Monday News, August 19, 2019  

Hot, Hazy and Humid to start the work week…

Back-to-School

Kindergarten is a big step. Off to school, for the first time, can be stressful (and emotional) for both parents and kids! Some helpful tips:

*Parents, are you nervous? Try not to let it show.

*Build up your kids’ self-esteem before they head to the classroom.

*Don’t forget the first day is a big deal for you (as your child).

Bottom line: “Kids are so resilient! All they need is some support and encouragement, and they can get through anything. As parents, we have to remember that. Kindergarten is the beginning of letting go.” Check out the complete list on the News Blog!

Check out “How To Prepare Your Kid For Kindergarten, From 7 Parents Who’ve Been There” – on the News Blog. https://www.huffpost.com/entry/prepare-your-kid-for-kindergarten

Headline of the Morning: “South Dakota woman thought she had kidney stones;

instead, she gave birth to triplets”

Dannette Giltz (the mom) said she is still in shock.

Austin (the dad) “I’m overwhelmed, honestly…”

*A Facebook page has been set up to help with expenses, like triple the diapers?

https://www.wftv.com/news/trending-now/south-dakota-woman-thought-she-had-kidney-stones-instead-she-gave-birth-to-triplets/

Are you using all of your allotted vacation days?

Over half of American workers have time off and never use it.

A record 768 million US vacation days went to waste last year, a study says

https://www.cnn.com/travel/article/unused-vacation-days-trnd/index.html

Off to see the Wizard: ‘Autumn at Oz’ this September 6-8 + 13-15, 2019

Experience the magic of Oz at Banner Elk. Meet the Scarecrow, TinMan, and Lion along the Yellow Brick Road, as well as other favorite characters from the classic story.

Go to www.landofoznc.com for tickets and info. https://www.facebook.com/Autumnatoz/

A ‘fair’ by any other name?

City officials will accommodate the ‘larger than normal’ turn out for a vote tonight by the Winston-Salem City Council on changing the name of the Dixie Classic Fair. After months of controversy and a survey showing most favor keeping the current name, a committee decided last week to put the name-change issue before the council for an up-or-down vote (set for tonight). BTW: No new name will be selected tonight.

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/fair-vote-could-draw-crowd/article_4bf008a0-255c-504e-a884-3833b3115b6c.html

Winston-Salem Open: The former world #1 tennis player from Great Britain

– Andy Murray – faces Tennys Sandgren of the US in the first round at 7 p.m.

Also, 15-year-old sensation Cori “Coco” Gauff will practice at 3pm today (Aug 19).

The Winston-Salem Open continues through Aug. 24

https://www.journalnow.com/news/local/andy-murray-keeps-expectations-in-check-for-appearance-in-winston/

Weight Loss Myth: Eating late at night is bad.

Not necessarily. Eating at night is like eating at any other time of the day.

“You should absolutely have dinner if you haven’t eaten,” Shira Hirshberg, a registered dietitian nutritionist in Rhode Island, said. “Every person needs a certain amount of calories a day, and if you don’t exceed them, then eating at night should not lead to extra inches around the waist.”

Several studies showing that exercise is a relatively small part in weight loss.

In reality, it’s more like 80% nutrition and 20% exercise…

https://www.usatoday.com/picture-gallery/life/food-dining/2019/08/15/28-weight-loss-myths-that-pack-on-pounds/39962357/

Update: The NTSB finding that a ‘collapsed landing gear’ caused the plane carrying ex-NASCAR driver Dale Earnhardt Jr and his family to crash off the runway last week near Bristol. The Earnhardts were transported to Johnson City Medical Center, treated then released. Dale Jr took the weekend off but will be back in the broadcast booth Sept. 1 at Darlington. https://www.autosport.com/nascar/news/145440/investigators-reveal-cause-of-earnhardt-plane-crash

Target stores will soon sell its own eggs, milk, and even beet hummus under a new ‘Target label’ food brand. Starting next month, all 1,800-plus locations across the country will stock the first 650 products of Target’s ‘Good & Gather’ food and beverage brand. By the end of 2020, more than 2,000 products will be available. https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2019/08/19/target-good-gather-new-store-owned-brand-coming-september/

Wake Forest Football: Jamie Newman will be the starting Quarter Back for the Deacs against Utah State on Aug 30. Coach Clawson making the announcement on Sunday. https://www.journalnow.com/sports/newman-is-the-man-wake-forest-names-redshirt-junior-starting