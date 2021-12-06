Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, December 06, 2021

Monday News, December 06, 2021

Verne HillDec 06, 2021Comments Off on Monday News, December 06, 2021

Like

Less than 3 week (19 days) til Christmas.

Bell ringers needed. The local Salvation Army needs bell-ringers for their Red Kettle fundraising campaign – now through December 24.  www.SalvationArmyWS.org   ‘Pick a Place, Pick a Time, Pick a Day’ at the News Blog  – wbfj.fm.

https://www.salvationarmycarolinas.org/winston-salem/

 

SURVEY: Peppermint Bark is the nation’s favorite holiday treat capturing 34% of consumer votes – beating out both gingerbread (16%) and even candy canes (21%).

 

Good News: The Pilot Mountain wildfire is now 100% contained.

Crews continue to monitor the ‘situation’ as dry conditions continue.

NOTE: A state-wide ‘burn ban’ remains in effect – until further notice.

      Outdoor burning is still prohibited. (National Weather Service)

 

Former Senator Bob Dole passed away on Sunday. Dole was 98.

The former Republican presidential candidate had been diagnosed with stage 4 lung cancer back in February.

*Today’s accessible government offices and national parks, sidewalk ramps, and the sign-language interpreters at official local events are just some of the more visible hallmarks of his legacy. Dole shaped tax policy, foreign policy, farm and nutrition programs, and rights for the disabled, enshrining protections against discrimination in employment, education and public services in the Americans with Disabilities Act.

*Dole devoted his later years to the cause of wounded veterans.

www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2021/december/former-presidential-candidate-longtime-gop-senator-bob-dole-dies-at-98

 

Prominent pastor and Christian author Tim Keller shared an update last Friday about his continued faithfulness to our Lord and Savior as he battles pancreatic cancer.

The cancer is now at Stage 4. But Keller states that “it is endlessly comforting to have a God who is both infinitely more wise and more loving than I am”.     www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/cwn/2021/december/pastor-tim-keller-continues-to-find-hope-and-strength-in-god-while-battling-pancreatic-cancer

 

Are you a gift ‘wrapper’? Over half of Americans (51%) dislike wrapping gifts.

And would prefer having a professional wrap their gifts. Half will ‘go out of their way’ to buy easy-to-wrap gifts.

The hardest gifts to wrap? Bikes (55%), gym equipment (46%), sport balls (45%), guitars (45%) + candles (22%).  More than half (59%) can tell ‘what something is and who it’s from’ based on how it’s been wrapped.

The average spent on gift-wrapping materials for the holidays is $56 dollars.

SURVEY: 2,000 Americans Commissioned by Slickdeals and conducted by OnePoll.

https://swnsdigital.com/us/2021/11/more-than-half-of-americans-will-do-anything-to-avoid-gift-wrapping-for-the-holidays

 

When it comes to convenience for online shopping, it’s hard to beat Amazon, a retailer that seemingly has everything. But what if you need to return an item?

Gift cards, some jewelry items and computers after 30 day are just a few of the items that can’t be returned.  Check out the list of items that ‘can’t’ be returned to Amazon on the New Blog.  https://clark.com/shopping-retail/amazon-return-policy/

 

 

 

‘Happy Days’ memorabilia going to Auction

“Happy Days” star Henry Winkler (aka “the Fonz”) is auctioning off a treasure trove of costumes, props and other memorabilia from his acting career this week (Wed, Nov 8) in the “TCM Presents … Hollywood Cool” auction in Los Angeles.

*Winkler’s complete Arthur Fonzarelli outfit, which includes the Levi’s jeans, white T-shirt, black engineer boots and, of course, the iconic leather jacket is expected to sell for between $50,000 and $80,000, according to Bonhams.

*Also up for sale are the Fonz’s mechanic coverallsa uniform shirt from his brief stint in the US Army Reserves and the cowboy boots he wore in the dude ranch episodes in Season 6. The silver Triumph motorcycle “The Fonz” rode throughout the ABC comedy’s 10-year run. *Winker also saved scripts, photos, letters and all sorts of other things from other projects over the years that are going into the auction.

https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/04/us/winkler-fonz-happy-days-jacket-trnd/index.html

 

The US is averaging more than 100,000 new Covid-19 cases a day, for the first time in 2 months. Thanksgiving gatherings are likely one cause of the uptick.

The vast majority of new US cases are from the Delta variant.  But the Omicron variant has now been detected in at least 16 states. Early data suggesting that Omicron seems more transmissible but ‘less dangerous than delta’.  https://www.cnn.com/2021/12/05/health/us-coronavirus-sunday/index.html

Beginning today (Dec 6), travelers heading to the U.S. will be required to show evidence of a negative test for the virus within one day of boarding their flight instead of three days prior. Update: A federal rule requiring passengers on planes, trains and buses to wear face masks has been extended through March 18, 2022.

https://myfox8.com/news/these-new-u-s-travel-restrictions-begin-monday/

 

Major announcement coming today. Something to do with Toyota, Panasonic and electric car batteries.  A proposed manufacturing facility at the Greensboro-Randolph Megasite will be revealed at 2pm today. https://myfox8.com/news/north-carolina/piedmont-triad/new-details-signal-toyota-battery-plant-at-greensboro-randolph-megasite-wouldnt-be-surprise/

 

Updates…

High School Football: Regional Play-offs

Dudley will be playing for a state championship

https://www.maxpreps.com/playoffs/brackets.aspx?gendersport=boys,football&state=nc

 

College Football: Bowls games announced…

Wake Forest, NC State, UNC and App State

College Football Playoff: Alabama vs Cincinnati and Michigan vs Georgia

 

 

 

 

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostBreaking: 3 more Hostages released in Haiti
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Tuesday News, December 07, 2021

Verne HillDec 07, 2021

CDC: Avoid international travel unless fully ‘vaccinated’

Verne HillDec 07, 2021

Breaking: 3 more Hostages released in Haiti

Verne HillDec 06, 2021

Community Events

Nov
1
Mon
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Non-perishable food items are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem) Drop off days and hours are Monday – Thursday (10-3) http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003  [...]
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Vo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is in need of volunteers to help in the food pantry and at the front desk. Also, donations for the food pantry can be dropped Monday-Friday (9:00am-Noon) at either Crisis Control Ministry[...]
all-day Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Salem Pregnancy Care Center Need... @ Salem Pregnancy Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Here are the current needs for Salem Pregnancy Care Center… Diapers (Larger sizes) 5’s and 6’s are always needed! Baby Wipes Formula (Similac, Enfamil, and Gerber) Maternity Clothing- sizes L, XL, XXL Larger Baby clothes-[...]
all-day Salvation Army (WS) Needs Donati...
Salvation Army (WS) Needs Donati...
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
The Salvation Army of Winston-Salem is in need of volunteers and toy donations for the holiday season! Help is needed with bell-ringing, angel tree program, toy shop & others! 336.245.2081 bob.campbell@uss.salvationarmy.org  
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Nov 1 – Dec 31 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers to help with lunch and dinner! Also donated items from the “wish list” are needed such as… Bottled Water Juice Boxes Soap Bars Items can[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes