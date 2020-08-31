Search
Your Family Station
Home Blog Monday News, August 31, 2020

Monday News, August 31, 2020

Verne HillAug 31, 2020Comments Off on Monday News, August 31, 2020

Like

Labor Day next Monday (Sept 7)

22 days until Fall: Autumn begins on September 22.

 

FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through late tonight for portions  of the Piedmont including Davie and Rowan (10am). Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon into early evening

 

Starting today, Guilford County Schools is opening 13 learning centers at schools for students who lack internet access. The centers will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning. (FREE, but advanced registration is required)

gcsnc.schoolmint.net. For assistance contact Student Assignment, 336-370-8303.

 

New: The U.S. Small Business Administration will begin offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and small businesses in four counties affected by the August 9th earthquake near Sparta.  The loans are available to individuals and small businesses in Alleghany, Ashe, Surry and Wilkes counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County in Virginia. Contact info on the News Blog.

Residents can call (336) 372-2999 to make an appointment.

Online applications can be made at https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

SBA’s customer service center at (800) 659-2955  email to disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/federal-agency-approves-providing-disaster-loans-to-four-northwest-n-c-counties/

 

Over the course of a two-week period, U.S. Marshals have tracked down 39 missing children in Georgia and Florida. The mission – called “Operation Not Forgotten” partnered several organizations along with state and local agencies

The ages of the rescued children ranged from 3 to 17.

The U.S. Marshals Service identified 15 of the kids as victims of sex trafficking.    https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/us-marshals-rescue-39-missing-children-arrest-suspects-on-trafficking-charges-after-two-week-operation

 

Sad news: Fans are still processing the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played American icons Jackie Robinson, James Brown and maybe best known as Marvel’s Black Panther. Boseman, who died Friday in LA, was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He was 43.   *Flags at the state capitol in South Carolina were lowered to half-staff on Sunday in memory Boseman – a South Carolina native. https://apnews.com/5f4352111fdead278da3651b44d311b8

 

Still over 300,000 homes and businesses without power throughout parts of Louisiana and Texas after Hurricane Laura slammed the region last week.

At least 14 deaths in Louisiana (and 4 in East Texas) have been attributed to Hurricane Laura. https://weather.com/news/news/2020-08-29-hurricane-laura-power-water-outages-cleanup-louisiana-texas

 

Drive-thru birthday?

Hundreds of people in cars lined up around the block at First Wesleyan Church in High Point over the weekend to help celebrate Richard Hauser’s (HOWzer) birthday.  He is a WWII Army veteran, even participated in the D-Day invasion.

Mr Hauser praised God for getting he to 100!

https://myfox8.com/news/birthday-parade-held-in-high-point-for-wwii-veteran-turning-100/

 

 

 

Interesting: The CDC released new data last week that depicts how many Americans who have died from COVID-19 – also had ‘contributing conditions’.

According to the report, only 6% of deaths have COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, revealing that 94% of patients who died from coronavirus also had other “health conditions and contributing causes.”

The CDC listed the following as the top underlying medical conditions linked to coronavirus deaths include…

Influenza

Pneumonia

Respiratory failure

Hypertensive heart disease

Diabetes

https://myfox8.com/news/new-cdc-report-shows-94-of-covid-19-deaths-in-us-had-underlying-medical-conditions/

 

 

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence will be in North Carolina this week.

On Wednesday, President Trump will visit the city of Wilmington to declare it a World War II “Heritage City.”  Trump will meet with veterans, tour the Battleship North Carolina and talk about the contributions of Wilmington during World War II.  Legislation enacted last year requires the Secretary of the Interior to declare at least one city a year to be a World War II Heritage City. Wilmington will be the first.

https://www.wral.com/trump-pence-both-visiting-north-carolina-this-week/

On Thursday, Vice President Pence will be in the Triangle to take part in a pro-life event and tour a pregnancy care center in Raleigh. Pence will also stop in Cary to accept the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which is composed of more than 60,000 law enforcement officers.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/08/28/vice-president-mike-pence-attend-pro-life-event-north-carolina/

 

New: John Thompson, longtime men’s basketball coach at Georgetown University, passed away earlier this morning. Thompson was 78.

