Monday News, DEC 18, 2017  

ONE week til Christmas Day

Holiday shipping dead-lines *If you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

TODAY (Dec 18)

U.P.S 3-Day shipments (delivery on Dec 22)

FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

Dec 20 (Wednesday): First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

*Opportunity: About half of all Americans plan to attend church services

on Christmas Eve or Christmas Day…

Pew Research Christmas Report / CBN News https://goo.gl/bG6G2G

Forecast: Clouds to sunshine…High near 60

Above normal temperatures to start the ‘week’ before Christmas…

Normal HIGH for today should be 50 degrees

The Ripple Effect: While power has been restored to Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, travel woes will linger for days.

Thousands of people were stranded Sunday into Monday at the world’s busiest airport where more than 1,000 flights were grounded just days before the start of the Christmas travel rush. A sudden power outage caused by a fire in an underground electrical facility brought the airport to a standstill Sunday about 1 p.m. At Southwest Airlines, about 70 Atlanta departures out of 120 scheduled for Sunday were canceled. United Airlines and JetBlue Airways were among carriers reporting delays or cancellations. https://goo.gl/YS2uKz

Busy Indeed: Hartsfield-Jackson serves 275,000 passengers daily.

Nearly 2,500 planes arrive and depart each day.

In a related story: Social media is calling it a Christmas miracle, but if you know the staff at Chick-Fil-A it’s is no surprise.

On Sunday during the blackout at Atlanta’s Hartsfield-Jackson International Airport, Atlanta-based Chick-fil-A did what it always does: they showed up to help. Chick-fil-A provided 2,000 meals to stuck travelers as of midnight.

FYI: Some would say that CFA broke its on sacred rule- never open on Sunday. But NEED knows no season…right! https://goo.gl/qXHRdW

“Star Wars: The Last Jedi” delivered on expectations this past weekend. The latest Star Wars movie debuting with the second largest opening weekend of all-time and propelling the box office.

Check out the latest movie and music reviews from Focus on the Family (Plugged In) at wbfj.fm http://www.pluggedin.com/

Area College football teams heading to a BOWL…

*App State will play Toledo on December 23 in the Dollar General Bowl (Mobile, Alabama)

*Wake Forest Demon Deacons will play Texas A&M on December 29 in the Belk Bowl (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte). Other teams of interest going to a bowl game: Duke, Virginia Tech, NC State and Clemson. https://goo.gl/ZsVujV

Linus and his blanket?

On December 9th, 1965, CBS aired the animated TV special “A Charlie Brown Christmas” and it was sponsored by Coca-Cola.

We’ve been watching it for over half a century, and one of the more poetic and symbolic moments of the epic Linus Christmas speech most people have never even noticed.

*Remember what happens as Linus recites his scripture passage from the Gospel of Luke? (Luke 2:10). Right when Linus says “Fear not” – He drops his security blanket. The blanket remains on the floor for the rest of the speech, and then he picks it up when he’s done.

*The takeaway: The imagery, of course, represents the hope of the Christian – that we do not have anything to fear, for God is with us.

Of course, in our human state, we always end up finding things to worry, be anxious, and even fearful of – so we always go back to whatever our own earthly security blanket is. Stay focused: “Fear Not” for God is with us – our Immanuel.

CBN News: https://goo.gl/pGaWvN

Cost? The entire “A Charlie Brown Christmas” special ran 25 minutes and had a production budget just a hair under $100,000. In today’s dollars, that’d be about $750,000 – still a relatively modest budget for this type of programming.

Tax Cuts by the Numbers: Here’s How It Affects You https://goo.gl/nL23ub

The final vote on the Republican tax bill is expected to take place early this week.

The Senate will approve the tax bill and vote on it as soon as Tuesday.

Sen. John McCain is heading home to Arizona to continue recovering from the side effects of chemotherapy for a brain tumor and will not be in Washington for the tax vote this week. The passage of the tax bill, however, does not hinge on McCain’s support because the GOP has a 52-48 vote advantage in the Senate. Vice President Mike Pence can also cast a tie-breaking vote, should it come to that. McCain suffers from a type of brain tumor called a glioblastoma. He was diagnosed with the tumor following surgery to remove a blood clot in July.

https://goo.gl/LStpzH

The Carolina Panthers defeated the Green Bay Packers in a 31-24 victory Sunday from Bank of America Stadium. The Panthers are now 10-4

Breaking News: Carolina Panthers owner Jerry Richardson is putting the team up for sale at the end of the season. The announcement comes amid allegations of workplace misconduct against Richardson. CNN / Fox News

Traffic Update in downtown WS: Bus 40 at Peters Creek Parkway

Good News: Thanks to incentives, extra workers and (mostly) good weather, Business 40 is back to four lanes at the Peters Creek Parkway overpass – at least during the day. NOTE: Business 40 at the Peters Creek Parkway will be limited to ONE lane in each direction Overnights (from 9pm to 6am) through January 11. https://goo.gl/skZoCH