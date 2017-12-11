Search
Your Family Station

Recently played

Home Blog Monday News, DEC 11, 2017    

Monday News, DEC 11, 2017    

Verne HillDec 11, 2017Comments Off on Monday News, DEC 11, 2017    

Like

14 days til Christmas Day

The final deadline to enroll in a 2018 Marketplace plan is December 15. 

 

Breaking this morning: An explosion near Times Square…

A man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform in mid-town Manhattan.  The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. this morning.  The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Details are still developing.  https://goo.gl/mtHVE9

 

Upcoming shipping deadlines

…if you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

US Postal Service

Dec 15 – Deadline for Standard Mail shipments…

Dec 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

Dec 23 – Deadline for Priority Express Mail shipments.

Fed-EX

Dec 15 – Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 – Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

UPS

Dec 18 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

Dec 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

NOTE: Christmas falls on a Monday this year, and many carriers do not deliver on weekends. Therefore, the final day to order items and get them in time for Christmas is earlier this year compared to typical years.

*Check out the complete listing of holiday shopping deadlines on the News Blog   https://goo.gl/SLXPyT

 

 

(TUE)  “A Night of Reflection: Luminary Labyrinth Walk” 

Tuesday (Dec 12) from 4:30-7pm. The labyrinth is located behind the

Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem…

*The Pettyjohn Family, in collaboration with S&R Enterprises, Ronald McDonald House and McDonald’s, is hosting a special, one night ‘luminary labyrinth walk’.

*Free and open to all.   More information: http://bit.ly/2gVi7oN

BTW: The Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth located behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home is open to the public all year long for personal reflection and mediation…

 

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers…

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ provides FREE live trees that have been donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need.  The all-volunteer group will be gathering trees from lots this Saturday morning (Dec. 16) and taking them to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex.  Those needing a real FREE tree can pick one up from 10am til noon – or until the trees are gone.

After noon, the remaining trees will be transported to local community centers and housing developments in needy neighborhoods around Winston-Salem.

BTW: The group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups!

Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394.

Source: Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal       https://goo.gl/Wk2A5L

 

STRESS LESS: CONSTRUCTIVE WAYS TO BEAT THE ‘HOLIDAY BLUES’

Holidays are supposed to inspire celebration, friends and fellowship, but if you’re not careful, the good times can quickly turn into huge burdens.

“Lots of people are overwhelmed this time of year, and some even dread the holidays,” said psychologist Dr. Bernard Davidson at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia.

“One of the main causes of the holiday blues is having unrealistic expectations,” Davidson said. “We sometimes set our hopes so high that the slightest setback nearly ruins things. This can be exacerbated by overdrinking, overeating and fatigue.”  https://jagwire.augusta.edu/archives/39312

Be practical.    

Remember that the holidays are not about everything being perfect. Keep expectations modest, and try not to compare yourself to others. Also, consider past holidays. Weren’t the most memorable moments the ones that were not perfectly scripted or posed? So relax and stay focused on the real meaning of the season – quality time with family and friends.

*Six ways to ward off the holiday blues on the News Blog…

 

 

Worth the investment?   Presidents at private Colleges and University across America saw their pay increase by 9% in 2015.

According to a survey of 500 schools released Sunday by The Chronicle of Higher Education: The average chief received total compensation of nearly $570,000, including salary, bonuses and benefits.

*Topping the list:  Wake Forest University’s Nathan Hatch, whose total pay of $4 million included a payment of nearly $3 million as a perk for leading (and fundraising) Wake Forest University for the past 10 years.

https://goo.gl/eQqDx2

 

 

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous Post"A Night of Reflection: Luminaria Labyrinth Walk" on Dec 12
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

STRESS LESS: CONSTRUCTIVE WAYS TO BEAT THE ‘HOLIDAY BLUES’

Verne HillDec 11, 2017

Upcoming Holiday Shipping Deadlines

Verne HillDec 11, 2017

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers on DEC 16

Verne HillDec 11, 2017

Community Events

Nov
1
Wed
all-day Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Crisis Control Ministry “Holiday...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Crisis Control Ministry of Forsyth County! https://crisiscontrol.org/ 336.201.5290 Cards are also available at select area retail locations Proceeds: Crisis Control Ministry    
all-day Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Samaritan Ministries “Holiday Ho...
Nov 1 – Dec 23 all-day
Honor someone this Christmas season by purchasing “Holiday Honor” cards from Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County! A donation of $20 per card, will provide one night’s shelter and two meals! 336.724.4086 http://www.samaritanforsyth.org    
Nov
17
Fri
6:00 pm Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Tanglewood Festival of Lights @ Tanglewood Park (Clemmons)
Nov 17 2017 @ 6:00 pm – Jan 1 2018 @ 11:00 pm
From storybook scenes to Holiday themes, over one hundred displays and over one million LED lights fill Tanglewood Park with the entire splendor and joy of the Holiday season! Hayrides & Bonfires are also available For ticket[...]
Nov
24
Fri
all-day Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Fraser Fir Christmas Tree Sale!! @ Crossnore School & Children's Home (Winston-Salem)
Nov 24 – Dec 24 all-day
Crossnore School & Children’s Home (WS) are selling Fraser Fir Christmas trees this holiday season! The tree lot is open 7 days a week from 9am – 7pm. 336.721.7624 The Farm Store is open Weds-Fri[...]
Dec
12
Tue
4:30 pm Hospice “A Night of Reflections”... @ Hospice & Palliative Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Hospice “A Night of Reflections”... @ Hospice & Palliative Care Center (Winston-Salem)
Dec 12 @ 4:30 pm – 8:00 pm
The Hospice “A Night of Reflections” Luminaira Labyrinth Walk is in honor of those who have lost a loved one. 336.331.1331
WBFJ Your Family Station

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes