Mill Road is closed for emergency repairs

between London Lane and Amesbury Road in Winston-Salem.

Road repairs may take several days. SOURCE: City Link 311 or 336-727-8000.

Road construction downtown Winston-Salem. Mon + Tue (DEC 7+8)

One lane of westbound 5th Street between Chestnut Street and Patterson Avenue will be closed TODAY and Tuesday – from 9 am to 4 pm.

With Christmas just weeks away: Some important ‘shipping’ dates.

The first deadlines for domestic shipping by Christmas are coming on December 15th, when both the United States Postal Service, FedEx and UPS have their suggested shipping deadlines for ground travel, the most affordable option.

December 7: USPS cutoff for many international shipping options.

December 15: Deadline for ground shipping from USPS, FedEx and UPS

December 21: Last day for UPS 3-Day Select option

December 23: Cutoff for UPS Next Day Air, USPS Priority Mail Express & FedEx Overnight

https://myfox8.com/news/is-it-too-late-to-mail-my-christmas-gift-here-are-some-deadlines-to-keep-in-mind/

The state is experiencing a surge in COVID-19 cases as well as hospitalizations. Governor Cooper has stressing that “all options are on the table,”

if the COVID-19 metrics continue moving in the wrong direction.

*The extended Phase 3 mandate remains in effect until this Friday, Dec 11.

FAQ: https://files.nc.gov/governor/documents/files/EO-180-FAQ.pdf

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. And use hand sanitizer in between.

Wait (at least) six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

CONGRATS: The Reagan girls and the Mount Tabor boys each took home titles at the Forsyth County cross country championships at Ivey Redmon Park on Saturday.

https://journalnow.com/sports/high-school/mount-tabor-boys-reagan-girls-win-forsyth-county-cross-country-titles/

Netflix has “no plans” to add a disclaimer to its popular series “The Crown” stating that its lavish drama about Britain’s royal family is ‘just a work of fiction’. In a statement, Netflix said it has always presented the drama, as just that – a drama.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/netflix-rejects-calls-to-add-disclaimer-to-the-crown/

The ‘bilingual Christmas classic’ “Feliz Navidad” celebrates 50

José Feliciano, the 75-year-old Puerto Rican singer-songwriter, states that back in 1970, he never imagined the song would become a holiday standard.

“The idea behind ‘Feliz Navidad’ was to try and unite the people…”

Note: “Feliz Navidad” has just six words in Spanish, 14 in English.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/jos-feliciano-celebrates-50-years-of-feliz-navidad/

College Hoops: More changes to schedules

Wake Forest’s ACC basketball opener against Virginia has been postponed.

The Presbyterian game has been canceled.

*The Deac’s next scheduled game is against VMI on Dec. 21.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/wfu/wake-forests-acc-basketball-opener-against-virginia-postponed-presbyterian-game-canceled/