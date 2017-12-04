Monday News, DEC 04, 2017  

BIG cool down for the end of the week

It’s National Cookie Day. Go grab a tall glass of milk? The most popular pick nationwide is the chocolate chip. https://goo.gl/ZsVujV

About halfway through the school year, Winston-Salem/Forsyth County Schools still needs several dozen teachers to fill critical roles throughout the school system. Plus, the school system is also trying to fill several openings for bus drivers. Information on the vacant positions is posted at www.wsfcs.k12.nc.us, under the department pages of human resources and transportation. www.journalnow.com

CVS is buying Aetna (one of the nation’s largest health insurers) in massive deal that could transform health care. FYI: Amazon’s rumored desire to enter into the pharmacy business could be one motivating factor for the merger. https://goo.gl/nmu9kJ

Special Veterans Coffee set for this Wednesday (DEC 6) for Veterans of all ages / all branches from 8am to 10:30am

Location: the Richard Childress Racing special event room, 425 Industrial Drive, in Welcome. Follow the “veterans coffee” signs. There will be coffee, doughnuts and breakfast. All are encouraged to bring new, unwrapped children’s toys or clothing for Toys for Tots. There will be free entry to the RCR Museum for the attendees after the coffee. A special invitation is extended to Gold Star mothers and family members. The Veterans Coffees are sponsored by Hospice Care Center. For information, call Don Timmons, 336-331-1309 or email don.timmons@hospicecarecenter.org.

Area College football teams heading to a BOWL…

Wake Forest Demon Deacons will play Texas A&M on December 29 in the Belk Bowl (Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte)

App State will play Toledo on December 23 in the Dollar General Bowl (Mobile, Alabama)

Other teams of interest going to a bowl game: NC A&T, Duke, Virginia Tech, NC State and Clemson.

Forsyth County to implement Dolly Parton’s ‘Imagination Library’. The Imagination Library mails free books to children from birth to age 5 in participating communities in the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Smart Start of Forsyth County Inc. was awarded funding to implement the program in the county. “Our goal is to register all Forsyth County children ages birth to 5 in the program,” said Jackie Lofton, deputy executive director for Smart Start of Forsyth County. The country music star started the Imagination Library in Sevier County, Tenn., in 1995. According to her website, more than 70 million books have been mailed to date. Lofton said that there are about 24,000 children from birth to age 5 in Forsyth County to reach. https://goo.gl/Vk9zCH

Traffic Alert for downtown Winston Salem:

All-day / All-night lane closures on Business 40 at Peters Creek will continue through early January (01-11). https://goo.gl/KzRvQe