Monday News, August 31, 2020

FLASH FLOOD WATCH continues through late tonight for portions of the Piedmont including Davie and Rowan (10am). Strong thunderstorms possible this afternoon into early evening

Starting today, Guilford County Schools is opening 13 learning centers at schools for students who lack internet access. The centers will open from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. weekdays during remote learning. (FREE, but advanced registration is required)

gcsnc.schoolmint.net. For assistance contact Student Assignment, 336-370-8303.

New: The U.S. Small Business Administration will begin offering low-interest disaster loans to homeowners and small businesses in four counties affected by the August 9th earthquake near Sparta. The loans are available to individuals and small businesses in Alleghany, Ashe, Surry and Wilkes counties in North Carolina, as well as Grayson County in Virginia. Contact info on the News Blog.

Residents can call (336) 372-2999 to make an appointment.

Online applications: https://disasterloanassistance.sba.gov/.

SBA customer service: (800) 659-2955 or email disastercustomerservice@sba.gov.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/federal-agency-approves-providing-disaster-loans-to-four-northwest-n-c-counties/

Over the course of a two-week period, U.S. Marshals have tracked down 39 missing children in Georgia and Florida. The mission – called “Operation Not Forgotten” partnered several organizations along with state and local agencies

The ages of the rescued children ranged from 3 to 17.

The U.S. Marshals Service identified 15 of the kids as victims of sex trafficking. https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/us-marshals-rescue-39-missing-children-arrest-suspects-on-trafficking-charges-after-two-week-operation

Sad news: Fans are still processing the passing of actor Chadwick Boseman, who played American icons Jackie Robinson, James Brown and maybe best known as Marvel’s Black Panther. Boseman, who died Friday in LA, was diagnosed with colon cancer four years ago. He was 43. *Flags at the state capitol in South Carolina were lowered to half-staff on Sunday in memory Boseman – a South Carolina native. https://apnews.com/5f4352111fdead278da3651b44d311b8

Still over 300,000 homes and businesses without power throughout parts of Louisiana and Texas after Hurricane Laura slammed the region last week.

At least 14 deaths in Louisiana (and 4 in East Texas) have been attributed to Hurricane Laura. https://weather.com/news/news/2020-08-29-hurricane-laura-power-water-outages-cleanup-louisiana-texas

Drive-thru birthday?

Hundreds of people in cars lined up around the block at First Wesleyan Church in High Point over the weekend to help celebrate Richard Hauser’s (HOWzer) birthday. He is a WWII Army veteran, even participated in the D-Day invasion.

Mr Hauser praised God for getting he to 100!

https://myfox8.com/news/birthday-parade-held-in-high-point-for-wwii-veteran-turning-100/

Interesting: The CDC released new data last week that depicts how many Americans who have died from COVID-19 – also had ‘contributing conditions’.

According to the report, only 6% of deaths have COVID-19 as the only cause mentioned, revealing that 94% of patients who died from coronavirus also had other “health conditions and contributing causes.”

The CDC listed the following as the top underlying medical conditions linked to coronavirus deaths include…

Influenza

Pneumonia

Respiratory failure

Hypertensive heart disease

Diabetes

https://myfox8.com/news/new-cdc-report-shows-94-of-covid-19-deaths-in-us-had-underlying-medical-conditions/

President Trump, Vice President Mike Pence will be in North Carolina this week.

On Wednesday, President Trump will visit the city of Wilmington to declare it a World War II “Heritage City.” Trump will meet with veterans, tour the Battleship North Carolina and talk about the contributions of Wilmington during World War II. Legislation enacted last year requires the Secretary of the Interior to declare at least one city a year to be a World War II Heritage City. Wilmington will be the first.

https://www.wral.com/trump-pence-both-visiting-north-carolina-this-week/

On Thursday, Vice President Pence will be in the Triangle to take part in a pro-life event and tour a pregnancy care center in Raleigh. Pence will also stop in Cary to accept the endorsement of the Southern States Police Benevolent Association, which is composed of more than 60,000 law enforcement officers.

https://www.wbtv.com/2020/08/28/vice-president-mike-pence-attend-pro-life-event-north-carolina/

New: John Thompson, longtime men’s basketball coach at Georgetown University, passed away earlier this morning. Thompson was 78.

*Thompson was the first Black head coach to win a major college championship, when he led Georgetown to the NCAA title in 1984. Thompson coached at Georgetown for 27 seasons. He was inducted into the Basketball Hall of Fame in 2000. https://www.tmz.com/2020/08/31/georgetown-legend-john-thompson-dead-at-78/?fbclid=IwAR3F0Z6dli_RL7D1Iu9Umu3EgXzSAjYkgI1u_Wl2g2ue1ZuNGlV6IoyaJuQ

Have you filled out the US Census? Everyone needs to be counted.

So, please take a few minutes and get counted! Federal and state money for dozens of programs is based on population. Details at https://2020census.gov/

