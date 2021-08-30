Search
Monday News, August 30, 2021

Monday News, August 30, 2021

Hurricane Ida now a Tropical Storm. At least one person is dead and nearly half the state of Louisiana is without power including the entire city of New Orleans. Ida is expected to bring heavy rains and flooding to Louisiana and Mississippi. BTW: Hurricane Ida made landfall southwest of New Orleans on Sunday, 16 years to the day that Hurricane Katrina hit Louisiana!

*Part of Colonial Pipeline has been temporarily shut down due to Hurricane Ida. The company expects the pipeline to get back to full service after a post-storm inspection by safety experts. www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/part-of-colonial-pipeline-shuts-down-due-to-hurricane-ida-greensboro-gas-supply/83

 

Interesting fact: Hurricane Ida was so powerful it reversed the flow of the Mississippi River? Yes. US Army Corps of Engineers spokesman Ricky Boyette confirmed that engineers detected a “negative flow” on the Mississippi River as a result of storm surge. Although rare, the river changing course is not unprecedented, occurring during Hurricane Katrina in 2005 and Hurricane Isaac in 2012.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2021/08/30/mississippi-river-flowed-backward-due-strength-hurricane-ida/5647017001/

 

 

NEW: All ‘company-owned’ Bojangles locations will be CLOSED today (and Sept 13) ‘to give employees a ‘well-deserved break’. No pay, but a day off?

The closings will affect (9) Bojangles restaurants in Winston-Salem, (10) in Greensboro,

(3) in High Point, 2 each) in Clemmons and Kernersville.

https://journalnow.com/entertainment/dining/bojangles-to-close-aug-30-and-sept-13-to-give-staff-a-break/article

 

Job Fair Tuesday + Wednesday!

More than 20 fun, part-time positions must be filled!

Come to the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds hiring event this Tuesday and Wednesday (Aug. 31 & Sept. 1). Location: Home & Garden Building.

There will be two hiring sessions each day: 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. and 4 to 6 p.m. Enter thru Gate 9 on 27th Street.   Details: Positions are available for ages 16 and up to work at Fairgrounds facilities for such events as concerts, hockey games, public ice skating, the Carolina Classic Fair and more.  Job offers will be made on the spot to successful applicants. See a list of available jobs and job descriptions: WSFairgrounds.com/Jobs.

 

Actor Ed Asner died on Sunday. He was 91.  CNN

 

Kabul (Afghanistan) The remains of the 13 US military members killed on Thursday arrived back on US soil on Sunday.  Fox News

 

Update: The Shepherd’s Center of Winston-Salem has ‘cancelled’ their Used Book Sale planned for early September. Tentative date for 2022 – May 5-7, 2022. https://www.facebook.com/ShepherdsCenterWS

 

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine

of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

 

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine.

An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/

COVID UPDATE…

Triad hospitals are experiencing long wait times at the ER, due to the surge in COVID-19 positive patients and a staffing shortage.

Hospital officials suggesting using ‘Tele-Health’ virtual options if possible.

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/health/triad-hospitals-experience-long-wait-times-in-emergency-departments/

 

Novant Health has re-opened its COVID-19 testing location at Hanes Mall.

Due to increased demand, the COVID-19 drive-through testing location located in the former Sears Auto Center will operate Monday – Friday, from 7am – 3pm.

While drive-up testing will be available, appointments are required.

Rapid tests are not available. Another source: Test Site Finder

https://www.novanthealth.org/home/about-us/newsroom/press-releases/newsid33987/2566/novant-health-reopens-covid-19-testing-location-at-hanes-mall.aspx\

 

Update: Randolph County Schools now requiring masks for students and staff inside school buildings starting TODAY (Aug 30).

The vote happened on Sunday after a special-called meeting by the school board.

www.wfmynews2.com/article/news/local/randolph-county-board-of-education-to-hold-meeting-about-covid-19-sunday/83

 

CDC: Unvaccinated more likely to get COVID-19 a second time

https://www.wreg.com/news/cdc-unvaccinated-more-likely-to-get-covid-19-a-second-time/

 

It takes ALL of us to help slow the spread!

As COVID-19 transmission continues to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

*Helpful Links including LOCAL Covid 19 ‘vaccination sites’ on the NEWS BLOG at wbfj.fm

 

Krispy Kreme: Get two FREE donuts by showing your Covid-vaccination card.

The promotion continues through September 5.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/krispy-kreme-offering-two-free-doughnuts-for-vaccinated-people-promotion-runs-aug-30-through-sept/

