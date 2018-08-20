Monday News, August 20, 2018

Prayers for students going back to school today in Yadkin County. Also, W-S Christian, Union Grove Christian, Sheets Memorial, Hayworth Christian…

Sheets Memorial Christian School in Lexington is celebrating its 50th year of educating students in Davidson County. The school began with only daycare and kindergarten, adding a grade each year until 1976 when the high school was added.

The first graduating class consisted of one person…in 1977.

Today the school averages about 300 students.

Prayers Please: A rising North Surry high school student lost his life Saturday night after being struck by a minivan. Ernesto Garcia, a rising senior at North Surry, was walking in the travel lane of NB Highway 52 near Old Buck Shoals Road. He was wearing dark clothing. No criminal charges have been filed. The investigation is ongoing.

FYI: North Surry students return back to school on Aug. 27. Counselors will be available… https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/north-surry-high-mourns-student-who-died-after-being-struck/article_343b42dc-af70-5dee-86d5-32f8c0444f50.html

Event Planning: The Triad Vietnam Veterans Association will hold its annual Veterans Day Parade on November 10 (10am) along Fourth and Liberty Streets in downtown Winston-Salem. Questions or to participate call Walt Emery at 336-766-8087.

RECALL: Allure and Allure Pro hair dryers (colors are black or white)

Hazard: The hair dryer and power cord can overheat and catch on fire.

Many of the units have a label located underneath the back of the unit bearing the following SKU numbers: XTV010001, XTV010001N, XTV010002, or XTV010002N.

The American Red Cross needs donors of all blood types. Anyone who donates blood or platelets through Aug. 30, you will get a $5 dollar Amazon gift card. All blood types are needed, Type O especially. Details at www.RedCrossBlood.org/Together

PREPARING YOUR CHURCH FOR A NEW SCHOOL YEAR

Five simple ways to lead your church to engage your local schools.

*SET ASIDE TIME FOR PRAYER

Take time during a Sunday morning worship, either before or right after school begins in your community, to pray for your students, teachers, administrators, bus drivers, janitors, cafeteria staff, and anyone else connected to your local school. Include those who are attending private schools and homeschoolers

*SEND A HANDWRITTEN NOTE

Fight the temptation to voice a concern, but simply tell them you and your church are praying for them.

*ENCOURAGE CHURCH MEMBERS TO VOLUNTEER AT THE SCHOOL

There are certainly more ways to help your church prepare for the new school year., but one simple way to lead our churches to engage the community God has called us to is to care for and pray for our local schools.

THE MONDAY MORNING GROCERY GRAB…

*Congrats to Tracy Jones (Winston-Salem) our final winner for the summer!

$50 dollars in FREE Groceries courtesy of Welcome Home Realty

“It’s not nice to fool Mother Nature!”

The product: Chiffon Margarine

-First manufactured back in the 1950’s, Chiffon introduced us to soft, tub-style margarine. And while it was a success in the 1960’s, 70’s and 80’s, it changed hands many times as far as ownership. And then ‘poof’, about 2002 it was gone in the states!

*Apparently Chiffon margarine can still be purchased in the Caribbean region.

NEEDED: Children ages 6 to 17 years with at least 1 year of ballet training.

The Moscow Ballet Announces Youth Auditions for the “Great Russian Nutcracker” on Tuesday, September 4 in Winston Salem.

FYI: Children’s roles are as Party Children, Mice, Snowflakes, Snow Maidens, and more. Auditions are FREE, there may be a casting fee.

Must be available for rehearsals on September 4th – 6th.

New Info Could Mean Centenarian Is Older Than She Thought

A North Carolina centenarian is already considered the nation’s third oldest person, but newly uncovered research could make her THE oldest.

Miss Hester Ford, born in Lancaster County, South Carolina, raised 12 children with her husband in Charlotte. As Ford prepared for her 113th birthday on last Wednesday, WBTV in Charlotte reported that its research with Ford’s family uncovered census data suggesting Ford may need ONE MORE candle on her cake.

Ford believed she was born in 1905 though births weren’t officially recorded then, but the report says an April 1910 census record lists Ford as 5, meaning she could have been born in 1904. Either way…Happy Birthday!!