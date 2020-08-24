Monday News, August 24, 2020

29 days until Fall: Autumn begins on September 22.

*14 days until Labor Day

Back-to-School time: Yadkin County School (August 24)

Breaking around 9am: “Partial outage” – Seems that some Zoom users in the U.S. having problems logging onto the video conference application this morning especially along the East Coast. Many schools, organizations and companies rely on Zoom to communicate while working and learning remotely during the pandemic.

https://www.wtol.com/article/news/nation-world/zoom-outage-monday-issues/507-e4a5db1c-5f32-4767-bfcb-2b0c7c2fafaa

UPDATE: Duke football – No fans in the stands.

Duke University is the first of the seven F-B-S programs in the state to make such an announcement. The Blue Devils’ first home football game is Sept. 19 against Boston College. Duke’s first scheduled football game is Sept. 12 at Notre Dame.

It’s not clear how long Duke’s restrictions will be in effect. Gov. Roy Cooper’s Phase Two orders are in effect through Sept. 11 and limit outdoor gatherings to 25 people.

https://journalnow.com/sports/college/duke-announces-fall-season-will-start-without-fans-at-games/

More colleges moving instruction ONLINE…

East Carolina University and UNC-Charlotte are moving courses online in response to the coronavirus pandemic.

*ECU will move undergraduate courses online for the remainder of the fall semester, beginning Wednesday, Aug. 26. Undergraduate classes have been called off today and Tuesday at ECU to adjust to the change in the schedule.

*UNC-Charlotte will begin ‘online’ classes on Sept. 7, through Thursday, Oct. 1.

https://journalnow.com/news/local/ecu-and-unc-charlotte-move-classes-online/

August 26 – First day of classes (this WED) for students at Wake Forest University

CDC: Travelers returning from a trip outside the country or their state no longer ‘recommended’ to self-quarantine for 14 days upon return. Still, the CDC recommends that all travelers need to follow social distancing guidelines, wear a mask outside the home, wash hands often and be mindful of COVID-19 symptoms upon returning home.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/news/2020/08/23/cdc-removes-14-day-covid-quarantine-recommendation-travelers/3424484001/

Some states including South Carolina and Virginia have some sort of recommended traveler quarantine.

Details on the News Blog.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/travel/destinations/2020/05/25/coronavirus-travel-restrictions-us-states-quarantine-requirements/5256975002/

Ever changing weather…

Marco and Laura: The Gulf Coast is bracing for 2 Tropical Storms

Tropical Storm Marco is likely to make landfall in Louisiana late this evening.

Plus, Tropical Storm Laura is expected to strengthen, becoming a hurricane as it approaches the Gulf Coast over the next few days. www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/24

California wildfires. Firefighters have been battling more than 600 blazes – sparked by a staggering 12,000 lightning strikes – over the past week. About 1.2 million acres of land has been burned. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/nation/2020/08/23/fire-map-wildfires-california-lightning-could-ignite-new-blazes/3423483001/

Breaking overnight: Senior White House advisor Kellyanne Conway will be leaving her post at the White House at the end of the month. Conway, one of President Trump’s most outspoken supporters, cited family needs as her reason for stepping aside. Kellyanne Conway is scheduled to speak at the Republican National Convention this week. BTW: Kellyanne’s husband, George Conway is a co-founder of the ‘The Lincoln Project’ https://lincolnproject.us/ is also taking a leave of absence to “devote more time to family matters.”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/politics/2020/august/kellyanne-conway-announces-she-is-leaving-the-white-house

BTW: The Republican National Convention begins virtually today in both Charlotte and Washington, D.C. https://www.usatoday.com/story/news/2020/08/24

JOB FAIR: Goodwill Industries of NWNC will have a drive-thru job fair

…this Wednesday (AUG 26), from 9:30 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Location: Lawrence Joel Coliseum parking lot in Winston-Salem

Goodwill is hiring for its Triad retail stores including Lexington, Winston-Salem, Clemmons and the surrounding areas. Both full-time and part-time jobs are available.

Benefits, health care coverage, incentives and more are offered.

Pre-registration is required to attend. Check out the News Blog.

To register, visit https://events.indeed.com/event/47312.

The event is drive-thru only and masks are required. Bring your resume

For more information, call 336-317-4663 or email swhitehead@goodwillnwnc.

https://www.the-dispatch.com/story/news/2020/08/19/goodwill-drive-thru-job-fair-winston-salem-aug-26/5611474002/

Remember the 3-W’s to help stop the spread of COVID-19…

Wash your hands for 20 seconds. Use hand sanitizer.

Wait six feet apart from other people (physical distancing)

Wear a face covering / face mask

Childcare options

North Carolina has set up a child care hotline to support working parents.

Call 1-888-600-1685 to get connected to child care options in your community.

All this week on your WBFJ Family Friendly Morning Show…

Win a ‘Phase 2 Prize Pack’. Up for grabs…

Tix to see JOSH WILSON at DOMINION VALLEY CAMPGROUND, Stuart, VA

This Saturday, AUG 29th. And…‘We The Kingdom’ – Digital Download

Listen to win!