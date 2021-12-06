Monday News, December 06, 2021

Less than 3 week (19 days) til Christmas.

Bell ringers needed. The local Salvation Army needs bell-ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising campaign – now through December 24. www.SalvationArmyWS.org ‘Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day’ at the News Blog – wbfj.fm.

SURVEY: Peppermint Bark is the nation’s favorite holiday treat capturing 34% of consumer votes – beating out both gingerbread (16%) and even candy canes (21%).

Good News: The Pilot Mountain wildfire is now 100% contained.

Crews continue to monitor the ‘situation’ as dry conditions continue.

NOTE: A state-wide ‘burn ban’ remains in effect – until further notice.

Outdoor burning is still prohibited. (National Weather Service)

Former Senator Bob Dole passed away on Sunday. Dole was 98.

The former Republican presidential candidate had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer back in February.

*Today’s accessible government offices and national parks, sidewalk ramps, and the sign-language interpreters at official local events are just some of the more visible hallmarks of his legacy. Dole shaped tax policy, foreign policy, farm and nutrition programs, and rights for the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

*Dole devoted his later years to the cause of wounded veterans.

Prominent pastor and Christian author Tim Keller shared an update last Friday about his continued faithfulness to our Lord and Savior as he battles pancreatic cancer.

The cancer is now at Stage 4. But Keller states that “it is endlessly comforting to have a God who is both infinitely more wise and more loving than I am”. www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/december/pastor-tim-keller-continues-to-find-hope-and-strength-in-god-while-battling-pancreatic-cancer

Are you a gift ‘wrapper’? Over half of Americans (51%) dislike wrapping gifts.

And would prefer having a professional wrap their gifts. Half will ‘go out of their way’ to buy easy-to-wrap gifts.

The hardest gifts to wrap? Bikes (55%), gym equipment (46%), sport balls (45%), guitars (45%) + candles (22%). More than half (59%) can tell ‘what something is and who it’s from’ based on how it’s been wrapped.

The average spent on gift-wrapping materials for the holidays is $56 dollars.

SURVEY: 2,000 Americans Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll.

When it comes to convenience for online shopping, it’s hard to beat Amazon, a retailer that seemingly has everything. But what if you need to return an item?

Gift cards, some jewelry items and computers after 30 day are just a few of the items that can't be returned.

‘Happy Days’ memorabilia going to Auction

“Happy Days” star Henry Winkler (aka “the Fonz”) is auctioning off a treasure trove of costumes, props and other memorabilia from his acting career this week (Wed, Nov 8) in the “TCM Presents … Hollywood Cool” auction in Los Angeles.

*Winkler’s complete Arthur Fonzarelli outfit, which includes the Levi’s jeans, white T-shirt, black engineer boots and, of course, the iconic leather jacket is expected to sell for between $50,000 and $80,000, according to Bonhams.

*Also up for sale are the Fonz’s mechanic coveralls, a uniform shirt from his brief stint in the US Army Reserves and the cowboy boots he wore in the dude ranch episodes in Season 6. The silver Triumph motorcycle “The Fonz” rode throughout the ABC comedy’s 10-year run. *Winker also saved scripts, photos, letters and all sorts of other things from other projects over the years that are going into the auction.

The US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, for the first time in 2 months. Thanksgiving gatherings are likely one cause of the uptick.

The vast majority of new US cases are from the Delta variant. But the Omicron variant has now been detected in at least 16 states. Early data suggesting that Omicron seems more transmissible but ‘less dangerous than delta’. https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/05/health/us-coronavirus-sunday/index.html

Beginning today (Dec 6), travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior. Update: A federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks has been extended through March 18, 2022.

Major announcement coming today. Something to do with Toyota, Panasonic and electric car batteries. A proposed manufacturing facility at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite will be revealed at 2pm today. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/new-details-signal-toyota-battery-plant-at-greensboro-randolph-megasite-wouldnt-be-surprise/

High School Football: Regional Play-offs

Dudley will be playing for a state championship

https://www.maxpreps.com/playoffs/brackets.aspx?gendersport=boys,football&state=nc

College Football: Bowls games announced…

Wake Forest, NC State, UNC and App State

College Football Playoff: Alabama vs Cincinnati and Michigan vs Georgia