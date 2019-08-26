Monday News, August 26, 2019  

Reminder: Passing a stopped school bus is not just dangerous for students; it’s also against the law. Penalties for passing a stopped school bus include… $500 fine and an additional 4 insurance points. Be alert: Slow down. Obey the posted speed limit in a school zone

At the Box Office: The latest faith-based film from the Kendrick Brothers ‘Overcomer’ outperformed all expectations with an impressive $8.2 million dollar opening weekend – landing at #3 in theaters nationwide!

The Kendrick brothers last film, War Room grossed over $67 million following an $11.3 million debut in 2015. Like the Kendricks’ previous films, it was well received by opening weekend audiences, which gave the film an “A+” CinemaScore and a 99% audience score on RottenTomatoes… https://www.boxofficemojo.com/

The Mobile Health Clinic through Wake Forest Baptist Health is a program to help meet the medical needs of people in Forsyth County. The mobile clinic is a customized medical vehicle that provides medical, nursing, nutrition, mental health, and health education services to both adults and children in underserved communities. BTW: A special ‘Ribbon Cutting Ceremony’ happened earlier this morning at the Salvation Army – Center of Hope on North Trade Street in downtown Winston-Salem. www.wakehealth.edu/Locations/Clini…e-Health-Clinic

Residents of Puerto Rico are keeping an eye on Tropical Storm Dorian

The National Hurricane Center suggesting that Dorian could be near hurricane strength by Tuesday over the eastern Caribbean Sea.”

https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/08/26/vmas-us-open-weinstein-5-things/2114233001/

Still drying out. The Salvation Army of High Point – Center of Hope Family Shelter and administrative offices – remain closed this week after flooding from last week’s storms. *The Salvation Army welcomes donations of towels, washcloths, cleaning supplies, garbage bags and bottled water.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/salvation-army-of-high-point-still-closed-after-additional-storm

The Habitat for Humanity ReStore in Lewisville is moving

That’s good news: The new location in Lewisville Shopping Center is increasing the store’s space by 25% to 10,000 square feet.

On Tuesday (Aug. 27), the ReStore in Lewisville will have a special savings day!

The current location on Shallowford Road closes this Wednesday (Aug. 28).

The ReStore will open in its new location at 10 a.m. on Sept. 3.

https://www.journalnow.com/business/lewisville-restore-plans-move-to-larger-location/

UPDATE: Hillsong worship leader Chelsea Taylor continues to make staggering progress in her recovery from a sudden brain aneurysm last Sunday, many calling it a prayerful miracle.

*Doctors are “hoping to have the draining tubes out in a couple of days, saying ‘it’s really good news and we’re confident.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2019/august/heaven-unleashed-a-miracle-hillsong-worship-leader-continues-to-recover-from-brain-aneurysm

Andrew Luck stunned the sports world on Saturday by abruptly announcing his retirement from the NFL. The former Colts quarterback, who is just 29, said in a press conference that he felt “exhausted” as he dealt with the “cycle of injury, pain, rehab.”

Despite his contributions to Indianapolis, the fans still booed him as he walked off the field Saturday night. It’s another example of fans just not getting it, columnist Mike Jones writes, as Luck showed courage to control his own… lifehttps://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2019/08/25/trump-g-7-andrew-luck-retirement-weekends-biggest-news/2114553001/

The Winston-Salem/Forsyth County school system is going into the new school year today with a number of teaching vacancies and a shortage of 45 bus drivers – the majority of which are part-time positions..

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/teacher-vacancies-shortage-of-bus-drivers-on-ws-fcs-school

Are you ready for P-S-L?

Pumpkin Spice Latte returns at Starbucks this Tuesday, August 27.

https://pix11.com/2019/08/12/starbucks-

BTS: Taking a trip down memory lane…

Favorite school lunch food(s)