Monday News, DEC 11, 2017    

Breaking this morning: An explosion near Times Square…

A man had a pipe bomb strapped to him when it went off on a New York City subway platform in mid-town Manhattan. The explosion happened around 7:30 a.m. this morning. The person was arrested and has non-life-threatening injuries. Details are still developing. https://goo.gl/mtHVE9

Upcoming shipping deadlines

…if you want your stuff to arrive BEFORE Christmas day

US Postal Service

Dec 15 – Deadline for Standard Mail shipments…

Dec 20 – Deadline for First Class Mail and Priority Mail shipments.

Dec 23 – Deadline for Priority Express Mail shipments.

Fed-EX

Dec 15 – Deadline for FedEx Ground shipments.

Dec 18 – Deadline for FedEx Home Delivery shipments.

UPS

Dec 18 – Deadline for UPS 3 Day Select shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

Dec 20 – Deadline for UPS 2nd Day Air shipments (delivery on Dec 22).

NOTE: Christmas falls on a Monday this year , and many carriers do not deliver on weekends. Therefore, the final day to order items and get them in time for Christmas is earlier this year compared to typical years.

(TUE) “A Night of Reflection: Luminary Labyrinth Walk”

Tuesday (Dec 12) from 4:30-7pm. The labyrinth is located behind the

Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home in Winston-Salem…

*The Pettyjohn Family, in collaboration with S&R Enterprises, Ronald McDonald House and McDonald’s, is hosting a special, one night ‘luminary labyrinth walk’.

*Free and open to all. More information: http://bit.ly/2gVi7oN

BTW: The Glenn & Wilma Pettyjohn Meditation Garden & Labyrinth located behind the Kate B. Reynolds Hospice Home is open to the public all year long for personal reflection and mediation…

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ needs volunteers…

‘Operation Christmas Tree’ provides FREE live trees that have been donated by local Christmas tree lots to families in need. The all-volunteer group will be gathering trees from lots this Saturday morning (Dec. 16) and taking them to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Annex. Those needing a real FREE tree can pick one up from 10am til noon – or until the trees are gone.

After noon, the remaining trees will be transported to local community centers and housing developments in needy neighborhoods around Winston-Salem.

BTW: The group can use extra volunteers with flatbed trucks and pickups!

Contact Ted Freshwater at (336) 998-2394.

Source: Ask Sam / Winston-Salem Journal https://goo.gl/Wk2A5L

STRESS LESS: CONSTRUCTIVE WAYS TO BEAT THE ‘HOLIDAY BLUES’

Holidays are supposed to inspire celebration, friends and fellowship, but if you’re not careful, the good times can quickly turn into huge burdens.

“Lots of people are overwhelmed this time of year, and some even dread the holidays,” said psychologist Dr. Bernard Davidson at Augusta University’s Medical College of Georgia.

“One of the main causes of the holiday blues is having unrealistic expectations,” Davidson said. “We sometimes set our hopes so high that the slightest setback nearly ruins things. This can be exacerbated by overdrinking, overeating and fatigue.” https://jagwire.augusta.edu/archives/39312

Be practical.

Remember that the holidays are not about everything being perfect. Keep expectations modest, and try not to compare yourself to others. Also, consider past holidays. Weren’t the most memorable moments the ones that were not perfectly scripted or posed? So relax and stay focused on the real meaning of the season – quality time with family and friends.

*Six ways to ward off the holiday blues on the News Blog…

Worth the investment? Presidents at private Colleges and University across America saw their pay increase by 9% in 2015.

According to a survey of 500 schools released Sunday by The Chronicle of Higher Education: The average chief received total compensation of nearly $570,000, including salary, bonuses and benefits.

*Topping the list: Wake Forest University’s Nathan Hatch, whose total pay of $4 million included a payment of nearly $3 million as a perk for leading (and fundraising) Wake Forest University for the past 10 years.

https://goo.gl/eQqDx2