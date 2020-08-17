Monday News, August 17, 2020

“Be hospitable to one another – without complaining.”

1 Peter 4:9

First it was toilet paper, disinfecting wipes then coins. There’s a new coronavirus pandemic (induced) shortage of the nation’s most popular pizza topping. Small pizza shops across the nation are reporting higher prices for pepperoni. On the flip side, large pizza chains including Domino’s, Pizza Hut, Little Caesars and Papa John’s haven’t experienced shortages or price increases as they buy ingredients with long-term contracts, according to Bloomberg News.

https://www.usatoday.com/story/money/food/2020/08/16/pepperoni-shortage-covid-19-shortage-higher-prices/5595762002/

Pop star Justin Bieber and his wife Hailey were baptized together recently surrounded by loved ones. Seattle-based Pastor Judah Smith, a personal spiritual mentor to Bieber, was on hand to over-see the joint baptism.

Bieber tweeted: “Confessing our love and trust in Jesus publicly with our friends and family. This was one of the most special moments of my life…”

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/entertainment/2020/august/justin-bieber-hailey-baldwin-baptized-together-one-of-the-most-special-moments-of-my-life

Childcare options?

North Carolina has set up a child care hotline to support working parents.

Call 1-888-600-1685 to get connected to child care options in your community.

The first 3.5 miles of the Winston-Salem Northern Beltway will open by Labor Day, state highway officials say, providing a high-speed connection between Salem Parkway (Bus 40) and Reidsville Road (Hwy 158). According to the Winston-Salem Journal, by Christmas, if all goes to plan, drivers will be able to travel the new beltway in between New Walkertown Road (Hwy 311) and Salem Parkway Bus 40).

https://journalnow.com/news/local/first-beltway-segment-to-open-by-labor-day-in-winston-salem/

More than 100 people gathering together on Sunday for a Stop the Violence Rally organized by the Ministers’ Conference of Winston-Salem and Vicinity in conjunction with other community leaders, local law enforcement and city officials. *Many of the speakers spoke – from personal experience – about losing loved ones to gun violence. They discussed the need to take communities back, resist gang violence, practice strong parenting, and work with the police to make them aware of criminal activity in their neighborhoods. https://journalnow.com/townnews/transports/hearses-precede-stop-the-violence-event/

Postal Protest: Hundreds of protesters gathered outside the home of U.S. Postmaster General Louis DeJoy on Sunday, accusing him of attempting to sabotage the 2020 election. Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, some political leaders have been urging voters to vote by mail. The Postal Service says it cannot guarantee votes by mail will be delivered before the election.

https://journalnow.com/townnews/politics/protesters-gather-outside-dejoy-home-in-greensboro/

Heat wave for the West Coast.

With the heat not letting up anytime soon, another ‘flex alert’ will be in effect from 3pm to 10pm today for all of California, with officials calling on people to voluntarily pull back on their electricity use in order ease the pressure on the state’s power grid. CBS-LA

Prayer for the First family…

President Donald Trump’s younger brother, Robert Trump, died Saturday night after being hospitalized in New York, the president said in a statement. He was 71.

https://www1.cbn.com/cbnnews/us/2020/august/robert-trump-president-trump-rsquo-s-younger-brother-dead-at-71

Late but great: Happy Birthday, Miss Hester Ford of Charlotte

Miss Hester turned 116 years old this past Saturday.

Miss Hester – the oldest living American, and the seventh oldest person in the world!

Miss Hester was born on August 15, 1904 – in Lancaster, South Carolina – where she worked on a farm, picking cotton and cutting wood. Yes, she remembers the 1918 Flu pandemic. Miss Hester has 12 children, 48 grandchildren, 108 great-grandchildren, and approximately 120 great-great-grandchildren.

BTW: Unfortunately, the pandemic threat has forced Miss Hester to stay inside her home and even miss church over the past few months.

Good News: Her church sends over sermon CDs and the deacons come and give her communion (and offer prayer).

https://www.wfmynews2.com/article/life/heartwarming/oldest-living-american-is-from-charlotte-and-shes-celebrating-her-116th-birthday-amidst-coronavirus-pandemic/

Jim Herman taking home the Sam Snead Cup after winning the

Wyndham Championship on Sunday at Sedgefield Country Club.

https://journalnow.com/sports/the-quietest-wyndham-championship-is-over-to-be-able-to-have-it-was-a-real/