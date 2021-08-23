Monday News, August 23, 2021

Post your kiddo’s FIRST DAY back to school photos on our Facebook page! No matter what age! Kindergarten to College 😊

Back-to-School for students in Winston-Salem / Forsyth County, Guildford and Randolph counties today. BTW: 54,000 students are back in class today in the WS/FC school system. Students and staff will be required to wear masks indoors. www.journalnow.com

*First day of FALL is September 22, less than a month away?!

Passing a stopped school bus could get you a $500 fine. An estimated 3,100 cars pass stopped school buses – each day during the school year in North Carolina, according to the Department of Public Instruction. https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/traffic/dont-break-the-law-when-to-stop-for-a-school-bus/

School Zone: If you get caught speeding in a school zone could face a fine of $250 dollars and 3 points on you license. Source: NC DMV

UPDATE: Three Triad DMV offices back open on Monday

DMV locations in Lexington, Thomasville and Kernersville that were ‘temporarily closed’ last week are back open on Monday (Aug 23).

Breaking News: FDA grants Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine ‘full approval’ status for individuals 16 years and older earlier this morning.

According to polling from the Kaiser Family Foundation, almost one-third of unvaccinated people said they would be more inclined to get a shot if it graduates from an emergency use authorization to a full license.

Reminder: A mandatory ’Mask mandate’ is in effect in Winston-Salem.

The mandate applies to all public indoor buildings.

Also, masks are required in ALL city government buildings in Winston-Salem, regardless of vaccination status, in keeping with the latest CDC guidance.

Deadly flooding in Tennessee. 22 dead, dozens missing after deadliest flood event in Middle Tennessee history. +17 inches of rain fell in less than 24 hours.

Update: In western NC: Officials in Haywood County say two more people died due to flooding from Tropical Storm Fred, raising the death toll to four. 5 still unaccounted for.

NC DOT: 23 bridges were closed in western NC over the weekend due to flooding.

Winston-Salem Open continues this week (thru Sat, Aug 28)

https://www.winstonsalemopen.com/tickets/

Continue to pray for the people and situations going on in…

Haiti and Afghanistan

World Cornhole Champion? Brad Jones, a deputy with the Burke County Sheriff’s Office, won the amateur division at the American League Cornhole World Championships held earlier this month in South Carolina. Jones, from Morganton, says that cornhole for him started as a backyard hobby. But Jones (telling the Associated Press) that he sees cornhole as more than just a sport, but a way to make lifelong friendships. https://www.charlotteobserver.com/news/state/north-carolina/article253666088.html

“Tall, Southern and Hilarious” Humorist and North Carolina native Jeanne Robertson passed away unexpectedly on Saturday. Jeanne (JEE-nee) had been ‘struggling with

severe illness not related to COVID-19’. She was 77 years old.

From the ‘see my old stuff could be worth something’ file. An Apple II manual signed by Steve Jobs back in 1980 just sold for nearly $800,000 dollars. https://www.cnn.com/2021/08/22/us/steve-jobs-autograph-manual-trnd/index.html

NC Cash: Search your name for unclaimed cash and property.

https://unclaimed.nccash.com/app/claim-search

It’s a free service. www.nccash.com

Love to make your own salsa?

The Winston-Salem Fairgrounds Farmers Market has a contest for you!

The Saucy Salsa contest is open to all non-professional chefs 18 and older.

The “Saucy Salsa” contest happens Saturday morning, Aug 28.

Contestants can enter in the Hot or Mild categories.

The winners of each category will receive $100 in “market bucks” that they can spend at the Farmers Market. Second- and third-place winners will receive $50 and $25 in market bucks, respectively. The salsas will be judged by local personalities.

Complete contest rules / entry forms at WSfairgrounds.com/saucy-salsa-contest.

Advance discounted tickets are now on sale for the upcoming

Carolina Classic Fair, coming up October 1-10 at the Winston-Salem Fairgrounds.

*Tickets for opening day on Oct. 1 will be $5.

*Advance tickets and advance ride coupons are on sale through Ticketmaster and the fair website, www.carolinaclassicfair.com.

As COVID-19 cases continue to surge, please practice the 3W’s…

Wait 6 feet apart. Wear that face mask, And Wash your hands!