*Thompson was the first Black head coach to win a major college championship, when he led Georgetown to the NCAA title in 1984. Thompson coached at Georgetown for 27 seasons.  He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. https://www.tmz.com/2020/08/31/georgetown-legend-john-thompson-dead-at-78/?fbclid=IwAR3F0Z6dli_RL7D1Iu9Umu3EgXzSAjYkgI1u_Wl2g2ue1ZuNGlV6IoyaJuQ

 

 

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population.  Details at https://2020census.gov/

 

Give the Gift of Life

Find a blood drive near you on our events page at wbfj.fm.

Download the FREE donation APP from the American Red Cross  

Details at RedCrossBlood.org and the Blood Donor App

Verne Hill

Verne Hill

The News Guy – WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show at WBFJ fm - Your family station!
I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace…

VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150

QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.”

MON-SAT 6A-10A(& Sunday@5 host)
verne@wbfj.fm
Verne Hill

Latest posts by Verne Hill (see all)

Previous PostSBA: Disaster loans available in 4 NC counties
Verne Hill

I enjoy many things: Music. Family movie nights. My American flag flapping in the wind. Sunsets at the beach. Snow days. The Sweet Tea Party. Salvation through Grace… VERSE: “Let everything that has breath praise the LORD” Psalm 150 QUOTE: “A person who loves his job, will never work a day in his life.” MON-SAT 6A-10A (& Sunday@5 host) verne@wbfj.fm

Related articles

Election 2020: Early Voting Sites, Sample Ballots, Dates by County

Verne HillSep 01, 2020

Forsyth County: Early voting schedule set for October 2020

Verne HillSep 01, 2020

Tuesday News, September 01, 2020

Verne HillSep 01, 2020

Community Events

Mar
1
Sun
all-day City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
City Lights Ministry Needs Food ... @ City Lights Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Non-perishable food items & school supplies are needed to distribute to several local neighborhoods. Items can be dropped off at City Lights Ministry in Winston-Salem. http://www.citylightsministry.org (336) 831-1003      
all-day City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
City with Dwellings in Need of I... @ City With Dwellings (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Several items are needed, such as… men’s and women’s underwear and shirts (sizes M-XL), also reading glasses of all prescriptions http://www.citywithdwellings.org (336) 790-9766
all-day Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Crisis Control Ministry Needs Fo... @ Crisis Control Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Crisis Control Ministry is running low in the food pantry. Such as… Jelly, Assorted Vegetables, Grits, Oatmeal & 100% Fruit Juice Also, with so many neighbors out of work, many of them are without health[...]
all-day Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Samaritan Ministries Needs Volun... @ Samaritan Ministries (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Samaritan Ministries of Forsyth County is in need of volunteers in several areas such as: Soup Kitchen, Serving To-Go Meals, Dinner Service & Grocery Pick-Ups 336.748.1962 alex.jarrell@samaritanforsyth.org http://www.samaritanforsyth.org/  
all-day Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Sunnyside Ministry Needs Food Ba... @ Sunnyside Ministry (Winston-Salem)
Mar 1 – Sep 30 all-day
Sunnyside Ministry of Winston-Salem is open Monday – Friday (8-4) collecting non-perishable food items (especially powdered milk) as well as other grocery items for their food bank! http://www.sunnysideministry.org (336) 724-7558 Sunnyside Ministry is a Crisis[...]
WBFJ Your Family Station

Sign Up for WBFJ’s Wednesday Word

The WBFJ Wednesday Word is a weekly email written by the WBFJ Staff. It's short, simple, encouraging and provides a look behind the microphone to the heart of this ministry and the people that help make it happen.
  • This field is for validation purposes and should be left unchanged.

With Google+ plugin by Geoff Janes